Time to take cover in the stands. Dhoni is all set to fire his low flying missiles. A few quick wickets in the middle forced him to be watchful but he isn't holding back now as he hits Johnson twice over the ropes. CSK need more of this in the final 2 overs.

MS Dhoni becomes the second batsman to hit 150-plus sixes for CSK in IPL after Suresh Raina.

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 163/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 38 , Ravindra Jadeja 7) Narine bowls the penultimate over. Dhoni collects a single off the first ball of the over. Dots off the next two deliveries, with Jadeja collecting a single off the fourth ball as the southpaw guides the ball towards wide long on. Single off the penultimate ball. Single to Dhoni off the last ball. Excellent over from Narine, with just five coming off it.

MS Dhoni becomes the first skipper to hit 23 or more sixes in three different seasons of IPL. (2011, 2013 and 2018) Kohli (2015 and 2016) and Warner (2016 and 2017) have done it in two different seasons for their teams.

Chawla given the responsibility of the final over.

FOUR ! Jadeja dances down the pitch, and smacks the ball just wide of Chawla's head! And this brings up the fifty-stand off just 31 balls! CSK 169/4

OUT! Jadeja gets a thick outside edge that skies the ball towards the keeper! KKR keeper DK calls out for the catch, and collects it safely between his gloves. CSK 173/5 Jadeja c Karthik b Chawla 12(12)

FOUR! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by Dhoni off Chawla off the last ball of the innings! Chennai Super Kings finish on 177/5 off 20 overs!

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 177/5 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 43 , Karn Sharma 0) Chawla bowls the final over. Dhoni starts off with a single. Jadeja comes back for a double off the subsequent delivery. Jadeja dances down the track, and smacks the ball just wide of Chawla's head off the third delivery. Four byes off ball no 4, with the ball missing both Jadeja's inside-edge as well as DK's gloves and pads. Jadeja skies the ball off the penultimate delivery, getting caught by wicketkeeper-skipper Karthik. Dhoni, facing the last delivery, smacks the ball towards the midwicket fence for a four. Kolkata Knight Riders need 178 to win off 20 overs.

Piyush Chawla becomes the first player in IPL history to take 50 wickets for two different teams. (KXIP & KKR)

KKR have managed to stop CSK before 180. This is some achievement. Mavi and Narine deserve a lot of credit for this.From here on, if the hosts bat according to their potential, they should chase down 178. With no Rana in the batting line-up, tonight someone like Uthappa needs to a play a more responsible role. Hope here Gill will be sent up the order to showcase his potential.

Karthik has pulled off a masterstroke at the death by keeping his spinners on from both ends. Dhoni has an overall strike rate of about 50 against Narine in the IPL and Narine was again effective against the CSK captain on the night as he concedes just 5 in the 19th over after Kuldeep was unlucky to not get Dhoni's wicket in the 18th over. Chawla gave away 3 fours in his final over but KKR will be happy that they didn't allow CSK those really big overs at the end.

Right then. Lynn and Narine walk out to bat, with Ngidi bowling the first over of the second innings!

SIX ! Pulled away behind square, and Lynn takes just three deliveries to get going! KKR 6/0

SIX ! This one's pitched fuller by Ngidi, and Lynn still ends up smacking it over the bowler's head to collect back-to-back sixes! KKR 12/0

OUT! Lynn's on his way back already after hitting a couple of sixes, as Ngidi strikes off the last ball of the over. Lynn gets a faint inside-edge, with the ball deflecting off his thigh and to Watson at slip! The umpire doesn't notice the edge initially, and it's only after Dhoni goes upstairs that it is detected on Ultra-Edge. KKR 12/1 Lynn c Watson b Ngidi 12(6)

After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 12/1 ( Sunil Narine 0 , Robin Uthappa 0) Mixed start for CSK, with Ngidi bowling the first over. Dots off the first two balls, before Lynn decides to get off the mark in style with back-to-back sixes, only to get dismissed off the last ball, getting a faint inside-edge that deflects off his thigh, and lands on Watson's palms at slip. The umpire doesn't think it's out initially, and it's only after Dhoni decides to review it that Lynn's sent back to the dressing room. 12 runs and a wicket off the over.

Robin Uthappa is one of the three players to score 500-plus runs against CSK in IPL. He has amassed 521 runs at an average of 37.21 from 17 innings against them.

SIX! Narine shuffles to his left to make room for a short-arm jab, and connects well to send the ball sailing over the long on fence! KKR 18/1

After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 18/1 ( Sunil Narine 6 , Robin Uthappa 0) Asif bowls from the other end, and troubles Narine with the short ball initially. Narine, though, adjusts to the short ball beautifully to collect a six off the fourth delivery, smacking it down the ground. Jadeja, fielding at mid off, drops Narine off the last two balls of the over — lunging forward on the first occasion, while leaping up in the air on the second. Asif's gutted to have missed out on a wicket off both deliveries. Six runs off the over.

FOUR ! Narine makes room, and gets a thick outside edge that sends the ball sailing towards the vacant third man fence! KKR 23/1

FOUR! Make it back-to-back boundaries for Narine, this one a much better shot as he makes room and executes a short-arm pull to perfection. KKR 27/1

FOUR! Make it back-to-back boundaries for Narine, this one a much better shot as he makes room and executes a short-arm pull to perfection. KKR 27/1

FOUR ! Stylish flick from Uthappa to end the third over, guiding it through square-leg. Two fielders converge from different directions, and fail to cut the ball off. KKR 32/1

After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 33/1 ( Sunil Narine 15 , Robin Uthappa 5) Ngidi bowls from the other end. Narine makes the most of the two dropped chances in the previous over, smacking boundaries off successive balls. Uthappa, who gets off the mark with a single off the first delivery of the over, flicks the ball through square on the leg side to end the over with a four. 14 off the over.

FOUR ! Second such shot off Narine's bat — making room for an inside-out slog, and getting a thick outside edge that sends the ball flying towards the vacant third man region. KKR 39/1

After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 39/1 ( Sunil Narine 20 , Robin Uthappa 6) Watson's brought into the attack in the fourth over, and he starts off with a wide. He keeps it tight for the first five deliveries of the over, giving away just two singles, before Narine ruins what would've been a superb over with a boundary off an outside edge. Seven off the over.

OUT! Asif finally gets the elusive wicket, and gets rid of the dangerous Uthappa! The Karnataka batsman tries pulling the short delivery from Asif, and gets a thick top-edge that skies the ball. Bravo comes underneath it, and is not one to let go of such opportunities. KKR 40/2 Uthappa c Bravo b Asif 6(8)

FOUR! Narine runs the ball to third man, where Harbhajan puts in a slide, but is unable to gain control over the ball, which rolls away from him and touches the boundary cushion. KKR 44/2

This has been a bit of a hit or miss start for KKR. Lynn got out in the first over after hitting two sixes and trying to manufacture a third one. Narine has done everything he can to get out, but thanks to Jadeja, he is still there. And now Uthappa has played a horrible shot and to let his team down.

After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 44/2 ( Sunil Narine 24 , Shubman Gill 0) Change of ends for Asif, and he starts this over off with a wide. The Kerala pacer finally gets the elusive wicket off the second delivery of the over, with Uthappa sending the ball high in the air near wide mid on, where Bravo gets underneath the ball and collects the catch. Narine, though gets a boundary off the next ball, running the ball towards third man where Harbhajan fails to prevent the ball from touching the boundary rope despite putting in a dive. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! Gill, the new batsman at the crease, readies himself for a whip, and adjusts himself to the low bounce quite well, dispatching the ball towards the square-leg fence for a four. KKR 48/2

FOUR ! Gill runs the ball down to third man just two deliveries after his first boundary, bringing up the team fifty in the process! Opened the face of his bat on the occasion. KKR 52/2

FOUR ! Boundary number three for young Gill, carving this one through the off-side, beating point, with the ball racing away to the unmanned fence. KKR 56/2

Thankfully, Gill gets a chance higher up the order. Let's hope tonight the youngster will showcase his potential. A responsible knock is the need of the hour for KKR.

After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 56/2 ( Sunil Narine 24 , Shubman Gill 12) Watson bowls the final over of powerplay, and new batsman Shubman Gill gets into the act in this over, collecting three boundaries off the Aussie all-rounder to get into the groove in no time. Fine powerplay for KKR, with 56 coming off it (just one short of what CSK had achieved, although for the loss of one more wicket).

Ravindra Jadeja brought into the attack for the first time.

SIX ! Narine makes life all the more miserable for Jadeja, who had dropped him at mid on twice off successive deliveries earlier in the innings! Smacks the ball over long on for his second six. KKR 62/3

OUT ! Jadeja finally has his revenge, and he makes up for the dropped chances earlier in the innings by dismissing the man he had given a reprieve twice. Narine tries pulling this one down the ground, doesn't quite connect, and ends up hitting it into the hands of the waiting fielder at long on. KKR 64/3 Narine c Bravo b Jadeja 32(20)

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 67/3 ( Shubman Gill 12 , Rinku Singh 3) Jadeja's introduced into the attack in the first over after powerplay, with Narine hitting him for a six off the second ball of the over. The Saurashtra left-arm spinner though, levels things two balls later as Narine holes out to long on to depart for 32. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.

Harbhajan Singh introduced into the attack in the eighth over.

FOUR ! New batsman Rinku Singh collects his first boundary in style, driving the ball through the covers for a four! KKR 71/3

After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 72/3 ( Shubman Gill 12 , Rinku Singh 8) Harbhajan gets introduced from the other end, with new batsman Rinku smacking him for a four through the covers off the second ball of the over to collect his first boundary. Rinku gets a thick inside-edge off the fourth delivery, with Dhoni failing to grab the tough chance. Single to Rinku off the last ball, with five coming off the over.

KKR have been threatening to get away but wickets at regular intervals have pegged them back. Don't expect them to slow down though. KKR like to keep the momentum going while batting even if they lose wickets. Shubhman Gill has played some exquisite strokes already. After the Shaw show yesterday, could this be Gill's night?

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 80/3 ( Shubman Gill 13 , Rinku Singh 10) Jadeja continues from the other end. Singles collected off the first two deliveries. Dhoni appeals for a stumping against Rinku after deflecting the ball back onto the stumps, though the batsman's backfoot was firmly grounded. Jadeja fires the ball off the fourth delivery outside leg, with the ball undergoing sharp turn and running away for five wides. Eight off the over, with the players taking a break in the strategic timeout after this over.

IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, latest update and cricket score: Jadeja's introduced into the attack in the first over after powerplay, with Narine hitting him for a six off the second ball of the over. The Saurashtra left-arm spinner though, levels things two balls later as Narine holes out to long on to depart for 32. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.

Preview: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have looked a class apart so far, will start as hot favourites against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Back in the IPL after a two-year hiatus, the MS Dhoni-led outfit have till now won six games out of eight and just lost two.

Dhoni has led from the front, playing some blistering knocks including a 22-ball 51 in the last game against Delhi Daredevils which CSK won by 13 runs.

The star former India captain has looked every inch like his old self with 286 runs in eight matches at 71.50.

Dhoni rolled back the years with his 44-ball 79 against Kings XI Punjab, showcasing some of his trademark shots and showing glimpses of the flair which made him one of the best finishers of limited-overs cricket.

Though CSK lost that game, they never looked like a team struggling to get going in this competition.

Besides Dhoni, IPL-11's top-scorer Ambati Rayudu has been superb with the bat as well, amassing 370 runs at 46.25. In the last four matches, Rayudu has scores of 41, 46, 82 and 79.

Veteran Australian opener Shane Watson has looked good too with a century to his name against Rajasthan Royals, a team he won the inaugural IPL with in 2008.

Watson's 40-ball 78 in the last encounter underlined the fact that his big-hitting skills are still in the right place despite being on the wrong side of 30 and along with South African skipper Faf Du Plessis, they make a deadly combination at the top.

Du Plessis' compatriot Lungi Ngidi has added teeth to CSK's pace battery after returning to the fold following the demise of his father which had forced the 22-year old to rush home.

Ngidi played for the first time in CSK colours against Delhi and returned figures of 1/26. Besides Ngidi, the likes of Harbhajan Singh, and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo have also done well in games, giving the team an overall stability.

Coming to the hosts, KKR registered a morale-boosting six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game on the road.

After a harrowing 55-run loss against Delhi, Chris Lynn starred for Dinesh Karthik's KKR with an unbeaten 52-ball 62 as wrist spinners Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav also looked good.

KKR are fourth in the table with four wins and the same number of losses. They have looked good in patches so far and against a formidable side in CSK, the men in purple will have their task cut out.

KKR's consistent performer Nitish Rana got injured in the last game and had to be retired hurt for 15.

A lot will once again rest on West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell who has been KKR's go-to-man this season. Kuldeep and Piyush will have to weave their magic with the ball to restrict Chennai and look for early wickets along with mystery spinner Sunil Narine.

In their last meeting, CSK won a humdinger by five wickets with one ball to spare.

KKR don't have a good track record against CSK, losing 12 times out of a possible 19.

Teams (from):

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (C/WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

CSK: MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungisani Ngidi, K.M. Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Kanishk Seth, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

With inputs from IANS