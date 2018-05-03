FOUR ! Heaved away towards the square-leg fence! Marginally short from Narine, and Watson waited for the ball to climb on to him before swinging his bat across. CSK 29/0

After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 29/0 ( Shane Watson 10 , Faf du Plessis 19) Narine replaces Chawla from the High Court End. Du Plessis collects a single off the first ball, with the next three deliveries going for dots. Watson is served a back-of-length delivery off the fifth ball, and swings his bat across to send it towards the square-leg fence. Five off the over.

Mitchell Johnson brought back into the attack in the fifth over.

FOUR! Watson smashes the ball down the ground, with the ball deflecting off Johnson's arm, over the umpire's head and down the ground for a boundary! Johnson barely grimaces after the blow, though he is still attended to by the physio. CSK 34/0

SIX! That's the first big hit of the innings! Du Plessis makes room for a pull, and smacks the short ball towards the square-leg fence. CSK 41/0

This game is being played on the same strip on which KKR played their season opener against RCB. And that was a high scoring fixture. Well, on this evenly paced track, we can expect the same tonight as well. Meanwhile, CSK openers have got starts. Both Watson and Faf are timing the ball nicely, which is a dangerous sign for the home side. Interestingly, Karthik has already used four bowling options in the first four overs. Getting a wicket inside the powerplay has been KKR's major weakness this season and it seems team management is yet to find a solution for it.

SIX! Watson simply redirected the pace in the Johnson delivery to redirect it towards the fine-leg fence for the second six of the over! CSK 48/0

After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 48/0 ( Shane Watson 21 , Faf du Plessis 27) Johnson's brought back into the attack, and it turns out to be a massive over for Chennai, with two sixes and a four coming off it. Chennai are making rapid progress here.

Suresh Raina has amassed 852 runs from 21 innings at an average of 50.11 and a strike rate of 140.82 in T20 cricket - the most by any player.

BOWLED EM! Chawla deceives du Plessis completely with a googly, the latter failing to pick it and getting his stumps rattled in the process! First wicket collected by KKR! CSK 48/1 Du Plessis b Chawla 27(15)

FOUR ! New batsman Raina gets going right away! Smashes the ball over cover to collect his first boundary! CSK 52/1

FOUR ! Raina goes fine off a half-tracker from Chawla, guiding it towards the fine-leg fence! CSK 56/1

After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 57/1 ( Shane Watson 21 , Suresh Raina 9) Chawla returns to the attack, and delivers right away by foxing du Plessis with a googly, rattling his stumps in the end. Raina however, walks out to bat, and smacks two boundaries off his first three balls! Nine runs and a wicket off the over, bringing to an end a useful Powerplay for CSK.

Andre Russell brought into the attack in the first over after Powerplay.

FOUR! Fired down leg by Russell, and Raina simply brings his bat down and gives it a push to send it wide of the keeper, and away to the boundary. CSK 61/1

FOUR ! Stylish from Raina, going for the late cut to guide the ball towards the third man fence off Russell's bowling! Four boundaries to the southpaw already! CSK 66/1

After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 69/1 ( Shane Watson 22 , Suresh Raina 19) Another good over for CSK, with Raina collecting another couple of boundaries, this time off Andre Russell's bowling. 12 off the over, and it is time for a two-and-a-half-minute strategic timeout. CSK making superb progress so far.

Kuldeep Yadav introduced for the first time into the attack. Karthik continues with the ploy of a spinner and a pacer in tandem.

FOUR ! Watson gets down on one knee after moving slightly to his right, and paddles the ball towards the fine-leg fence! CSK 71/1

This CSK batting line-up is oozing with confidence at the moment. Du Plessis was the early aggressor today, but he was bowled neck and crop by a Chawla Googly. Raina hasn't wasted any time to get going either. CSK are setting themselves for a big total. They will need that to challenge KKR on this good pitch and lightening outfield.

After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 76/1 ( Shane Watson 27 , Suresh Raina 21) Kuldeep, the last of the spin trinity to get introduced into the attack, bowls the seventh over and concedes seven off it. Watson gets down on one knee off the fourth delivery, and paddles the ball towards the fine-leg fence for four. Raina keeps the strike with a single off the last ball.

Shivam Mavi returns to the attack for the ninth over of the innings.

After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 81/1 ( Shane Watson 29 , Suresh Raina 24) Mavi returns to the attack, and keeps it tight by restricting the two batsmen to singles, five of which are collected off the over.

CSK are content to be a bit conservative after the flying start. They are setting things up for another big flourish at the end with wickets in hand.

SIX ! Kuldeep fires one wide, with Watson stretching his arms and smacking the ball straight over the bowler's head for a massive six! CSK 90/1

After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 90/1 ( Shane Watson 36 , Suresh Raina 26) Kuldeep bowls his second over, and keeps the batsmen restricted to singles off the first deliveries, with just three coming off it. Watson, though ruins what would've been a fine over, smacking a full, wide delivery straight over the umpire's head for a big six! Nine off the over.

OUT ! KKR get the big wicket, as Watson holes out to Mavi at deep midwicket. The ex-Australian all-rounder went for a leg-side heave, but coudn't quite get the middle of his bat on this occasion. CSK 91/2 Watson c Mavi b Narine 36(25)

Ambati Rayudu has not been dismissed for a single digit score yet in this IPL. His last four IPL innings: 79, 82, 46, 41

FOUR ! Swept away powerfully by Rayudu towards the square-leg fence! CSK 97/2

Watson perishes trying to clear the boundary against Narine. It was in his hitting arc. Watson is severe on anything short from the spinner, but on this occasion, he picked the boundary rider to perfection there. CSK won't be too worried yet as the wicket brings the in-form Rayudu to the crease.

After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 97/2 ( Suresh Raina 28 , Ambati Rayudu 5) Narine returns to the attack, and gets rid of the in-form Watson, slightly shortening his length on the occasion. Watson heaves towards deep midwicket, but doesn't quite get the distance, and holes out to Mavi standing just short of the crease. Rayudu walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark with a sigle off the first ball, before sweeping the ball towards the square-leg fence for a four off the penultimate delivery. Seven off the over.

Mavi has bowled brilliantly tonight, hasn't he? The youngster has touched the 140kph mark on a frequent basis and hit the pitch hard. Most importantly, he has learnt from each outing and come out as a better bowler. For me, this boy has the capability to be an all-format bowler for India. Meanwhile, Watson's wicket will provide Karthik a breathing space, but Raina is looking dangerous. Remember, he has an excellent track-record against KKR, especially against Narine.

OUT! Raina tries slogging the ball down the ground, but ends up toe-ending it down the ground, offering Johnson a simple catch at long on. Raina departs after getting off to a good start. CSK 101/3 Raina c Johson b Kuldeep 31(26)

After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 103/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 7 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 1) Kuldeep into his third over. Single each to Raina and Rayudu off the first two deliveries of the over. Raina comes back for a second off the third delivery after guiding the ball down the ground. The southpaw, though, perishes off the fourth delivery, holing out to Johnson at long on after hitting off the bottom of his bat. Dhoni walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark with a single off the first delivery that he faces. Great over from Kuldeep, with six runs and a wicket coming off it.

FOUR ! Rayudu opens the face of his bat, and deftly guides the ball wide of the keeper for a four! CSK 107/3

And another one bites the dust. This is a good period of play for KKR. They have managed to keep the batsmen quiet and picked two valuable wickets back to back. Raina this time tries to hit the Kuldeep out of the park but doesn't get enough behind it. Raina's range hitting hasn't been up to his usual IPL standards this season.

After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 110/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 13 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 2) Johnson returns to the attack. Rayudu guides the ball wide of the keeper off the second delivery of the over, opening the face of his bat on the occasion. Seven collected off the over, and the umpire signals for the second timeout of the innings.

Ok, the Raina threat has been removed and here comes Dhoni 2.0, much to the delight of a sell out Eden Gardens. Throughout this IPL, the CSK skipper has expressed himself and KKR do not want this to happen tonight. Think, Karthik should attack Dhoni with spin (read Narine) early, like Gambhir used to do.

MS Dhoni - Ambati Rayudu stands in IPL 11: 57 v KXIP 101 v RCB 79 v DD Intriguingly, all have ended in Rayudu getting run out.

FOUR ! Pitched outside leg by Chawla, Rayudu gets down on one knee and sweeps this one towards the fine-leg fence. CSK 116/3

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 117/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 20 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 2) Chawla returns to the attack. Rayudu collects a double off the first delivery, flicking the ball towards the square-leg region, before sweeping the ball towards the fine-leg boundary for a four off the next ball. The Andhra batsman collects a single off the penultimate ball. Seven off the over.

Preview: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have looked a class apart so far, will start as hot favourites against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Back in the IPL after a two-year hiatus, the MS Dhoni-led outfit have till now won six games out of eight and just lost two.

Dhoni has led from the front, playing some blistering knocks including a 22-ball 51 in the last game against Delhi Daredevils which CSK won by 13 runs.

The star former India captain has looked every inch like his old self with 286 runs in eight matches at 71.50.

Dhoni rolled back the years with his 44-ball 79 against Kings XI Punjab, showcasing some of his trademark shots and showing glimpses of the flair which made him one of the best finishers of limited-overs cricket.

Though CSK lost that game, they never looked like a team struggling to get going in this competition.

Besides Dhoni, IPL-11's top-scorer Ambati Rayudu has been superb with the bat as well, amassing 370 runs at 46.25. In the last four matches, Rayudu has scores of 41, 46, 82 and 79.

Veteran Australian opener Shane Watson has looked good too with a century to his name against Rajasthan Royals, a team he won the inaugural IPL with in 2008.

Watson's 40-ball 78 in the last encounter underlined the fact that his big-hitting skills are still in the right place despite being on the wrong side of 30 and along with South African skipper Faf Du Plessis, they make a deadly combination at the top.

Du Plessis' compatriot Lungi Ngidi has added teeth to CSK's pace battery after returning to the fold following the demise of his father which had forced the 22-year old to rush home.

Ngidi played for the first time in CSK colours against Delhi and returned figures of 1/26. Besides Ngidi, the likes of Harbhajan Singh, and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo have also done well in games, giving the team an overall stability.

Coming to the hosts, KKR registered a morale-boosting six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game on the road.

After a harrowing 55-run loss against Delhi, Chris Lynn starred for Dinesh Karthik's KKR with an unbeaten 52-ball 62 as wrist spinners Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav also looked good.

KKR are fourth in the table with four wins and the same number of losses. They have looked good in patches so far and against a formidable side in CSK, the men in purple will have their task cut out.

KKR's consistent performer Nitish Rana got injured in the last game and had to be retired hurt for 15.

A lot will once again rest on West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell who has been KKR's go-to-man this season. Kuldeep and Piyush will have to weave their magic with the ball to restrict Chennai and look for early wickets along with mystery spinner Sunil Narine.

In their last meeting, CSK won a humdinger by five wickets with one ball to spare.

KKR don't have a good track record against CSK, losing 12 times out of a possible 19.

Teams (from):

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (C/WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

CSK: MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungisani Ngidi, K.M. Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Kanishk Seth, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

With inputs from IANS