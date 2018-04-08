After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 65/1 ( Sunil Narine 50 , Robin Uthappa 9) If you have just joined us, don't be confused with RCB v KKR game of the previous edition. As Narine has once again slammed a quickfire 50 that comprised of some brilliant strokes. Sundar receiving some harsh treatment.

OUT! Umesh Yadav to RCB's rescue, Narine has managed to drag a full toss back on his stumps. End of an outstanding innings. He was backing away little too much and had to reach out for the ball angled across only manages to get an inside edge S Narine b U Yadav 50(19)

After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 68/2 ( Robin Uthappa 10 , Nitish Rana 0) End of the Sunil Narine show with Umesh Yadav providing the timely breakthrough to bring RCB back in the game.

SIX! Short of a length delivery that gives Rana enough time to go back and pulls it over mid-wicket.

FOUR! Rana's hands come off as he slices it past backward point for another boundary. KKR scoring runs at rapid pace here.

Ok, so Narine has done his job. Asking rate under 8 now, very much achievable in modern T20 standards, especially against the wet ball. KKR bat deep, so it is their game to lose from here.

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 81/2 ( Robin Uthappa 12 , Nitish Rana 11) A six and a four from Rana with three other singles coming off the over gives KKR 13. Khejroliya's first over doesn't go as he would have liked. KKR need less than 100 with 13 overs still remaining.

OUT! Umesh gets Robin Uthappa's wicket with a short ball bowled outside off. Robbie looked to pull it to mid wicket boundary gets a top edge and McCullum gets under it and takes the skier. Uthappa c Brendon McCullum b U Yadav 13(12)

After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 85/3 ( Nitish Rana 13 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 1) Umesh picks up his second wicket of the match and deliveries a good over giving away only four singles. Captain Karthik comes out to the center. The fast bowler needs some support from the other end. I reckon Chahal will be brought back into the attack soon.

Dinesh Karthik's scoring rate of 7.05 against Royal Challengers Bangalore - his lowest against any team in IPL. (Min.15 innings)

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 92/3 ( Nitish Rana 15 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 4) Good over by Khejroliya, holding it back of a length, after singles off the first four deliveries. Khejroliya bangs in a well-directed short ball, Karthik sways out of the way. Goes short again and the leg umpire calls it wide and rightly too. Karthik taps it behind square for a brace off the final ball.

Umesh Yadav is bowling the spell of this IPL. He seems focused in cranking up the pace and none of the KKR batsmen have been comfortable facing him. Narine was backing away from the pace and bounce and played on while Uthappa was hastened to play a poor shot. KKR are not out of the woods. This match is still open

FOUR! Rana hits it on the up and goes straight. Looked for a moment that the ball would sail all the way, but because Rana had simply pushed it and not bludgeoned the ball, it fell inside. ABD was again in some action as he tried to catch after running from mid on. Well, he didn't make it, so safe to say no one would have.

Big season for Karthik as a batsman. Being the captain and an experienced pro, he is expected to take the bulk of the responsibility in the middle-order. Along with Russell, he has to be KKR's designated finisher with bat in hand.

After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 98/3 ( Nitish Rana 20 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 5) After the boundary of the first ball, Umesh comes back strongly. Keeping it back of a length has been the trick here it seems. Only two runs in last five balls. Six off the over. At the halfway stage, KKR have their noses ahead. RCB will believe they need just a wicket with an inexperienced Rinku Singh up next followed by Andre Russell and tail.

FOUR! Taken on the full by Karthik. Drives it through covers to earn his first boundary. Nicely placed by the KKR captain.

After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 107/3 ( Nitish Rana 23 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 11) Very well executed inside out shot by Nitish Rana, he has played some exquisite strokes that have caught the eye. Doesn't get sweeep right with the ball crashing into the back of his head. Rotates the strike with a well judged single. Dinesh Karthik takes four of the next ball and a single to keep strike of the last ball. 70 off 54 required.

Here is Yuzvendra Chahal. His three overs will decide which way the match will go.

After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 112/3 ( Nitish Rana 26 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 12) Karthik turns the strike off the first ball. Chahal's wrong'un goes wrong as Rana leaves the wide ball alone. Drops the next ball short allowing Rana pull it deep mid wicket for a couple. Karthik not happy with the umpire after he didn't deem a delivery wide. Was very little in to be honest. Choses the ball that was coming in to cut, ended up under edging it on his boots. Dot from Chahal to finish

100-up for KKR. Both Rana and Karthik are batting sensibly here. They are taking hardly any risk and getting 8-9 run comfortably in an over. Especially, young Rana has lived up to the expectations following the fruitful season with Mumbai last year.

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 119/3 ( Nitish Rana 27 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 15) Khejroliya is brought back into the attack. Starts off by giving away couple of singles. Three singles of the first four balls. RCB has managed to dry up the boundaries. Khejroliya keeps targeting Karthik's ribcage, strays couple of times and is called wide on both occasions. Karthik manages to get some bat on a rising delivery, didn't look in control as he returns for two, but had the ball hit the stumps from fine leg it would brought an end to his innings. Seven runs come off the over.

FOUR! Chahal offers width to Karthik and he cuts it in the narrow gap between point and backward point to collect four. Top shot!

FOUR! Chahal's idea was to keep it wide of the batsmen but Karthik was ready, watches the ball till the end, meets it under his eyes and thumps the cover drive for back-to-back boundaries.

Yuzvendra Chahal's economy rate of 8.24 against KKR in IPL - the second worst for him against a team in IPL. (Min.10 overs)

After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 131/3 ( Nitish Rana 28 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 26) Rana doesn't get the timing on the quicker ball by Chahal but is able to get to the other end. Karthik follows it up with two dazzling boundaries. A couple and single to finish.

Dinesh Karthik playing with Chahal's temperament. Deliberately wasting time between deliveries. making Chahal wait for every delivery. Sharp practise to upset his rhythm. But umpires not aware to it.

SIX! Great footwork by Rana and even better region to hit a shot! Straight as an arrow. He comes down the pitch and whacks it into the sight screen.

OUT! That has hit Rana right in front of the middle stump. Rana went for wild slog and misses it completely. Umpire raises the finger ...after a discussion with the skipper, he has reviewed it. He is dismissed on umpire's call. Looked plumb to the naked eye, nevertheless relief for Bangalore. Good hand by Rana comes to an end. Nitish Rana lbw b Washington Sundar 34(25)

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 141/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 28 , Rinku Singh 2) Successful over for Washington Sundar, who didn't have the best of his game day. He ends with figures of 48 off his four overs. Interesting to see Rinku Singh walk ahead of Russell.

FOUR! Crack! Shot! Gets front foot out of the way, backs away to the leg side and swings his bat through the line. Over mid on for four! What an audacious shot by Rinku Singh. Must have surprised Woakes, surely surprised me!

OUT! Oh a wicket out of nowhere. Woakes bangs it short, Rinku tried to pull it and nicks it to the keeper. Rinku Singh c de Kock b Woakes 6(6)

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 147/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 28 , Andre Russell 1) The over started with a boundary but then Woakes bounced back and conceded only two off the next five balls. A wicket and six runs off it.

FOUR! Russell belts it to midwicket with all his might. One bounce over the ropes.

RCB bowlers are keep bowling bouncers and keep getting away. Meanwhile, two quick wickets have certainly given the visitors an outside chance here. Though KKR are still far ahead in the contest. Now it is up to Russell and Karthik to get the job done here. Kohli will definitely use Chahal against Russell. So, an interesting phase of play is coming up.

FOUR! Comes off the outside half of Russell's bat, he went straight, but there is no long off in place, clears Chahal at mid off and the ball trickles into the boundary. Umesh will have to take it with a pinch of salt.

SIX! Length ball and once Russell middled it, the ball was heading only way. Goes deep into the stands.

Andre Russell's strike rate of 173.41 in IPL - the highest for any batsman, (Min.250 balls faced)

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 162/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 28 , Andre Russell 15) Despite Russell swatting the short ball to mid wicket fence of a short ball, Umesh continues with the tactic. Has him some discomfort ducking and swaying out of the deliveries way. Then pitches it up and Russell doesn't miss out on those opportunities after the four slams a six over long on.

OUT! Don't quite know why Russell was in such a hurry to get to the target, swinging after every delivery. Gets the top edge and it is ABD in the field again, who could have so easily collided with McCullum in an ugly way. The Kiwi was running in from long on, while De Villiers came in from long off, instead of a collision there is slight nudge with De Villiers tumbling over but more importantly with the ball safely in his grasps. A Russell c de Villiers b Woakes 15(11)

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 168/6 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 33 , Vinay Kumar 0) Russell falls to Woakes but KKR are just eight runs away with two overs to go. It is only them who can make a hash of this. You would have to back KKR to sail through with their captain still out there.

DROPPED! Oh dear! Sundar has spilled a chance. Vinay Kumar slaps it straight to deep cover, Sundar had it in his control but on the impact with the ground it just seems to have pop out of his hands. Hasn't been his day

Kolkata Knight Riders win by 4 wickets! After 18.5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 177/6 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 35 , Vinay Kumar 6) Vinay Kumar with the winning hit. Gets the front leg out of his way to squash it down the ground to give Kolkata a win. They start their tournament with a win in front of home fans. Happy start for Karthik as a captain. Sunil Narine changed things right at the start with a blitzkrieg of an innings smashing a half-century off 17 balls. Handy controbutions from Nitish Rana and Karthik staying on till the end to see his side to a four wicket win.

KKR have now won 41 matches at home in IPL - the joint second most among all the teams.

RCB captain, Virat Kohli: I reckon were 15 short. Myself included. I played too many too balls. And also me and ABD getting out off consecutive balls didn't help. It's difficult for the spinners to bowl on. The fast bowlers were in the game throughout. Yes, it has become a really good wicket.

A strong all-round performance for KKR to kick-off their campaign. Following all the pre-season chatter regarding their team combination, there was pressure on KKR to prove a point. And they did it in style. For me, the over of Nitish Rana, in which he picked up ABD and Kohli, was the turning point of the match. Also, let's not forget the efforts of Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik. KKR will now travel to Chennai tomorrow to take on the high-flying CSK on Tuesday.

TOSS TIME! Dinesh Karthik has called it right and Kolkata Knight Riders will bowl first. Fasten your seat belts, folks.

OUT! Chawala gets his man, but that's down to atrocious shot selection. Taken by Vinay Kumar.

OUT! And Narine has his man! McCullum goes for a wild cross bat pull shot and misses it completely. The ball turns back in sharply crashing into middle and off stump. RCB lose second wicket. Players break for strategic time out. Brendon McCullum b Narine 43(27)

OUT! Karthik makes the world look foolish! It is captain's masterstroke. The gamble has paid rich dividends with the wicket of ABD. AB's slog doesn't come off skies it high in the air and Mitchell Johnson does well to hold on to it.

OUT! Nitish Rana clean bowls Virat Kohli! A statement I never thought I would say! Nitish Rana is the answer most teams are looking for. he has got the wickets of AB anf Kohli off consecutive deliveries. Full delivering that ended up as a yorker that leaves Kohli befuddled in the middle of Eden Gardens. Rana is off in celebration! Wow he has done the impossible! Kohli b Nitish Rana 31(33)

OUT! Sarfaraz's struggle comes to an end. He aimed to clear the long on boundary, but didn't get it from the middle of the bat giving a simple catch to Rinku Singh. Virat Kohli isn't impressed and lets it known in the dug out. Sarfaraz Khan c Rinku Singh b Johnson 6(10)

OUT! Kumar keeps it wide off the off stump as Mandeep follows it and attempts to carve it over deep covers. Despite getting a good connection, he could manage it only to the fielder in the deep. c Kuldeep Yadav b Vinay Kumar 37(18)

OUT! Woakes has hit high! Very high! Takes aeons to descend but the fielder, Andre Russell, does extremely well to catch that. Woakes fall of the final ball and Vinay kumar finishes with two wickets of two balls. c A Russell b Vinay Kumar 5(5)

OUT! Only ABD could have made the catch look so simple. Slower ball by Woakes that deceives Lynn, doesn't get the timing but still clears the infield, ABD tracks from mid off and reaches before the ball crosses him, settles under it and grabs it. First wicket for RCB! Chris Lynn c de Villiers b Woakes 5(8)

FIFTY! Narine has smashed 50 off just 17 balls! He has done it again and that too agaisnt the same opponent. A single to deep mid wicket to reach to his landmark.

OUT! Umesh Yadav to RCB's rescue, Narine has managed to drag a full toss back on his stumps. End of an outstanding innings. He was backing away little too much and had to reach out for the ball angled across only manages to get an inside edge S Narine b U Yadav 50(19)

OUT! Umesh gets Robin Uthappa's wicket with a short ball bowled outside off. Robbie looked to pull it to mid wicket boundary gets a top edge and McCullum gets under it and takes the skier. Uthappa c Brendon McCullum b U Yadav 13(12)

OUT! That has hit Rana right in front of the middle stump. Rana went for wild slog and misses it completely. Umpire raises the finger ...after a discussion with the skipper, he has reviewed it. He is dismissed on umpire's call. Looked plumb to the naked eye, nevertheless relief for Bangalore. Good hand by Rana comes to an end. Nitish Rana lbw b Washington Sundar 34(25)

OUT! Don't quite know why Russell was in such a hurry to get to the target, swinging after every delivery. Gets the top edge and it is ABD in the field again, who could have so easily collided with McCullum in an ugly way. The Kiwi was running in from long on, while De Villiers came in from long off, instead of a collision there is slight nudge with De Villiers tumbling over but more importantly with the ball safely in his grasps. A Russell c de Villiers b Woakes 15(11)

DROPPED! Oh dear! Sundar has spilled a chance. Vinay Kumar slaps it straight to deep cover, Sundar had it in his control but on the impact with the ground it just seems to have pop out of his hands. Hasn't been his day

Kolkata Knight Riders win by 4 wickets! After 18.5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 177/6 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 35 , Vinay Kumar 6) Vinay Kumar with the winning hit. Gets the front leg out of his way to squash it down the ground to give Kolkata a win. They start their tournament with a win in front of home fans. Happy start for Karthik as a captain. Sunil Narine changed things right at the start with a blitzkrieg of an innings smashing a half-century off 17 balls. Handy controbutions from Nitish Rana and Karthik staying on till the end to see his side to a four wicket win.

IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest cricket score and updates: Despite Russell swatting the short ball to mid wicket fence of a short ball, Umesh continues with the tactic. Has him some discomfort ducking and swaying out of the deliveries way. Then pitches it up and Russell doesn't miss out on those opportunities after the four slams a six over long on.

Preview: A new-look Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), sans their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, will look to outshine a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Virat Kohli in the inaugural match of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Gambhir, who led KKR to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, left the city-based franchise to join his home team Delhi Daredevils, prompting the KKR management to appoint seasoned campaigner Dinesh Karthik as skipper for the 11th edition.

Karthik, riding high after an unbeaten eight-ball 29 where he clobbered a last-ball six to singlehandedly guide India to a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy T20I Tri-series in Sri Lanka, will have his task cut out.

"I'm aware of the expectations. Whether there would be pressure, 'yes'. As a captain, you're expected to at least go to the playoffs, that's the least anybody can expect," Karthik had said in his first interaction with journalists as KKR captain.

It will be a litmus test first up for Karthik and his charges against RCB who once again look very strong on paper.

Kohli and Co. finished at the bottom of the pile last time and since the start of the IPL have come close to laying their hands on the elusive trophy thrice - in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

But once again, the Bangalore-based outfit have put together an impressive squad.

The batting department in particular looks to be one of the best in the league. Led by the mercurial Kohli, RCB boast of proven IPL stars like AB De Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson and Quinton De Kock.

RCB have always been weak when it comes to their bowling unit. This time though, with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar and Tim Southee, they have looked to plug the gap.

"We are optimistic about the season. It's very very balanced side. In the 10 years that I've been here, I don't think we've ever had such a balance. We had initially but everyone firing together is also a massive factor," Kohli had said few days ago about his team.

As for the hosts, KKR will miss the services of Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc who has been ruled out with injured right shin. Fellow Aussie Mitchell Johnson will look to fill the void as will England all-rounder Tom Curran who has been roped in as Starc's replacement.

The purple brigade will once again pin their hopes of destructive batsman Chris Lynn to deliver the goods at the top of the order.

In the seven matches Lynn played last season, the 27-year old scored 295 runs at a strike rate of 180.98. Besides Lynn, vice-captain Robin Uthappa, who has been ever so consistent for KKR, will also have a lot of expectations riding on him like captain Karthik.

KKR, unlike RCB, have always been strong in the bowling department and this time also have wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla and the ever-effective Sunil Narine to bank on.

In the pace department, Johnson will be assisted by R Vinay Kumar, U-19 World Cup winner Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and all-rounder Andre Russell.

The trio of Lynn, Russell and Narine, who are their obvious choice as foreigners, are coming back from respective setbacks.

Lynn (shoulder) and Russell (hamstring) are recovering from injuries, while Narine remodelled his action after his latest pull-up. KKR also have Player of the U-19 World Cup Shubman Gill and pacer Shivam Mavi in their ranks besides Nagarkoti.

It will be also be interesting see how two of India's celebrated wrist-spinners Chahal and Kuldeep pit their wits against each other.

A well-rested Kohli, who is the only player to have represented the same franchise for 11 years, will also get help from India's 2011 World Cup winning duo of Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra as batting and bowling coaches respectively, in addition to retaining Daniel Vettori as their head coach.

KKR have kept faith in legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis who is the head coach along with Aussie Simon Katich as batting coach only roping in Zimbabwean Heath Streak to replace Laxmipathy Balaji as bowling coach.

KKR go into the match with happy memories of bundling out RCB for the lowest ever IPL total (49) here last year, while in the return leg Narine smashed the tournament's fastest fifty (17 ball 54 ) as they made a double over Kohli's side in 2017.

KKR lead the head to head count by an impressive 12-9 record across 10 seasons.

Squads:

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (captain), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.

With inputs from IANS