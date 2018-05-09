First Cricket
  Home
    2. /
  News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score, KKR vs MI at Eden Gardens: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to field; Shubman Gill out due to injury

Date: Wednesday, 09 May, 2018 19:37 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Indian Premier League 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MI have won last seven matches played between the two teams. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    As we are entering the business end of the tournament, KKR are desperately looking for momentum. In the post-match presser last evening, Lynn spoke about breaking the Mumbai jinx in this high-voltage fixture. Good toss to win for the hosts and they will chase again. Gill is injured (according to the team management) and Rinku Singh comes into the playing eleven. So, tonight most likely Narine will open. Also, finally Curran gets picked ahead of Johnson, who I believe, is well past his expiry date.  However, Eden is a high scoring venue and ideally, the hosts do not want to chase more than 180 against Bumrah and Co. And to restrict this Mumbai Indians batting line-up to a manageable score, they need early breakthroughs. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KKR v MI at Kolkata in IPL: Matches - 8  KKR won - 2 MI won - 6

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KKR v MI in IPL: Matches - 22  KKR won - 5 MI won - 17

  • Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

  • Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, JP Duminy, Ishan Kishan, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

  • Mumbai Indians decide to go with unchanged XI. Rinku Singh replaces injured Shubman Gill and Tom Curran comes in for Mitchell Johnson in the KKR team. 

  • The coin falls in Kolkata Knight Riders' favour and Dinesh Karthik elects to bowl at the Eden Gardens. 

  • Kolkata have an onerous task at hand as they need to defy history against Mumbai Indians, who have won 17 of the 21 matches against the hosts across 11 seasons, read more in the preview where reknowned cricket expert Ayaz Memon picks couple of dependable players from each sides.

  • Hello to Firstpost's LIVE blog of the 41st match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens. A mouth-watering contest in prospect as there everything to gain and lose for both sides with the battle for a berth in top 4 intesifies.

IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens, cricket score and latest updates: Mumbai Indians decide to go with unchanged XI. Rinku Singh replaces injured Shubman Gill and Tom Curran comes in for Mitchell Johnson in the KKR team.

Preview: Back in the mix riding consecutive victories, a buoyant Mumbai Indians (MI) will cross swords with an iffy Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a second time in a space of three days in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Recovering from a slow start, defending champions MI recorded back-to-back wins against Kings XI Punjab and KKR to jump to fifth spot (8 points from 10 games) in the table, a rung below their rivals (10 points from 10 games).

KKR, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, winning five and losing an equal number of matches.

KKR are currently placed 4th in IPL's points table, while Mumbai Indians are one rung below at 5th. Sportzpics

While the Dinesh Karthik-led side have not managed to string together consistent performances, MI led by India's limited-over Vice Captain Rohit Sharma have looked like a team on a mission to turn the tide in their favour at the end of the season.

Mumbai were on the verge of falling by the wayside after a series of reversals before they managed to pull through in the previous two games.

While against Punjab it was a Rohit and Krunal Pandya blitz that kept them alive in the competition, a challenging 181/4 coupled with well-directed short balls during KKR's chase helped MI stay afloat and stake a claim for a playoffs berth.

KKR looked like getting away with the points at various junctures of the match but planned short deliveries from the likes of Mitchell McClenaghan at the start and Hardik Pandya towards the end helped MI pick up wickets at regular intervals as well as break crucial partnerships.

Given the role of an opening batsman, Suryakumar Yadav has been a revelation for MI, scoring as many as four half centuries in 10 matches. The 27-year-old former KKR player is MI's highest run-getter amassing 399 at 39.90.

One concern for Rohit would be MI's middle order which continued to struggle against KKR and had it not been for Hardik's innovative shots at the end, they would have not managed to post 181 despite getting off to an explosive start.

MI also lack depth in bowling and Robin Uthappa almost exposed that in the last match.

Coming to the home team, KKR were not at full strength against MI in the away game, with young pacer Shivam Mavi's injured finger joining the team's long list of injuries this season.

It remains to be seen whether Mavi, an U-19 World Cup winner, plays on Wednesday. Otherwise KKR might again opt for little-known Prasidh Krishna who made his IPL debut the other evening.

Led by West Indian mystery spinner Sunil Narine, KKR's spin battery will again be the key with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and leggie Piyush Chawla expected to choke the opposition.

Karthik has been very consistent with the bat and he would want his other batters to stand up and be counted.

Nitish Rana has been in fine touch for the purple brigade from the outset while Andre Russell has played a few devastating knocks. Young Shubman Gill, who was sent in to open the batting along with Lynn against MI, could again get the opportunity.

In the head-to-head count, MI lead KKR by a long long way at 17-5 in 22 meetings so far. Both teams need to win on Wednesday to keep their chances alive and not leave their fate to other teams.

Teams:

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.

Inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 09, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 10 8 2 0 16
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Kolkata
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Mumbai
 10 4 6 0 8
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6

CRICKET SCORES


