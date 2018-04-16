Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 13th match of the IPL 2018 which will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils.

Gautam Gambhir lands in Kolkata, not as a Knight Rider Gautam Gambhir landed in Kolkata and tweeted, "The air smells familiar, faces look friendly, from ‘Gauti paaji’ all of a sudden I’ve become ‘Gautam Da’.....am I at my erstwhile home?" No wonder this is a very weird feeling for him. In ten years of IPL, Gautam's departure from KKR is probably the most emotional transfer, after Sourav Ganguly's. Gautam is habitual of pulling off wins at Eden Gardens but KKR would try he and make sure he fails this time.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik will face a big test when his side lock horns with a resurgent Delhi Daredevils, led by double-title winning former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir, in a much-anticipated IPL clash. Click here to read the full preview.

Here is Kolkata Knight Riders' squad: What will be your playing XI? Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

Gautam Gambhir talking passionately to the players. This is an emotional moment for him and he wants to make it count.

Pitch report: Seen a line here just before the crease. It could surprise the bowlers who could be put off by it. Wickets look beautiful. There could be a turn and pace as well.

KKR team changes: Tom Curran comes in, in place of Mitchell Johnson

DD Team changes: Chris Morris is back and out goes Dan Christian.

Chris Morris coming in is good news for Delhi Daredevils. He is an absolute game-changer in this format of the game and we might see a glimpse today. KKR would hope that he does not fire. They have brought back Tom Curran, who can prove to be a match winner on his day. An exciting contest in offing for all of us cricket lovers. Stay hooked for what could be a cracker of a game.

Interesting battles in this match. One could be between Trent Boult and Chris Lynn. Boult can bring the ball in and move the ball away from right-hand batsmen. Lynn likes batting against left-arm pacers as the angle gives him scope to hit the ball freely. We would also be seeing Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine bowling to Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir has worked hard with them for the last 7 years to know how they think and vice-versa. Plus, Gambhir is a good batsmen against spin. Phew! Many things to look out for in this game.

We are just 10 minutes away from first ball of the match.

Toss hasn't gone in favour of KKR once again and they will be behind the eight ball right from the start of this crucial fixture. This is the 50th IPL game for Gambhir at the Eden Gardens and he knows these conditions better than anyone. However, for Karthik, it is all about plugging the loopholes. Good to see KKR have kept their faith in both Gill and Mavi. Though, I really hope this time the team management utilises their potential properly. Taking Curran in place of Johnson is another expected move.

Players are coming out on the field. Sunil Narine to open with Chris Lynn. Gambhir slowly walks inside Eden in Delhi Daredevils colour. Sigh.

Gautam Gambhir returns to the Eden Gardens.... already endeared himself to the fans when he talked about them being the 'most loyal'... as if he needed more KKR loving! Delhi Daredevils win the toss and opt to bowl... There was no need to write that bit... that's the norm in IPL!

One change for the Daredevils... Chris Morris back in for Dan Christian. Tim Curran in place of Mitchell Johnson for KKR. And just as I type this... Sunil Narine comes out to bat... It has been a long away schedule for the Daredevils... so they need to build on that win against Mumbai Indians...

After 1 over, Kolkata Knight Riders 0/0 ( Chris Lynn 0 , Sunil Narine 0) Trent Boult with the first over, over the wicket to Lynn. Gambhir has a gully placed in for Lynn and Boult hits the deck, moves the ball away from Lynn, who taps the ball to the same Gully fielder. Boult is pushing into 140s. Almost had Lynn's edge of the fourth ball. Lynn moved his left leg to hit it inside out but missed it totally. Maiden over to start the proceedings.

Chris Morris, right arm pace, comes into the attack from another end.

After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 7/0 ( Chris Lynn 6 , Sunil Narine 1) Chris Morris with the second over. Narine off the mark on the first ball. Lynn is unnecessarily heaving the bat. He connects one for a six but he wants a six on every ball. Not possible to make that happen. Need to get his eye in first.

Preview: Not in fine fettle after facing two successive defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be forced to go down memory lane when they welcome their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, who is now in charge of Delhi Daredevils (DD), in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between the two teams at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Gambhir helped KKR win titles in 2012 and 2014 before jumping ship to his hometown franchise Daredevils this year.

The captaincy mantle was handed over to Dinesh Karthik, who has so far looked out of sorts in the opening two games, where KKR finished second best to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

While their five-wicket defeat to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK in a nail-biting game was more down to misfortune, SRH rolled over the purple brigade with bat and ball barring the 12 overs from KKR's spinners which made the modest chase of 139 look difficult.

As Karthik rightly pointed out at the post-match press conference on Saturday, KKR's strength lies in their three-pronged spin attack led by mystery spinner Sunil Narine and also has celebrated chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and veteran leggie Piyush Chawla.

Narine was exceptional against SRH on Saturday, conceding just 17 runs in four overs and also taking the timely wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, who looked good for his 15-ball 24 and in-form Shikhar Dhawan (7).

Kuldeep and Chawla also kept it tight as their pacer bowlers kept leaking runs. KKR's worry has been their team composition as well, a feature laid bare on Saturday.

Dropping the horribly out-of-form Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh and Tom Curran, KKR went in with Under-19 World Cup winners Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi, top order batsman and pacer respectively.

But while Gill, who bats at No.3, was sent in to bat after Narine at No.7, Mavi was handed the ball in the 15th over.

Gill looked a fish out of water, huffing and puffing to three runs of nine balls before Bhuvneshwar Kumar got his back while Mavi was hit for 10 runs in his only over.

The opening slot with Chris Lynn is also an uncertainty with Sunil Narine not coming out with the Australian on Saturday and Uthappa filling in that role, for only the second time since the end of the 2016 season.

KKR's pace battery has also been poor, giving away a lot of runs and lacking fire power or variety up front.

Gambhir, who knows the team like the back of his hand, will lead a Delhi side brimming with confidence after a thrilling seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Saturday in Mumbai.

After losing to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in the first two games, England opener Jason Roy led Delhi's charge with an unbeaten 53-ball 91 and he was ably supported by Rishabh Pant, who smashed a 25-ball 47.

Delhi have issues to address especially in their bowling department which has failed to deliver in each of the three games played so far.

Talking of bowlers, local boy Mohammed Shami will be returning to the city for the first time after accusations of abusing and cheating his wife Hasin Jahan surfaced last month.

In the latest development, Jahan has filed a case at Alipore court on April 10 and Shami has been summoned within 15 days.

Shami has turned out in all the three matches for DD and a team official said there's no question of his availability as it remains to be seen where there's also a court room battle in the offing.

In the head-to-head count, KKR lead by 12-8 but the hosts will be up against it on Monday, looking to comeback to get their house in order.

Teams:

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (captain), Robin Uthappa (vice-captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

DD: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir (captain), Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

