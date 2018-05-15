Andre Russell brought into the attack in the fifth over.

OUT ! Russell finally brings a smile on the faces off KKR fans! Tripathi is the first to fall from the Rajasthan batting lineup, nicking the ball to the keeper while going for a hook off a short ball. RR 63/1 Tripathi c Karthik b Russell 27(15)

Ajinkya Rahane at Eden Gardens in IPL: 4, 6, 19, 6, 21, 2, 11 Time for the skipper to join the party today!

FOUR! Rahane collects his first boundary off the last delivery of Powerplay, and ruins what would've been a perfect over for Narine. RR 68/1

After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 68/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 36 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 4) Buttler collects a single off the first delivery of Narine's second over. Four dots later, Rahane finally gets off the mark with a boundary, guiding a back-of-length delivery towards the backward square-leg fence for a four. Five off the over, with Rajasthan getting off to a superb start at the end of the Powerplay.

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 74/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 37 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 9) Another fine over from Russell, with six runs coming off it, including a couple of doubles to Rahane.

Kuldeep Yadav introduced into the attack in the eighth over.

BOWLED EM! Rahane tries going for a reverse-sweep off a loopy delivery from Kuldeep, but doesn't quite get close to the pitch of the delivery. The ball doesn't deviate much, and crashes onto the middle stump. RR 76/2 Rahane b Kuldeep 11(12)

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 79/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 38 , Sanju Samson 2) Kuldeep's introduced into the attack in the eighth over, and he gets rid of Rahane with an arm ball, with the RR skipper getting his middle-stump rattled while trying to play a reverse sweep. Sanju Samson walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a single off the second delivery that he faces. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

Krishna returns to the attack in the ninth over.

Important partnership for the Royals. Butler and Samson have been the most in-form players during the the tournament and the Royals need them to bat together until the 15 the over. Both also complement each other well, Butler is unorthodox while Samson is generally text book. They can afford scored 50 odd in next seven over and then look to get 50-60 in last five to post a score around 200.

FOUR ! Samson opens the face of his bat, and runs the ball down to the third man fence for a four, collecting his first boundary in the process. RR 85/2

Couple of wickets should bring back some sanity in the proceedings. Though Buttler is still going strong. Good to see Kuldeep taking a wicket in his first over. The team management wants him to take more responsibility with the ball tonight. However, I have no idea why the third man is so wide when a pacer is bowling.

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 85/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 39 , Sanju Samson 7) Krishna returns to the attack in the ninth over, and puts up a much better display compared to his 19-run first over, giving six off his second. Samson collects his first boundary off the fourth delivery of the over, opening the face of his bat and guiding the ball towards the third man fence for a boundary.

OUT! Another Rajasthan batsman perishes to the reverse-sweep off Kuldeep's bowling, though Buttler actually connects on this occasion, although he ends up guiding it into the hands of Searles at backward point. RR 85/3 Buttler c Searles b Kuldeep 39(22)

FOUR ! Swept away behind square by Samson off Kuldeep! RR 92/3

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 92/3 ( Sanju Samson 12 , Ben Stokes 2) Kuldeep continues from the other end, and gets rid of the dangerous Buttler off the second delivery of the over, with the Englishman reverse-sweeping a full delivery straight to backward point, getting dismissed for 39 (his first sub-50 score in seven innings). Samson sweeps the ball towards the square-leg fence off the last ball of the over. Seven runs and a wicket off the 10th over, with KKR making a comeback with the wickets.

Sunil Narine brought back into the attack in the 11th over.

Good first five overs from RR as Jos Buttler yet again took the team to a blistering start but they have lost the momentum with the fall of wickets now. KKR back in this and how.

Jos Buttler missed out on becoming the first player to score six consecutive fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket.

Only Ajinkya Rahane (560 in 2012) amassed more runs than Jos Buttler (548 in 2018) in a season for RR in IPL.

OUT! Outstanding review by KKR, as Narine ends up removing the dangerous Samson for 12. Narine's appeal is turned down initially after Samson is hit on the thigh while trying to scythe the ball towards leg side. Karthik, though, decides to review it, and the ball is shown to be HITTING the stumps, making it three reds that forces the umpire to overturn his initial decision of 'not out'. RR 95/4 Samson lbw Narine 12(10)

The 'Strategic Timeout' produces a wicket once more. Kuldeep gets the big man, Buttler. However, Stokes is the new man in and remember, he is due for a big score in this IPL. I feel Karthik should bowl Narine at this point.

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 96/4 ( Ben Stokes 5 , Stuart Binny 1) Narine returns to the attack. Stokes collects a double off the first delivery, before bringing Samson back on strike with a single off the second. Narine appeals for an lbw unsuccessfully off the third delivery, with Samson the batter in question. Karthik decides to follow his instinct, and goes for the review, with three reds overturning the umpire's original decision. Four runs and a wicket off the over.

OUT ! What a comeback by KKR, with Rajasthan suddenly five down! Wrong 'un from Kuldeep, with the ball moving away from the batsman by a long way, and Binny's foot is outside the crease by the time Karthik destroys the stumps. RR 96/5 Binny st Karthik b Kuldeep 1(4)

Only Mitchell McClenaghan (4) has dismissed Samson more times than Narine (3) in IPL.

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 100/5 ( Ben Stokes 7 , Krishnappa Gowtham 2) Kuldeep uses the googly to deadly effect, getting Binny stumped off the first delivery of the over to leave Rajasthan with half their side dismissed. Gowtham walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a single off a misfield off the first delivery that he faces. Four runs and a wicket off the over, with the 100 coming up for Rajasthan at the end of the over.

As mentioned earlier in the blog the Samson and Butler partnership was pivotal. The Royals middle order is brittle and has no confidence. Immense pressure on Stokes, this is his last game for the Royals, wouldn't he love to shine with the bat in what has been a horrible IPL for him. Good news for Stokes is that, he still has seven overs in the innings.

RR today: First six overs - 68/1 (RR - 11.33) Next six overs - 32/4 (RR - 8.00) KKR are back into this big time now. The onus will be on RR to put a respectable total.

Shivam Mavi brought back into the attack in the 13th over. He's had a mixed runs so far, conceding just two off his first over, before getting hammered for 28 off his second.

So, as predicted, spin is doing the trick for KKR on this dry surface. 26 for 4 in last 5 overs. How well has Kuldeep bowled here! He has bowled it slow and given the ball air. That has done the trick. With RR five down, KKR should take the initiative here and try and restrict them to a modest score. For RR, Stokes is the key.

OUT ! Mavi surprises Gowtham with a short ball, with the batsman lobbing it over to the keeper off the gloves while trying to fend it. Rajasthan are six down now! RR 103/6 K Gowtham c Karthik b Mavi 3(5)

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 103/6 ( Ben Stokes 9 , ) Mavi returns to the attack, with the situation vastly different from when he got hammered for 28 runs by Buttler. Bowls a much more economical over on this occasion, giving away just three singles before getting Gowtham dismissed off the last delivery of the over.

OUT! And now Stokes is gone too! What a collapse this has turned out to be for Rajasthan! Nothing shot from Stokes, as he pokes a full delivery back to the bowler, with Kuldeep collecting the return catch with a safe pair of hands. RR 107/7 Stokes c and b Kuldeep 11(13)

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 107/7 ( Jaydev Unadkat 2 , Ish Sodhi 0) Kuldeep into his final over. Unadkat walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a single off the first ball of the over. The chinaman bowler gets rid of Stokes off the penultimate delivery of the over, with Stokes offering him a return catch to depart for 11. Four runs and a wicket off the over. Rajasthan in deep trouble. Kuldeep signs off with figures of 4/20.

Ben Stokes will win all the unwarranted awards in the IPL. It has been a horror show for the England all-rounder, wonder if franchises will bid heavily for him again in the next IPL auction. Royals have now lost 7-44 through the middle overs. Apart from Butler in the last five games and Archer, all other members have been well below par.

SIX ! This time hooked over the square-leg fence by Unadkat! Mavi once again under pressure. Karthik walks over to the bowler for a quick chat. RR 117/7

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 118/7 ( Jaydev Unadkat 13 , Ish Sodhi 0) Mavi into his final over. Unadkat decides to attack him in this over in order to boost Rajasthan's morale, punching the ball through extra-cover for a four, before hooking a short ball towards the square-leg fence for a six. Unadkat collects a single off the last ball to keep the strike. Mavi finishes with figures of 1/44.

FOUR! Cut away through the off side by Unadkat, finding the backward point fence! Quite a handy cameo this is turning out to be from Unadkat's bat. RR 122/7

Best ever IPL performance for Kuldeep Yadav and what a time to produce this effort. Before this game, Kuldeep's form was quite concerning for the Indian cricket fans, especially with the tour of England coming up. However, following the four-for tonight, things are already looking much more positive for him.

FOUR ! Slashed away by Unadkat, with the ball going just above the outstretched right arm of the backward point fielder. Second boundary of the over for the Saurashtra pacer. RR 128/7

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 128/7 ( Jaydev Unadkat 22 , Ish Sodhi 1) Narine is brought back to bowl his final over out. Unadkat continues to attack, cutting the ball through the off side for a boundary off the second delivery of the over. Two singles collected off the next three deliveries, with Unadkat slashing the ball over backward point off the last delivery of the over. 10 off the over, and Narine signs off with figures of 1/29 from four overs. The umpire signals for the second timeout of the innings.

OUT! Appeal for a catch against Sodhi after an inside-edge followed by a deflection off his foot, with the ball eventually lobbing over to Karthik. The umpire goes upstairs for confirmation, and the big screen eventually flashes the letters 'OUT'. Krishna finally gets a wicket. RR 128/8 Sodhi c Karthik b Krishna 1(6)

FOUR ! Archer gets off the mark with a boundary! Length delivery along leg, and Archer swivels this one behind square towards the leg side! RR 132/8

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 134/8 ( Jaydev Unadkat 22 , Jofra Archer 6) Krishna returns to the attack. Sodhi departs after getting caught behind, getting an inside-edge which is then followed by a deflection off his backfoot. Archer walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a boundary. Archer collects a double off the last ball after guiding the ball down the ground. Six runs and a wicket off the over.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to outshine one another in their bid to secure a playoff spot when the two sides clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Both Kolkata and Rajasthan are on 12 points from the same number of outings and have two more matches to play before the knockouts stages commence. While KKR are placed fourth owing to slightly better net run rate (-0.189), Rajasthan are fifth (NRR -0.347).

A victory for either side may not rubber-stamp their passage to the playoffs but would surely help in the cause going to the final round of fixtures.

KKR take on already-qualified Sunrisers Hyderabad away on 19 May while Rajasthan host Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on the same day.

Rajasthan were slow to get off the blocks and almost put themselves out of reckoning before some individual brilliance from England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler catapulted them back into reckoning.

Against Mumbai Indians on Sunday night, Buttler racked up his fifth consecutive IPL fifty — a feat previously managed only by Virender Sehwag — while his team picked up their third back-to-back win on the spin.

Even a week ago, Rajasthan, who won the inaugural IPL in 2008, were on the verge of elimination. But Buttler's unbeaten 94 ensured the Ajinkya Rahane-led side not only win but also improve their net run rate by reaching the target of 169 with two overs to spare.

Matching Buttler's exploits with the bat, West Indian bowling all-rounder Jofra Archer has been in fine form for the Jaipur-based side. In the last game, the 23-year-old removed Suryakumar for 38 and Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in successive deliveries, much like what Andre Russell did for Kolkata against Kings XI Punjab.

Rajasthan would, thus, bank heavily on Buttler and Archer to deliver the goods. Australian opener D'Arcy Short has disappointed Rajasthan, mustering just 116 runs in his seven innings this season, at an average of 16.42.

Skipper Rahane made a good-looking 37 against Mumbai and joined hands with Buttler in an important 95-run stand for the second wicket, but his form too has been a concern, managing single digit scores in his last three innings before this.

Coming to the hosts, Dinesh Karthik and Co. bounced back in style after succumbing to a 102-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

They defeated Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs by piling up the season's highest total of 245/6, fourth highest in IPL history. Punjab fought hard riding KL Rahul's 66 but in the end it was too tall a mountain to climb.

There were many positives for KKR from that game. Karthik continued to lead from the front with a belligerent 23-ball 50 while Sunil Narine smashed a 36-ball 75.

There were important contributions from Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Andre Russell as well, and end-overs cameos from Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill.

Russell was excellent with the ball too and so was M Prasidh Krishna who grabbed two wickets.

In the head-to-head tally, each team has seen the other off seven times in 16 meetings with two tied games.

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

RR: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), D'Arcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror

With inputs from IANS