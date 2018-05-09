OUT! Whattay catch. Cutting tries to go over midwicket but Russell gobbles it up. Cutting c A Russell b Chawla 24(9)

SIX! And it ends with a biggie. Shortish and on the sticks, Krunal Pandya stands tall and muscles this pull over midwicket.

After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 210/6 ( Krunal Pandya 8 , JP Duminy 0) 22 off the final over! Mumbai Indians have ended on a high note. KKR must not be happy with their effort in the death. They have a huge task cut out for them in the second innings. Kolkata Knight Riders need 211 runs to win.

The highest target successfully chased at Kolkata in IPL is 201 which was chased by KKR against KXIP in 2010.

Poor finish by KKR, poor captaincy by Karthik. 98 runs in the last seven overs. There was absolutely no need of giving the last over to Chawla, who is 'hit-me' kind of a bowler in the death overs. Karthik could have easily opted for Russell. I know it is premature to say, but I think 211 is beyond KKR, unless Mumbai bowlers have a really poor day at the office.

A strong finish from Cutting and Krunal takes Mumbai beyond 200 with a flurry of sixes. Ishan was nothing short of breathtaking against spin before this. He could read Yadav out of the hand and his nimble footwork allowed him to dance down the track to anything flighted and stay back against anything flat. KKR would be stunned with that onslaught but their batsmen gave shown before in the tournament that they don't care much for match situation and just go for the bowling from the word go. Mumbai still have to bowl well to contain they array of hitters in that KKR line up.

Here is the summary off the first innings. Starts for Rohit and Suryakumar but Ishan star of the show in MI's innings.

FOUR! Mitchell pitches it up, Narine clears his front leg and lofts it over mid off.

OUT! McClenaghan bowls it short and angles into Narine. He tries to pull and skies it. Krunal Pandya gets underneath it and pouches it safely. Narine c Krunal Pandya b McClenaghan 4(2)

MI draw first blood and manage to get the dangerous Narine out of their way. Narine is known to be susceptible against short pitch bowling. McClenaghan has done his homework and tries to tuck him up early on with one angles into his ribs. Narine can't hit this beyond the reach of Krunal Pandya. MI will celebrate the early wicket while being fully aware that KKR will keep coming at them irrespective of the match situation.

FOUR! McClenaghan bowls it outside off and Lynn throws the kitchen sink at it and outside edges it towards third man.

FOUR! Lynn doesn't commit fully on the pull and helps it on his way to fine leg.

After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 12/1 ( Chris Lynn 8 , Robin Uthappa 0) 12 come in the first over. But McClenaghan snared the important wicket of Lynn.

After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 14/1 ( Chris Lynn 9 , Robin Uthappa 1) Krunal Pandya comes from the other end and bowls a tight over. 2 come in the over.

SIX! Clobbered! Back of a length and Lynn pulls it over square leg.

FOUR! Mitchell goes short once again and Lynn doesn't miss out. Swivels across and pulls it behind square leg.

After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 25/1 ( Chris Lynn 20 , Robin Uthappa 1) McClenaghan is being taken apart here. 11 off his second over. Will Rohit give him another over?

SIX! Uthappa joins the party. Krunal tosses it around off and Robin slogs it over wide long on.

Mumbai go for spin against Lynn early on. Krunal has both Lynn and Uthappa in a bit of trouble. Karthik wasn't allowed to get much out of spinners. Rohit's use of his spinners could decide the game.

OUT! Horrible mix-up. Uthappa punches this towards cover-point and Lynn looks for a single. Bu uthappa was ball watching and said no at the last moment. Suryakumar Yadav hurls in a sharp throw and Krunal runs out Lynn. Chris Lynn run out (Suryakumar Yadav/Krunal Pandya) 21(15)

After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 32/2 ( Robin Uthappa 7 , Nitish Rana 0) Two fantastic overs from Krunal Pandya. Nine have come off them and most importantly Mumbai Indians ran Lynn out.

SIX! Bumrah pitches it short. Uthappa reads the length early, goes on his back foot and pulls it over deep square leg.

After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 39/2 ( Robin Uthappa 13 , Nitish Rana 1) This has been a brilliant start for Mumbai. They have dismissed Kolkata's explosive openers. The onus now is on Robin Uthappa to play a promising hand.

FOUR! Nitish Rana welcomes Hardik Pandya into the attack with a boundary to fine leg.

So, the powerplay goes to Mumbai. They have taken two crucial breakthroughs and haven't allowed KKR to get away. Especially, the wicket of Lynn will hurt the home side most. He was looking good. The rest of the batting needs bat out of its skins to get close to Mumbai's total.

FOUR! Lovely! The slower one from Hardik Pandya, Rana read it early. Opens the bat face and guides it between the keeper and the close gully (don't know whether that's position but he's really close.)

47 is the joint lowest powerplay score for KKR in this IPL. They made 47 against MI at Mumbai two days ago.

After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 47/2 ( Robin Uthappa 13 , Nitish Rana 9) Hardik Pandya concedes eight run off his first over. KKR have scored 47 in the powerplay and lost two wickets. A partnership is the need of the hour.

OUT! Huge wicket. Robin Uthappa has made a habit of this in this tournament. Starts beautifully and then throws it away. Has swept ths straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav at deep midwicket. Uthappa c Suryakumar Yadav b Markande 14(13)

So, KKR have unleashed Andre Russell here. A very good move, he is the only one who can save the day for the hosts.

Andre Russell in IPL 11: First four innings - 153 runs Next four innings - 63 runs

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 51/3 ( Nitish Rana 11 , Andre Russell 1) Markande has began on the right note. Four singles and a wicket come in his first over. KKR have crossed 50-run mark. KKR need 160 off 78.

I said a while back that Mumbai's spinner can decide the game if they have a better game than their Kolkata counterparts. They are already making an impact here. Krunal Pandya bowled his two overs for next to nothing in the powerplay and Markande has picked the prized scalp of Uthappa in his very first over. Karthik could have come ahead of Russell today to counter Mumbai's spin threat but clearly he sees himself as a finisher in this side.

OUT! Will be really difficult for KKR to bounce back from here. Hardik bowls the knuckleball on a length, Russell tries to slap it over cover but finds Markande at cover. Russell c Markande b Hardik Pandya 2(4)

After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 54/4 ( Nitish Rana 13 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 0) Russell was struck on the body a ball before his wicket. The next ball he tries to score a boundary and loses his wicket. KKR are struggling at 54/4. Need something miraculous from here.

SIX! Markande bowls it flat and on the sticks. Rana kneels and slogs it over midwicket.

FOUR! Beautifully played. Markande tosses it outside off, Karthik gets slightly across and sweeps it in front of square on the leg side.

Russell continues to disappoint and that has to be the Game, Set and Match for Mumbai. Now it is all about the margin of defeat.

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 67/4 ( Nitish Rana 21 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 5) Right KKR have decided to not the flow of the innings affect him. They have milked 13 runs of the over.

OUT! Surely, that's it for KKR? Slightly controversial but a huge moment in the match. Rana taps a slower delivery towards backward point. Karthik wanted a single but Rana wasn't interested. But Duminy threw the ball towards the non-striker's end and on its way to the stumps the ball kissed Hardiks's hands and then the LEDs lit up. The umpire takes it upstairs and watching various replays Kumar Dharmasena decides to give it out. By the way, Hardik's hand was just touching the ball when the bails came off. Karthik run out (Duminy/Hardik Pandya) 5(3)

OUT! KKR have dug themselves a huge hole. They are heading towards a big loss. Short from Hardik Pandya and Rana tries to pull it over midwicket. Cutting gobbles an easy catch. Nitish Rana c Cutting b Hardik Pandya 21(19)

KKR have their backs to the wall now. Losing two key batsmen to run outs hasn't helped their cause at all. It's down to two young guns, Nitish and Rinku now. Can one of them do an Ishan? Bear in mind that apart from the win, Net Run rate will be crucial here.

KKR continue to lose wickets throughout their first half, losing two wickets in the 10th over seals the game for Mumbai.

FOUR! A streaky boundary. Curran wanted to punch this but inside edged it to the fine leg fence.

FOUR! Short of a length ball, outside off, Rinku Singh plays the upper cut over slip.

OUT ! KKR have lost their seventh wicket. A nothing shot from Rinku Singh. Tries to dab this shortish delivery towards third man but edges it to Kishan. Rinku Singh c Ishan Kishan b Bumrah 5(3)

The coin falls in Kolkata Knight Riders' favour and Dinesh Karthik elects to bowl at the Eden Gardens.

Mumbai Indians decide to go with unchanged XI. Rinku Singh replaces injured Shubman Gill and Tom Curran comes in for Mitchell Johnson in the KKR team.

Preview: Back in the mix riding consecutive victories, a buoyant Mumbai Indians (MI) will cross swords with an iffy Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a second time in a space of three days in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Recovering from a slow start, defending champions MI recorded back-to-back wins against Kings XI Punjab and KKR to jump to fifth spot (8 points from 10 games) in the table, a rung below their rivals (10 points from 10 games).

KKR, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, winning five and losing an equal number of matches.

While the Dinesh Karthik-led side have not managed to string together consistent performances, MI led by India's limited-over Vice Captain Rohit Sharma have looked like a team on a mission to turn the tide in their favour at the end of the season.

Mumbai were on the verge of falling by the wayside after a series of reversals before they managed to pull through in the previous two games.

While against Punjab it was a Rohit and Krunal Pandya blitz that kept them alive in the competition, a challenging 181/4 coupled with well-directed short balls during KKR's chase helped MI stay afloat and stake a claim for a playoffs berth.

KKR looked like getting away with the points at various junctures of the match but planned short deliveries from the likes of Mitchell McClenaghan at the start and Hardik Pandya towards the end helped MI pick up wickets at regular intervals as well as break crucial partnerships.

Given the role of an opening batsman, Suryakumar Yadav has been a revelation for MI, scoring as many as four half centuries in 10 matches. The 27-year-old former KKR player is MI's highest run-getter amassing 399 at 39.90.

One concern for Rohit would be MI's middle order which continued to struggle against KKR and had it not been for Hardik's innovative shots at the end, they would have not managed to post 181 despite getting off to an explosive start.

MI also lack depth in bowling and Robin Uthappa almost exposed that in the last match.

Coming to the home team, KKR were not at full strength against MI in the away game, with young pacer Shivam Mavi's injured finger joining the team's long list of injuries this season.

It remains to be seen whether Mavi, an U-19 World Cup winner, plays on Wednesday. Otherwise KKR might again opt for little-known Prasidh Krishna who made his IPL debut the other evening.

Led by West Indian mystery spinner Sunil Narine, KKR's spin battery will again be the key with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and leggie Piyush Chawla expected to choke the opposition.

Karthik has been very consistent with the bat and he would want his other batters to stand up and be counted.

Nitish Rana has been in fine touch for the purple brigade from the outset while Andre Russell has played a few devastating knocks. Young Shubman Gill, who was sent in to open the batting along with Lynn against MI, could again get the opportunity.

In the head-to-head count, MI lead KKR by a long long way at 17-5 in 22 meetings so far. Both teams need to win on Wednesday to keep their chances alive and not leave their fate to other teams.

Teams:

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.

Inputs from IANS

