Two away games in four days for the Kings XI Punjab... a tough prospect... After beating table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad, they now take on another high flying team... Kolkata Knight Riders... who are unbeaten in their last two games and second in the league.

No surprises at toss time from Ashwin, wins the coin call and opts to bowl first... but don't get too ahead of yourself... Mohit Sharma - who has been bowling very well in the death overs and mixing things up nicely with the new ball - is out. Ankit Rajpoot is in. Wonder what prompted that chance? Or is he now just chopping and changing to keep the opposition guessing. KKR are unchanged... unsurprisingly at least.

After the universe boss Chris Gayle rang the bell at Eden Gardens, the umpires followed by Kolkata Knight Riders openers walk out to the middle.KKR have experimented with their opening combinations in the tournament but they have returned to Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn Playing his first game of this season, Ankit Rajpoot will start for Punjab.

As expected, Narine and Lynn have come out to open the innings. Punjab have a relatively inexperienced seam attack. So, I expect this pair to put pressure on the new ball bowlers early. However, for me, Punjab have included Ankit Rajpoot in place of Mohit Sharma keeping the Narine-factor in mind. He is sharp and much quicker than Mohit.

After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 5/0 ( Chris Lynn 3 , Sunil Narine 1) KKR openers start their innings with nudges around the ground for singles off the first four balls, with Rajpoot decides to go round the wicket to the left-hander, trying to cramp him for room. Seeing some width Lynn looked to slam it down the ground, but misses with the away movement leaving his outside edge. Rajpoot finishes the over with bowling one into him, which he taps on the onside for a single.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to bowl from the other end.

OUT! Mujeeb has provided the first breakthrough with his second ball of his first over. Narine charged down the target and went for the big hoick, the bat turns slightly in his hands and the ball goes towards the fielder positioned for the catch at deep mid-wicket. Karun Nair takes a brilliant catch. S Narine c K Nair b Mujeeb 1 (4)

FOUR! Lynn will never miss out on an opportunity whenever there is width offered he will go for it, cuts behind point for the first boundary.

After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 10/1 ( Chris Lynn 8 , Robin Uthappa 0) Mujeeb striking in his first over and giving the Punjab side an early advantage. How good has this young Afghan been! Narine misses out today and it might affect the home side's scoring in the powerplay.

FOUR! Streaky start for Robin Uthappa! Rajpoot get it to bounce and Uthappa gets the shoulder of the bat and the ball goes past the 38-year old Gayle at wide first slip. He extended his arms but he was never the agile fielder and the reflexes in the field is also showing.

SIX! Back of a length, and Lynn is on the back foot pulling, well timed over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Angled into the body but the line started off too straight. Lynn can easily swivel on the back foot and help the ball on its way.

After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 21/1 ( Chris Lynn 14 , Robin Uthappa 5) A boundary and a six will help the KKR get a move on and they look to maintain the momentum going forward.

FOUR! Out comes the reverse sweep, and this has been played smartly from Uthappa, past third man for 4 runs.

FOUR! Conventional sweep, didn't middle but the tickle past the keeper will beat short fine leg as KKR pick back-to-back boundaries.

FOUR! Uthappa gets one more boundary! That's the third in a row. Not convincing as he gets an inside edge with the ball running away past the fielder.

After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 36/1 ( Chris Lynn 15 , Robin Uthappa 18) Uthappa is ready to attack Mujeeb and has struck three boundaries from the over helping KKR take 15 runs

Contrary to expectations, Mujeeb did bowl an extra over. And Robin Uthappa cashed in. Punjab have been pushed on to the backfoot with a flurry of boundaries... Barinder Sran called up to change angle but countered by Lynn as well... this is a flying start for KKR.

FOUR! I n the air but under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Lynn has to hold his shot a fraction longer before picking the gap.

KKR got off to a bad start when the lost Sunil Narine early but Uthappa and Lynn have been able to get rebuild fast.

After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 44/1 ( Chris Lynn 21 , Robin Uthappa 19) Good first over from Sran giving away only six runs off the over. KKR would be looking to go big in the final over of the Powerplay left.

FOUR! Super shot by Uthappa! Waited on the ball as it turns out to be the knuckle ball from Andrew Tye. He got into position and placed it well over fine leg for another boundary.

After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 50/1 ( Chris Lynn 22 , Robin Uthappa 24) Another six-run over to finish the powerplay. Andrew Tye have kept it tight. 50 up for KKR.

How well has Uthappa timed the ball in IPL 2018! A treat to watch. Lynn too looking in good touch. 50 in quick time for the home side. I am eager to watch the battle between Ashwin and Uthappa.

R Ashwin has brought himself into the attack

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 55/1 ( Chris Lynn 24 , Robin Uthappa 27) Ashwin is right on the money in his first over, bowling the offies and giving away five singles off the over. There was leading edge of the fifth ball from Uthappa, but didn't quiet go to the bowler.

SIX! Seems like Uthappa knew where the ball was going to be bowled! He was ready on the swivel and pulls the short ball over mid wicket for a huge six.

FOUR! Lynn looked to back away on the leg side, Sran bowled it wide of the off stump and Lynn cuts it in front of point, almost through covers to get the boundary.

SIX! Wow! BANG! Big strike over the leg side for a 97m maximum. That is slog off the front foot.

Boundaries galore... Ashwin was unable to apply the brakes and now Sran being taken apart. This is clean hitting. Not much slogging in there. The bowlers are giving them chances and KKR batsmen are simply taking them with both hands... and from both ends.

SIX! Back of the hand slower delivery from Sran gets dispatch over backward square leg fence. Lynn bends low and smacks it into the crowds.

After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 78/1 ( Chris Lynn 40 , Robin Uthappa 34) The big over was around the corner with Punjab bowling three rather quiet overs, these two had to go for it, they went past the 50-run stand and KKR take a 21 runs off the over.

OUT! Gone! First ball after the time out break and Uthappa sees a delivery that is just a fraction shot and goes back to pull it over mid wicket boundary instead holes out in the deep. It was the offspiner by Ashwin that gives him the wicket and the bowler enjoyed it. Uthappa c Nair b Ashwin 34(23)

Nitish Rana walks in at number 4. He is in great nick.

Robin Uthappa was looking solid today as well like he has been throughout this tournament. Many scores in 30s and 90s but failing to convert them into big ones

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 83/2 ( Chris Lynn 43 , Nitish Rana 2) After losing Uthappa off the first ball, Ashwin goes round the stumps to left-handed Rana. The batsman is brimming with confidence with his performances in the previous game as he charges down the wicket and pushes it to long off to open his account. Another good over for Ashwin, conceding just four runs.

Ashwin with the breakthrough immediately after the strategic break... Uthappa finds Karun Nair at deep midwicket. Nice little knock from him, KKR would have liked him to carry on. More welcome wicket for Punjab though, with the skipper providing some inspiration.

OUT! Bizzare from Nitish Rana! He cut the ball back and sets off for a run, which was never on, perhaps he thought the ball would pass the short third man fielder, but Ankit Rajpoot did brilliantly in the field to run to his left, collect the ball and release a quick throw back to the keeper, who removed the bails with ease. Rana was stranded in the middle of the pitch. Nitish Rana run out (Rajpoot/Rahul) 3(5)

One wicket results in two... suicidal from KKR and a gift for Punjab. Both Rana and Lynn were watching the ball and there wasn't much communication. Rana is gone now. Another wicket and KKR will lose momentum in the middle.

After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 86/3 ( Chris Lynn 44 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 1) KKR have lost two quick wickets in last couple of overs and this will trouble them. Captain Karthik has come out to join the opener in the middle. Punjab has been superb in the ball and the field. Ashwin's bowling changes have been sharp as well.

FOUR! Karthik takes it from outside the off stump and sweeps it to cow corner. Wasn't that bad a delivery but a magnificient shot.

FOUR! Beautifully picked up by Karthik. Ashwin bowled it fuller this time and Karthik has wiped it off the middle stump bisecting the two fileders at deep mid wicket and long on. Superb batting this!

After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 99/3 ( Chris Lynn 44 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 14) Dinesh Karthik has begun so well here! Just playing with the field. Nudging it softly on the onside and setting off for twos and those two fours in the over helps KKR pick 13 runs off the over.

FOUR! Top shot from Karthik. Uses the pace off Yuvraj's bowling. Dabs it through slips and the ball races away to third man boundary.

FOUR! Hit powerfully down the ground by Chris Lynn, Yuvi tried to put his hand but the ball conrinues its path to long off boundary.

FIFTY! That is half-century for Chris Lynn! His 4th fifty of the IPL and he has brought it up in good time, just 30 balls.

Chris Lynn is heading towards what could be IPL 2018's third successive hundred.

Preview: Table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders and a transformed Kings XI Punjab cross swords in an Indian Premier League contest in which two big-hitting Jamaicans — Andre Russell and Chris Gayle — will be up against each other.

Gayle was at his best last night when he smashed this season's first century — a 63-ball 104 not out — at the expense of one of the best bowling outfits, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gayle smashed 11 sixes, seven of them coming against the world's top ranked T20 international bowler Rashid Khan, and gave a fitting response to his critics after the humiliation he had faced at the last IPL auctions where he went unsold.

The 38-year-old enforcer, who represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and KKR, twice went unsold after 10 glorious years before the Virender Sehwag-mentored side gave him a lifeline.

Gayle still had to sit out the first two matches, but when his moment came he played two match-winning knocks, including a 63 against Chennai Super Kings.

"A lot of people said 'Chris has a point to prove'. Time waits for no one but I'm not here to prove anything to anyone. I just want to move on, enjoy my cricket," Gayle said.

The battle at the Eden Gardens will see Gayle facing the spin challenge of KKR with West Indies teammate Sunil Narine and India sensation Kuldeep Yadav leading the attack that also has Piyush Chawla and part-timer Nitish Rana.

Kings XI Punjab look a transformed unit under India discard Ravichandran Ashwin. They now seem to be on a mission with a top-heavy batting comprising KL Rahul and Gayle followed by the flair of Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair.

In Australian Aaron Finch and Yuvraj Singh, they have two destructive finishers who are due for big knocks, and KKR would look for early breakthroughs to mount pressure on the duo.

Russell, another explosive Jamaican, singled-handedly decimated Delhi Daredevils in his 12-ball 41 in their last match at the Eden.

The biggest gain for the home side has been that of Mumbai Indians recruit Rana who got back-to-back Man of the Match awards in their wins over Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals.

The left-hander has showed fine temperament, forming the backbone of their batting, which wore an unsettled look at the start.

Rana's part time off-spin has also given the team some crucial breakthroughs — his wickets of Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals) bear testimony to that.

Their spinners bowlers 14 overs in Jaipur, accounting for five wickets to stall Rajasthan Royals to 160/8 en route to their five-wicket win.

Afghan's latest spin sensation Mujeeb ur Rahman will also be the one to watch out for.

The 17-year-old off-spinner has been able to fox batsmen, including Kohli, with his guile and has a tidy economy rate of 6.80 from four matches.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

