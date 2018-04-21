DROPPED! Another flat-batted hit by Lynn. Didn't get enough on it, the fielder at deep cover comes under the ball dives across but couldn't hold on it.

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 127/3 ( Chris Lynn 64 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 22) Lynn is looking for the launch after his 50 and as he looks to attack every ball, throwing his bat at it. 15 runs off the over. KKR are right on top here.

Fifty for Chris Lynn and he is continuing the carnage thereafter... we have a term for this... Lynnsanity anyone? We had been waiting for this quite a while. DK is having fun with Punjab bowling as well... some mind games going on with the bowlers. Punjab look ruffled at the moment. They need to get back in the game or it will be a tall chase for them.

FOUR! Karthik gets into the position really quickly here! Mujeeb did miss his line here but Karthik inital movement helps him play it fine to long leg.

After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 136/3 ( Chris Lynn 67 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 28) These two have also complete another 50-run stand, Lynn and Karthik looking very comfortable in the middle and would be aiming to get to 200 today. Mujeeb has finished his four overs with 32 runs from it and a wicket against his name.

Uthappa and DK's knocks this evening have once again established the importance of manouvering the field for a batsman even in the T20 format. You don't always need power-hitting all the time. By placing the balls at the gaps can also fetch you runs with a healthy strike-rate.

FOUR! The fielder just comes in contact with the ropes while trying to pull the back in. Sran the fielder. Good shot by Karthik as he makes room to play the cut.

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 146/3 ( Chris Lynn 74 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 30) Nine runs off Ashwin's final over as he finishes with 33 runs off his quota. KKR are now in great position to go for the kill with big-hitting Andre Russell ready to come in next.

OUT! Andrew Tye gets the important wicket just at the time Lynn was looking to unleash himself. Moved across and tried to clobber it to long on boundary. He attempted it from the wide tram line on the offside, got a bottom edge to the wicket-keeper. Chris Lynn c Rahul b Andrew Tye 74(41)

Finally... the wicket Punjab wanted. Lynn looked to slog that one and was caught behind. Still scoring at almost 10 an over and with Russell now at the crease things could get very entertaining at the Eden Gardens... hold on to your hats. Punjab need to pull this back further. Anything over 180 and they will be dependent on Gayle-Rahul.

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 148/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 31 , Andre Russell 1) Some respite from the Punjab side as they picked up the wicket of Lynn, they won't be too happy seeing Russell, but Tye has bowled a fabulous over, mixing it with well-disguised slower deliveries. Just the two runs and a wicket of the over

Four of the last three overs are likely to be bowled by the likes of Rajpoot and Sran. A perfect scenario for a Russell cameo. Eden crowd waits in anticipation.

FOUR! Searching for the yorker there, Barinder Sran ends up bowling the full toss and Russell simply times that with a gentle push straight past the bowler for his first boundary.

Chris Lynn was superb all around the wicket but especially, in hi favourite hitting area - the mid-wicket.

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Sran drops it short onto Russell's body, but it is the change up so Russell has the time to pull it to long leg boundary for four.

OUT! Russell is send back on his way. He will be disappointed to not get under the ball and didn't get the elevation that he would have liked that would help him tonk it over the boundary as he holes out to Nair at long off. Rarely does he not get power behind the ball. It was a full ball by Sran and Russell has slammed it straight to the fielder. Lucky break for Punjab. Good catch by Nair in the deep. A Russell c Nair b Sran 10 (7)

FOUR! Cut away! What a shot by Gill to get off the mark! First ball some width to play with and he has flashed hard.

Three of the last four overs are likely to be bowled by the likes of Rajpoot and Sran. A perfect scenario for a Russell cameo. Eden crowd waits in anticipation.

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 163/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 32 , Shubman Gill 4) Expensive over by Sran but he got the big fish in Andre Russell that might reduce at least 15 to 20 runs to the final score. KKR would be still hoping to get as close to 200.

FOUR! Back of a length delivery and Karthik simply waits on it to guide it past short third man to collect another boundary. Loves playing the late cut and plays it to perfection.

FOUR! Action replay off the previous delivery. Rajpoot rolls his fingers on the ball and Karthik angles the bat to play it fine past short third man.

Huge wicket for Punjab in the context of the game. Russell could have hurt them severely in these final overs. Meanwhile, DK is presenting an exhibition of touch play. KKR can still reach 200.

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 180/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 41 , Shubman Gill 10) Shubham Gill ends thew over with another supreme boundary. Didn't try to over hit the square drive, which had pristine timing on it. 17 runs off the over.

OUT! As a result of some smart bowling from Sran, he has got the key wicket of Dinesh Karthik. Another slower ball and Kathik flicks it straight to backward square leg. End of a fantastic innings. D Karthik c Andrew Tye b Barinder 43(28)

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 186/6 ( Shubman Gill 12 , Tom Curran 1) Sran starts the penutimate extremely well. Bowled three different slower delivers. First one was an off-cutter to which Karthik had to adjust his shot. The KKR skipper was looking for the big hit down the ground but realised there was no pace on it. Outthinks him with a knuckle ball as well with Karthik not getting the timing right and flat-batted pull down the ground. Sran gets his man off the fifth ball. Tom Curran gets off the mark, but a splendid over by Sran, giving away just six runs and a wicket.

OUT! Curran has to depart as he attempts to squeeze the wide yorker to short third man. KKR are losing some momentum towards the end. Tom Curran c Rajpoot b Andrew Tye 1(3)

The experimentation with Ankit Rajpoot has not worked. A bit inexplicable that in-form Mohit Sharma was left out. Could have made a difference at the start as well as at the end... Punjab have got a few late wickets but 190 looks par here.

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 191/7 ( Shubman Gill 14 , Piyush Chawla 2) Curran's wide slog can only get the waft of the air with the slower ball arriving after the swing is completed, great start by Tye. The bowler has executed a fantastic last over, giving away barely anything for the batsman. Punjab does brilliantly to pull things back in the favour but KKR must be extremely pleased with the score of 191, though they could have ended better. Overall 192 as a target will be more than challenging for KXIP, obviously no target is big enough if Gayle gets going.

KKR looked set for 200 at one stage, so in that sense Punjab have done well to pull things back. But make no mistake 192 is a tall order. Punjab will be confident though having breached that mark twice in the last two matches, albeit they were heavily reliant on their top order and not chasing. These could be the factors in outcome of this match.

Not the ideal finish for the home side in the final few overs. Still, 191 is more than a decent score against the versatile KKR bowling. I feel, Karthik will bowl a lot of spin on this pitch, especially the against the power-hitters of Punjab. For me, more than Gayle, players like Rahul and Finch will be the key factors for the visitors in the second half. Meanwhile, there is a sudden build-up of cloud, which is very natural in this part of the world.

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have made their way to the batting crease. Shivam Mavi will be up against two in-form batsmen as they look to chase 192.

FOUR! Mavi begins with an incoming delivery and KL Rahul looks for the drive through covers, instead the ball takes the thick inside edge to fine leg boundary.

FOUR! Rahul was entirely in control of this one. Mavi provides some width and he has driven behind four for a boundary.

After 1 overs,Kings XI Punjab 9/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 9 , Chris Gayle 0) Good start from Shivam Mavi, while the scorecard might show for a different reading but he got one through Rahul's inside edge, beat Gayle's outside edge couple of times with the ball slanting away and he has bowled at a sharp pace as well.

Andre Russell will bowl the second over off the innings.

FOUR! Lovely from KL Rahul! Leans into the cover drive off the first ball of the new over. Length from Russell and all Rahul had to do was time.

FOUR! Smart from Rahul, back of the lengtrh delivery and he opens the face to play it fine the third man boundary.

FOUR! Too full from Gayle and he has carved it past point for a boundary.

After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 22/0 ( KL Rahul (W) 18 , Chris Gayle 4) Three boundaries off the over and a single helps Punjab take 13 runs off the over. Rahul has played some beautiful strokes and Gayle is just warming up. KKR need to strike early.

Flurry of boundaries from Rahul to get off to a flyer... Gayle watching and playing... yes you read that right... but he is away as well with a sweetly timed boundary off Russell. Punjab need a platform here.

FOUR! Not entirely convincing from Gayle, but he gets four runs, all he had to do was clear the infield on the offside, comes from higher part of the bat but has enough on it.

FOUR! Mavi has been unlucky so far, Gayle tried to muscle it across the line and again from the inside half of the bat, the ball races from the right of square leg fielder.

SIX! This is as good a pull shot you will get to see. Mavi digged it short and Rahul was into the position in a flash. Beautifully executed pull for half a dozen.

Two slips and a gully for Mavi against Gayle. That is some field setting. And credit to the youngster, who have bowled excellently so far, without any luck. However, KXIP have got a start. It is surprising, that Karthik has not introduced a spinner yet, especially against Gayle.

After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 39/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 25 , Chris Gayle 13) Another expensive over from Mavi. These two are on the attack, couple of fours from Gayle weren't the most good looking strokes, but if they were short on aesthetics, Rahul's shot was at it elegant best.

SIX! Cannot bowl there! Gayle would hit that out of the park all day long. Full and and Gayle swings through to deposit over wide long on.

FOUR! Backed away on the leg side and Gayle has tapped the ball on its head and placed in the gap behind point.

SIX! Russell tumbles after bowling that one, gayle again moves to the leg side and slices it over third man boundary.

Another huge over as Gayle looks to carry on his stunning form... matched step in step by Rahul... Double blow for KKR in that Russell seems to have bowled his last in this game. A bowler short, rampaging Gayle... tall target... this is intriguingly set up.

IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab at Kolkata, latest update and cricket score: Three boundaries off the over and a single helps Punjab take 13 runs off the over. Rahul has played some beautiful strokes and Gayle is just warming up. KKR need to strike early.

Preview: Table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders and a transformed Kings XI Punjab cross swords in an Indian Premier League contest in which two big-hitting Jamaicans — Andre Russell and Chris Gayle — will be up against each other.

Gayle was at his best last night when he smashed this season's first century — a 63-ball 104 not out — at the expense of one of the best bowling outfits, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gayle smashed 11 sixes, seven of them coming against the world's top ranked T20 international bowler Rashid Khan, and gave a fitting response to his critics after the humiliation he had faced at the last IPL auctions where he went unsold.

The 38-year-old enforcer, who represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and KKR, twice went unsold after 10 glorious years before the Virender Sehwag-mentored side gave him a lifeline.

Gayle still had to sit out the first two matches, but when his moment came he played two match-winning knocks, including a 63 against Chennai Super Kings.

"A lot of people said 'Chris has a point to prove'. Time waits for no one but I'm not here to prove anything to anyone. I just want to move on, enjoy my cricket," Gayle said.

The battle at the Eden Gardens will see Gayle facing the spin challenge of KKR with West Indies teammate Sunil Narine and India sensation Kuldeep Yadav leading the attack that also has Piyush Chawla and part-timer Nitish Rana.

Kings XI Punjab look a transformed unit under India discard Ravichandran Ashwin. They now seem to be on a mission with a top-heavy batting comprising KL Rahul and Gayle followed by the flair of Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair.

In Australian Aaron Finch and Yuvraj Singh, they have two destructive finishers who are due for big knocks, and KKR would look for early breakthroughs to mount pressure on the duo.

Russell, another explosive Jamaican, singled-handedly decimated Delhi Daredevils in his 12-ball 41 in their last match at the Eden.

The biggest gain for the home side has been that of Mumbai Indians recruit Rana who got back-to-back Man of the Match awards in their wins over Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals.

The left-hander has showed fine temperament, forming the backbone of their batting, which wore an unsettled look at the start.

Rana's part time off-spin has also given the team some crucial breakthroughs — his wickets of Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals) bear testimony to that.

Their spinners bowlers 14 overs in Jaipur, accounting for five wickets to stall Rajasthan Royals to 160/8 en route to their five-wicket win.

Afghan's latest spin sensation Mujeeb ur Rahman will also be the one to watch out for.

The 17-year-old off-spinner has been able to fox batsmen, including Kohli, with his guile and has a tidy economy rate of 6.80 from four matches.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

-With inputs from PTI