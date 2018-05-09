Rohit Sharma v Sunil Narine in T20s: Runs - 93 Balls - 94 Dismissals - 7 SR - 98.94 Will Narine get the big fish another time?

Freak dismissal for Lewis as he continues to disappoint the Mumbai fans. Rohit is in at 3. His love affair with Eden Gardens is special. A Rohit special will charm even the home crowd rooting for KKR.

FOUR! Loose delivery from Kuldeep Yadav. Strays it down the leg side and Suryakumar sweeps it to the vacant fine leg region.

After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 59/1 ( Suryakumar Yadav 36 , Rohit Sharma (C) 4) Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Rohit and Suryakumar rotate the strike on the first two balls then take a brace. And Suryakumar duly punishes a bad delivery. Eight off the over.

Have to say young Prasidh Krishna has been impressive so far. Every time he bowled back of a length, batsmen have found it difficult to handle. Meanwhile, the breakthrough brings Rohit Sharma to the crease at his favourite ground. Mumbai have got a decent start and this will make Karthik uncomfortable.

OUT! Soft dismissal. A nothing shot from Suryakumar Yadav. Not a wicket taking delivery from Piyush chawla. He bowls it short and flat and Suryakumar pulls it straight into the hands of Rinku Singh at deep midwicket. Suryakumar Yadav c Rinku Singh b Chawla 36(32)

After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 62/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 6 , ) A very good over from Piyush Chawla. He didn't give any loose balls to the frustrated Suryakumar Yadav and got rid of him on the final ball. Two come in the over.

Spinners tightening the screws here after powerplay overs and get Suryakumar's wicket in the bargain. Both Rohit and Suryakumar had played a few dot balls against Chawla and Kuldeep. When Suryakumar final got one to go after, he couldn't get any power behind his pull shot. Mumbai need someone to counter attack here and get some momentum back in their innings.

SIX! M-A-S-S-I-V-E! Ishan Kishan dances down the ground and tonks it over wide long on. A 98 metre biggie.

Trivia: Ishant Kishan is the only wicket-keeper to get dismissed for a golden duck twice in an IPL season.

After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 72/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 9 , Ishan Kishan (W) 7) Kuldeep induces a false shot off Rohit. Draws him forward as the ball stops on him and the Mumbai captain chips it straight back. Kuldeep puts in the dive but the ball goes past up. Bowls the googly to Ishan and beats him on the inside edge. Ishan responds with a huge six an retains the strike with a single.

FOUR ! Chawla tosses it around off and Kishan reverse sweeps it over the short third man fielder.

After a rather sedate start, Ishan Kishan has come out and played some shots to up the ante.

FOUR ! Smartly played. Chawla tosses it around leg, Ishan kneels and sweeps it fine.

FOUR! A 'hit me' delivery from Piyush Chawla. Short and around leg, Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls it to perfection. Bisects the gap between fine leg and deep midwicket fielder.

After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 86/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 9 , Ishan Kishan (W) 21) Ishan has been given a role of taking the attack to the opposition and he has done a decent job till now. Begins the 11th over with a boundary and then gets rapped on the pads. KKR review but it was not only pitching outside leg but also missing. Once again scores a boundary on the fourth ball. Finishes the over with one more boundary. 14 came off it.

Young Ishan Kishen is as fearless as they get. He charged down the track off only the second ball he faced to collect six runs against Kuldeep. The very next over he plays decides to reverse sweep Piyush Chawla and executes it perfectly. He needs to keep going here for his team.

FOUR! Another last-ball boundary. Russell bowls it up and outside off, Ishan Kishan gets down and dispatches it over cover.

After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 97/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 12 , Ishan Kishan (W) 27) DROPPED! Another chance put down by KKR. Short and width on offer, Rohit tries to pull it over point but doesn't get the elevation. Nitish Rana tries to pouch it but fails. Dropping Rohit is anyways a mistake but dropping him at Eden Gardens... Anyways the over ends with a boundary. 11 come off it.

FOUR! Lucky boundary. A back of a length ball from Krishna, Rohit looks to cut but it takes the outside edge and runs away to the third man fence.

Drop catches are not helping KKR's cause. Giving Rohit so many lives may cost them heavily. Ishan Kishan at the other end is playing a counter-attacking knock. KKR are on the backfoot right now. Looks like Mumbai will cross the 180-run mark.

FOUR! Krishna bowls another short delivery and Rohit rides the bounce to pull it over midwicket. Back-to-back boundaries for the Mumbai skipper.

FOUR! Prasidh continues to bowl short and Mumbai continue to punish him. Ishan shuffles across and pulls it over fine leg.

After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 112/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 22 , Ishan Kishan (W) 32) Prasidh Krishna came into the attack to take a wicket and stuck to his short deliveries but Mumbai cashed in on them. 15 came off it.

SIX! Not a bad idea but poorly executed. Kuldeep saw Ishan come down the ground and tried to bowl it wide. But Ishan adjusted well and slogged it over fine leg.

SIX! Another. This time Kuldeep erred. Bowled it right under Ishan's willow and the youngster smoked it over midwicket.

FIFTY! A 17-ball 50 for Ishan Kishan. Three consecutive sixes for the youngster. Comes down the ground and slams it over long on.

Rohit is looking a bit scratchy out there but he still manages to collect two fours against Prasidh Krishna. Even on his bad day, Rohit can make KKR pay heavily for that dropped catch. Ishan meanwhile is stroking everything brilliantly out of the middle. Ishan has no respect for the spin and guile of Kuldeep Yadav. He has hit him to all corners of Eden Gardens here. He is lightning on his feet and gets down a long way as soon as he sees one tossed up from the spinner. Kuldeep's slowness in the air helps him do that. But as soon as Ishan saw one pushed flat he was happy to stay deep in the crease and pick his spot over mid wicket area. This is batting of the highest order against spin.

SIX! Four off four. Maybe the best of the lot. Kuldeep overpitches, Ishan moves slightly ahead and whips it over midwicket.

After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 137/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 23 , Ishan Kishan (W) 56) A single followed by four sixes. Ishan Kishan has upped the ante and how! 25 come off the over.

SIX! Phew. He is in the zone now. Ishan gets underneath a full Narine delivery and slogs it over midwicket.

OUT! Ishan Kishan departs for a 21-ball 62. Outstanding innings from the 19-year old. Moves across and tries to sweep it over deep fine leg but fails to go past Robin Uthappa. A distraught Kishan has to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Rohit Sharma runs in to have a word with the youngster and pats him. The skipper knows he has done his job. Ishan Kishan c Uthappa b Narine 62(21)

Ishan Kishan's fifty in 17 balls today - the joint fastest by a MI batsman in IPL along with Kieron Pollard who also hit a fifty in 17 balls against KKR in 2016 at Mumbai.

After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 145/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 24 , Hardik Pandya 1) The Ishan Kishan biltzkrieg has come to an end. But he has laid a solid platform for Mumbai Indians. Eight come in the 15th over. Hardik Pandya is the new man in.

That upward curve in the graph is all thanks to Ishan Kishan's fearless hitting. MI need carry this on.

Ishan finally succumbs to Narine, but not before hitting the T20 veteran for another huge six. This is potentially a season-turning inning for the Mumbai Indians. Just goes to show what a fearless mind can do in this format of the game. Credit to Mumbai's team management for persisting with the youngster and giving him the license to go after the bowlers even after a few failures earlier in the tournament.

After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 152/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 26 , Hardik Pandya 5) "It's not a mistake, it's a disgrace," says Clarke on air after Anantha Padmanabhan signals a no ball and replays show that he had landed cleanly and then the leg slid. The team management informed Rinku, who ran in from long on and informed Curran. The bowler relayed the message to Dinesh Karthik, who has a word with the umpire. However, the decision stays. Fortunately for KKR, Hardik Pandya doesn't make the most of the Free Hit delivery. Seven come in the over. But surely, that's not the last of this controversy.

That was some power-hitting by young Ishan Kishan. He was taking the game away from the hosts. Thankfully for KKR, Narine has got that priced scalp. But the Kishan innings has provided Mumbai a realistic chance of reaching 200 here. And let me tell you, despite the dew, 200 will be a tough target to chase against the Mumbai bowling.

SIX! Rohit Sharma walks across the sticks and slogs it over deep midwicket.

After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 162/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 35 , Hardik Pandya 6) Sunil Narine finishes his quota and returns figures of 1/27. 10 come off his final over.

SIX! A one-handed biggie for Hardik Pandya. Full toss and outside off, Hardik slices it over point.

KKR have managed to restore some sanity to the proceedings after Ishan's wicket but they now have to find a way to contain Hardik Pandya in these final overs. Pandya took some time to get going but he has found his range against Tom Curran.

OUT! A full toss from Curran. Hardik tries to deposit over long on but the bat tilts in his hands and Rinku catches it near long on. The umpires go upstairs to check whether it was a height no ball but Curran is fine. Hardik Pandya c Rinku Singh b Tom Curran 19(13)

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 177/4 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 36 , Ben Cutting 0) A 15-run over from Curran. Mumbai are on course to score 200 here.

OUT! First IPL wicket for Prasidh Krishna. Bowls the slower delivery and Rohit Sharma tries to go over long off but doesn't time it well. Uthappa catches it at mid off. Rohit c Uthappa b Prasidh 36(31)

SIX! Short and into the body, Cutting stands tall and pulls it over deep midwicket.

After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 188/5 ( Ben Cutting 8 , Krunal Pandya 2) A 11-run over from Prasidh Krishna. Cutting is the danger man here. Can he take MI past the 200-run mark?

The coin falls in Kolkata Knight Riders' favour and Dinesh Karthik elects to bowl at the Eden Gardens.

Mumbai Indians decide to go with unchanged XI. Rinku Singh replaces injured Shubman Gill and Tom Curran comes in for Mitchell Johnson in the KKR team.

Preview: Back in the mix riding consecutive victories, a buoyant Mumbai Indians (MI) will cross swords with an iffy Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a second time in a space of three days in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Recovering from a slow start, defending champions MI recorded back-to-back wins against Kings XI Punjab and KKR to jump to fifth spot (8 points from 10 games) in the table, a rung below their rivals (10 points from 10 games).

KKR, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, winning five and losing an equal number of matches.

While the Dinesh Karthik-led side have not managed to string together consistent performances, MI led by India's limited-over Vice Captain Rohit Sharma have looked like a team on a mission to turn the tide in their favour at the end of the season.

Mumbai were on the verge of falling by the wayside after a series of reversals before they managed to pull through in the previous two games.

While against Punjab it was a Rohit and Krunal Pandya blitz that kept them alive in the competition, a challenging 181/4 coupled with well-directed short balls during KKR's chase helped MI stay afloat and stake a claim for a playoffs berth.

KKR looked like getting away with the points at various junctures of the match but planned short deliveries from the likes of Mitchell McClenaghan at the start and Hardik Pandya towards the end helped MI pick up wickets at regular intervals as well as break crucial partnerships.

Given the role of an opening batsman, Suryakumar Yadav has been a revelation for MI, scoring as many as four half centuries in 10 matches. The 27-year-old former KKR player is MI's highest run-getter amassing 399 at 39.90.

One concern for Rohit would be MI's middle order which continued to struggle against KKR and had it not been for Hardik's innovative shots at the end, they would have not managed to post 181 despite getting off to an explosive start.

MI also lack depth in bowling and Robin Uthappa almost exposed that in the last match.

Coming to the home team, KKR were not at full strength against MI in the away game, with young pacer Shivam Mavi's injured finger joining the team's long list of injuries this season.

It remains to be seen whether Mavi, an U-19 World Cup winner, plays on Wednesday. Otherwise KKR might again opt for little-known Prasidh Krishna who made his IPL debut the other evening.

Led by West Indian mystery spinner Sunil Narine, KKR's spin battery will again be the key with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and leggie Piyush Chawla expected to choke the opposition.

Karthik has been very consistent with the bat and he would want his other batters to stand up and be counted.

Nitish Rana has been in fine touch for the purple brigade from the outset while Andre Russell has played a few devastating knocks. Young Shubman Gill, who was sent in to open the batting along with Lynn against MI, could again get the opportunity.

In the head-to-head count, MI lead KKR by a long long way at 17-5 in 22 meetings so far. Both teams need to win on Wednesday to keep their chances alive and not leave their fate to other teams.

Teams:

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.

Inputs from IANS

