Andre Russell has hit the most number of sixes in this IPL so far - 16.

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 157/4 ( Nitish Rana 48 , Andre Russell 22) Morris back on and Rana goes big on the very first ball. He then hits a four on the third ball. KKR suddenly looking very dangerous. Can tell you as I have busy writing and explaining SIX and FOUR for the last two overs.

We are back from strategic time out. Shami back on.

SIX! Full and just where Russell wanted it. He smashes it over the point region for a flat six.

This is carnage... Delhi's good work at the start of innings being undone here. Shami and Morris have gone for runs. You have to wonder if the extra pace on ball is helping the batsmen at this stage of the innings..

SIX! That's the biggest of them all. On good length and the ball goes staright over the mid-wicket.

SIX! Well, well, well. Short ball. Russell clears his front leg and heaves it. The ball takes the edge and it still travels bryonf the ropes. Sigh.

Ok, the Russell show is on here. That straight six off Shami has been the shot of the match so far for me. The drop catch by Jason Roy is already proving costly for Delhi. If Russell stays till the 18th or 19th overs, KKR will cross the 200-run mark.

Okay, carnage is now too random a word for this... this is serial hitting... the ease with which Russell has taken Delhi apart is astonishing. 102m that last six... and Eden is a big big ground... one was wondering if KKR will manage 150-160. They should easily get 200 now. And just I type this... Russell has mishit one for .. yes... six!

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 177/4 ( Nitish Rana 49 , Andre Russell 41) Shami is back to bowl his last over and yet again Russell goes big from the word go. Three sixes in the over and 50-run partnership between Russell and Rana.

OUT! Boult hits the timber. That is a yorker and Russell had no answer to this one. A Russell b Boult 41(12)

FOUR! Boult pitches it short and Shubman Gill pulls it four to mid-wicket.

FOUR! Yorker bowled to but Rana smartly guides it four four o third man boundary. Very intelligent.

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 188/4 ( Nitish Rana 55, Shubman Gill 5) Boult is back and Delhi gets the big wicket of Russell. Huge sigh of relief for Gautam Gambhir. Shubman Gill is the next man in and he got off to good start with a pull to boundary.

Russell misses out but Rana has his fifty... dare I say he is one of the prime contenders for India to try out at No 6... say in Ireland T20s? Hits big, bowls spin and bats left handed... what more can you ask?

FOUR! Morris goes full and wide, Rana smashes it to backward point for four.

OUT! A great innings comes to an end. Rana departs trying to hit the slower one to extra cover but could not connect it. Gautam Gambhir takes the catch. Nitish Rana c Gambhir b Chris Morris 59(35)

Finally some relief for Delhi. Russell was taking the game away from Gambhir's boys. Meanwhile, that 102-meter six would have reached Babughat if there were no stands. Russell is gradually becoming a six-hitting machine. Amongst the 12 balls he faced, six went out of the park. KKR should reach 200 from here.

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 199/6 ( Shubman Gill 6 , Tom Curran 1) Morris into the fourth and last over and he has had an off day, clearly. Not being able to bowl yorkers and his slower ones have been picked well by batsmen. Not the one to Rana in this over, however, as he fell prey to score big runs. He leak 41 runs in 4 overs.

Last over of the innings will be bowled by Rahul Tewatia...

OUT! Loose ball and a loose shot by Shubman Gill, who gives a simple catch to cover. Shubman Gill c Chris Morris b Rahul Tewatia 6(5)

OUT! Rahul Tewatia get another wicket. Piyush Chawla heaves one but ball gets the bottom edge. Catch taken by Pant. Chawla c Pant b Rahul Tewatia 0(3)

OUT! Third wicket for Tewatia. He runs through the lower order as Tom Curran is caught at long-on by Maxwell. Tom Curran c Maxwell b Rahul Tewatia 2(3)

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 200/9 ( Shivam Mavi 0 , ) Good last over by Tewatia, he got three wickets in the last over. Just 1 run from the over. Delhi started with a maiden over and gave 1 in the last. So good start and end in this innings. Off to the chase now, they need 201 runs to win.

KKR finish at 200/9 then... easy to say Daredevils have conceded atleast 30 more runs than they would have liked to... Nitish Rana looks a star in making while Russell was in belligerent mood today. Delhi will have to mirror this innings... They need a good start and that's a bare minimum.

A competitive score for the hosts. But Delhi have the firepower to chase it down. In their previous fixture against Mumbai, they chased down 195 fairly comfortably. I think Karthik needs to use his spinners carefully here, especially against the likes of Roy, Pant and Maxwell. I won't be surprised if they straightway start with someone like Narine.

The highest target successfully chased against KKR in IPL is 203 which was chased by CSK at Chennai earlier in this season.

Gautam Gambhir and Jason Roy have come out to bat. 201 to get. Interesting move by Karthik as Piyush Chawla, right arm leg-spin, will bowl the first over.

OUT! Brilliant is the word for Karthik. Jason Roy comes out to Chawla and the bowler bowls a quicker one, wide offthe leg stump. Karthik dislodges the bails within a second. Roy st Karthik b Chawla 1(3)

Huge huge blow for Delhi... that's the early wicket KKR wanted... it's what the pressure of getting 200-run target does to you... down the ground and bamboozled by Chawla... Roy, Delhi's big hope is out stumped. Look at the bright side though... if there is one... chance for someone else to shine.

After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 4/1 ( Gautam Gambhir (C) 2 , Shreyas Iyer 0) Piyush Chawla with the first over in the second innings. Gautam Gambhir comfortably off the mark. But what a way to get Roy's wicket. Delhi's best batsman in the last match is now gone and more pressure on captain Gambhir now.

Piyush Chawla has now taken 19 wickets against DD in IPL- the third most by any player.

FOUR! Full delivery wide of off stump and Gambhir, leans back and sweetly times it between the covers and point.

Gautam Gambhir has scored 1399 runs in IPL at a strike rate of 127.53 at Kolkata which is the most by any player. The former KKR skipper must make the most of his familiarity with the conditions in this steep chsae.

FOUR! Short and outside the off stump. Iyer comfortably cuts it for four.

OUT! What a way to get out. Iyer does catching practice with Nitish Rana at first slip. Shreyas Iyer c Nitish Rana b A Russell 4(3)

After 2 overs,Delhi Daredevils 15/2 ( Gautam Gambhir (C) 7 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0) Russell with the second over of the innings. Iyer, like always looked in great touch but played a no-shot on the next ball after playing a beautiful stroke on the earlier ball, giving an easy catch to Nitish Rana at first slip. Two wickets in the first two overs and Delhi are on backfoot.

This was the third time that Andre Russell dismissed Shreyas Iyer in IPL.

A nothing shot from Shreyas Iyer... Caught in slip was the obvious end. Deeper trouble for Delhi. This is exactly the opposite start to what they would have wanted.

OUT! Gambhir is BOWLED! and it is young Shivam Mavi who gets him. Mavi bowls over the wicket and ball nips back. Gambhir tries to cut the ball but fails. Gambhir b Shivam Mavi 8(7)

After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 24/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 7 , Glenn Maxwell 0) Young Shivam Mavi given the ball. He is pacey and extracting good bounce as well. It was a good ball to get rid of Gambhir. Delhi on the backfoot now.

And now Gambhir plays on. Eden errupts... The crowd has moved on... Quickly! Delhi in deep trouble at 24/3 and this is a potential huge loss that will harm their NRR.

Preview: Not in fine fettle after facing two successive defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be forced to go down memory lane when they welcome their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, who is now in charge of Delhi Daredevils (DD), in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between the two teams at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Gambhir helped KKR win titles in 2012 and 2014 before jumping ship to his hometown franchise Daredevils this year.

The captaincy mantle was handed over to Dinesh Karthik, who has so far looked out of sorts in the opening two games, where KKR finished second best to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

While their five-wicket defeat to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK in a nail-biting game was more down to misfortune, SRH rolled over the purple brigade with bat and ball barring the 12 overs from KKR's spinners which made the modest chase of 139 look difficult.

As Karthik rightly pointed out at the post-match press conference on Saturday, KKR's strength lies in their three-pronged spin attack led by mystery spinner Sunil Narine and also has celebrated chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and veteran leggie Piyush Chawla.

Narine was exceptional against SRH on Saturday, conceding just 17 runs in four overs and also taking the timely wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, who looked good for his 15-ball 24 and in-form Shikhar Dhawan (7).

Kuldeep and Chawla also kept it tight as their pacer bowlers kept leaking runs. KKR's worry has been their team composition as well, a feature laid bare on Saturday.

Dropping the horribly out-of-form Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh and Tom Curran, KKR went in with Under-19 World Cup winners Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi, top order batsman and pacer respectively.

But while Gill, who bats at No.3, was sent in to bat after Narine at No.7, Mavi was handed the ball in the 15th over.

Gill looked a fish out of water, huffing and puffing to three runs of nine balls before Bhuvneshwar Kumar got his back while Mavi was hit for 10 runs in his only over.

The opening slot with Chris Lynn is also an uncertainty with Sunil Narine not coming out with the Australian on Saturday and Uthappa filling in that role, for only the second time since the end of the 2016 season.

KKR's pace battery has also been poor, giving away a lot of runs and lacking fire power or variety up front.

Gambhir, who knows the team like the back of his hand, will lead a Delhi side brimming with confidence after a thrilling seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Saturday in Mumbai.

After losing to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in the first two games, England opener Jason Roy led Delhi's charge with an unbeaten 53-ball 91 and he was ably supported by Rishabh Pant, who smashed a 25-ball 47.

Delhi have issues to address especially in their bowling department which has failed to deliver in each of the three games played so far.

Talking of bowlers, local boy Mohammed Shami will be returning to the city for the first time after accusations of abusing and cheating his wife Hasin Jahan surfaced last month.

In the latest development, Jahan has filed a case at Alipore court on April 10 and Shami has been summoned within 15 days.

Shami has turned out in all the three matches for DD and a team official said there's no question of his availability as it remains to be seen where there's also a court room battle in the offing.

In the head-to-head count, KKR lead by 12-8 but the hosts will be up against it on Monday, looking to comeback to get their house in order.

Teams:

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (captain), Robin Uthappa (vice-captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

DD: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir (captain), Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

