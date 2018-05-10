Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of match no. 42 of the 2018 IPL between Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Our correspondent Amit Banerjee is at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, previewing the match .

DD v SRH in IPL: Matches - 11 SRH won - 7 DD won - 4 SRH have a 3-2 record against DD at Delhi in IPL.

Delhi now play a string of matches at home, which is a great chance to keep their hopes alive. Unfortunately, they are up against the table toppers, SRH who will look to make their playoffs spot a mathematical certainty. Last time these teams met, Prithvi Shaw took a liking to Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, so I think SRH will use Rashid Khan early against him. The visitors will be hoping the Dhawan gets back among the runs on a ground he knows very well.

Toss time at Feroz Shah Kotla Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH!

Once again the captains have looked to bat first, bucking the trend. That's mostly been because the pitches have been slightly drier and not as true as we have seen in previous editions. I really like that, it's great to see pitches which have something for the bowlers as well. SRH have been asked to bat second , and keep in mind they have a 100% record batting first. Their last chase was shaky, and they need some solidity in the back end of the tournament.

This is a big match for bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils DD have to win each of their matches to stay alive, and they are up against table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad. Smart decision by Iyer to bat first, since Kotla track does get increasingly slower.

The last six matches played at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi have been won by teams batting first.

Loud cheer goes up at the Kotla as Shreyas wins the toss and opts to bat first. Captains are now a lot more confident defending a score than they were in the early stages of the tournament. The key here is to get off to a good start, get a sizeable score on the board, and some tight death bowling — which has been SRH’s forte in their last few games.

After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 3/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 3 , Jason Roy 0) Bhuvi here. Brings the first ball in as Shaw gets the inside edge. Follows it with a back of length ball coming into the batsman. Time for outswinger, Bhuvi? Not yet. He goes full, slanting into Prithvi who plays it towards mid-wicket to get off the mark with a couple. Slip goes away, and Bhuvi balls an outswinger. Beats Prithvi on the cut. They take a single on the fifth ball. Dot to Roy.

FOUR! Slightly overpitched from Sandeep Sharma and Jason Roy plays it uppishly past covers for first boundary.

After 2 overs,Delhi Daredevils 11/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 5 , Jason Roy 6) Here’s Sandeep Sharma for the second over. Concedes a single first ball to Shaw and a four flows from the blade of Roy. Pitch might be holding up already. This is a sedate start so far. Both Roy and Shaw have played with the straight bat on the slightly sluggish track.

FOUR! Back of length and Roy plays it on the rise over Bhuvi's head. Lovely strike.

After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 16/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 5 , Jason Roy 10) There we go! Roy tries an across the line slog, fails to connect and inside-edges on is pads. This is Bhuvi’s territory now. Cutters and slower balls in order. Or is it, because Roy has leant into his straight drive with all his power and hit Bhuvi over his head for a four.

FOUR! That's some footwork from Prithvi. Steps out to Shakib and hits him straight with lot of power.

Prithvi Shaw has amassed 76.10 percentage of his total runs against right-arm bowlers in this IPL so far.

OUT! That's the first wicket. Prithvi mistimes his pull off Shakib and the skier is taken by local boy Shikhar Dhawan. This pitch is beginning to slow up now. Prithvi Shaw c Dhawan b Shakib 9

Iyer has walked in Skipper Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.

OUT! Whoa! Where did that come from? Shakib tosses this one nicely and gets it to straighten, and this takes Roy's edge. Openers gone. Excellent bowling.

Shakib Al Hasan is the only left-arm bowler to take 300 wickets in T20 cricket and he has broken the opening stand which is why KW brought him into the attack.

After 4 overs,Delhi Daredevils 21/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 0 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0) What an over this from Shakib. One four and two wickets. This is not a pitch to go for horizontal slogs, clearly. Lets see what approach Iyer and Pant take here.

Just a couple of boundaries and two wickets in the first three overs telling us that anything close to 140 will be competitive score to chase. No surprise to see a spinner coming on early to Prithvi Shaw, taking the pace off, and it's worked. To the rest of the batters, Shakib might bowl slightly faster into the wicket, since he is getting a hint of grip, and use the surface. Expect Yusuf to get a bowl too.

The ploy to bring spin into the attack early works for SRH, as Prithvi and Roy perish cheaply off Shakib’s bowling. A good start is usually important for a side to finish on a good total, and the two wickets have now piled all the more pressure on the middle order. As far as the weather’s concerned, it should be 40 uninterrupted overs this evening, unlike the last time Delhi played at home.

Rishabh Pant needs to score 43 more runs to become the youngest player to score 1,000 runs in IPL. Can he achieve the feat today?

After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 23/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 1 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1) DD really have to reassess their target. 160,I reckon, should be enough here. Both of them are attacking batsmen and they might have to show their staying game tonight. Having said that, Sandeep has done what he does best: straight, wicket-to-wicket line and just two from that over. SRH building some pressure here.

FOUR! Siddarth Kaul comes in, and is greeted by a lovely off-drive by local boy Rishabh Pant here. Width there, and the left-hander cashes in.

FOUR! And another, and exactly in the same spot. Width from Kaul, and Pant's hands do the talking.

Shakib's twin strike in the 4th over has rocked DD back slightly. Onus on their two best batsman Pant and Iyer to play the long innings.

FOUR! That's a hat-trick of fours! Kaul comes around the wicket and Pant under-edges this past the keeper.

Bowling SR At Delhi in IPL 11 before today: Pacers : 16.85 (20 wickets) Spinners : 22.80 (30 wickets) However, both the teams are playing with two proper spinners today.

DD's scoring rate of 9.23 in this season of IPL – the second best among all the teams but it will come down today as the surface does not look a typical Kotla wicket.

After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 38/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 1 , Rishabh Pant (W) 16) Expensive over there from Kaul, 15 off it, and al lfrom Pant's willow. You can't give him width. He got three fours on the trot, and looks in groove. Bad news for SRH. That ends the Powerplay too.

After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 43/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 3 , Rishabh Pant (W) 19) Here’s Shakib, on a hat-trick. Slants this in to Pant who nonchalantly places him in the deep to turn strike. Same line to Iyer, who nudges it to midwicket. Guess that’s going to be the order of play tonight. Five from that over.

15 run over just about making it even-stevens in the powerplay. Very strange from Sidharth Kaul to bowl three balls at full pace in a strong area for Rishabh Pant, one would expect he would go to the knuckle ball on such a slow wicket very quickly. It's the kind of surface where pace on the ball is equivalent to sending it halfway to the boundary.

SRH's economy rate of 7.24 in IPL 11 - the best among all the teams.

OUT! What's happening here, DD? Pant inside edges it to wicketkeeper and his initial steps somehow convince Iyer that there's a single there. Keeper throws it to bowler's end and that was it. Shreyas Iyer run out (Goswami/Sandeep Sharma) 3

After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 44/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 20 , Harshal Patel 0) Excellent bowling from Sandeep Sharma. Three dots on the bounce to Rishabh built pressure, and there’s the wicket of Iyer on the fourth. Harshal Patel comes in with Delhi in deep, deep trouble. They can’t have these one-run and a wicket overs.

After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 48/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 22 , Harshal Patel 2) Here’s Shakib again. He has read this pitch so well, bringing all his experience into play. The ball is stopping now, and DD must dig in to play out 20 overs. Reckon 140-150 should do, though cricket is a funny game. Four singles from that over.

After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 52/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 24 , Harshal Patel 4) The trump card is here. This will be interesting, Pant vs Rashid. He’ll be bowling to Patel first, who flicks him to deep midwicket for a single. That’s a slow, low leggie first up, and Pant almost follows it before stopping. An awkward sweep yields a single. He bowled reasonably full in his first over, allowing Pant to sweep him twice. Beats Patel on the last ball. Tidy start.

Rashid Khan's 10 of 12 victims in this IPL are right-handers. Who will win the battle between Pant and Khan?

Preview: Comfortably placed atop the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to extend their five-match winning streak when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils at the Ferozshah Kotla on Thursday.

The Kane Williamson-led side have more or less assured themselves of a place in the play-off after winning eight of their 10 matches to pocket 16 points while Delhi's campaign has been lacklustre with just three wins from 10 outings.

Out of the 11 times that these two teams have faced each other, Sunrisers hold an edge having won on seven occasions as compared to Delhi's four victories.

In their last meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the Sunrisers romped home by 7 wickets as Delhi once again squandered a great start to lose the plot in the dying stages.

Delhi's woes this season has been compounded by an inconsistent opening partnership, despite teenager Prithvi Shaw going great guns blazing at the top.

Besides Shaw, young skipper Shreyas Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant form the backbone of Delhi's batting and would be hoping to put on another brave effort against the best bowling line-up this season.

It would also be interesting to see whether Delhi still persists with Australian Glenn Maxwell, who had a torrid season so far.

On the bowling front, New Zealander Trent Boult have led his resources well with the young Avesh Khan, Englishman Liam Plunkett and all-rounder Vijay Shankar while leg-spinner Amit Mishra have also been amongst the wickets.

Coming to the Sunrisers, its been their bowling unit led by the overseas spin twins –Afghan Rashid Khan and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan – who have been instrumental in defending sub-150 scores.

The spinners have been well supported by the pace department led by fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Siddharth Kaul.

Their batting mainly centres around the skipper – Williamson – who has repeatedly dug them out of troubled waters, scoring five half centuries so far in this season.

The inconsistent top order comprising the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales and Manish Pandey need to shoulder the responsibility in case Williamson fails to deliver.

Veteran Yusuf Pathan has of late found back his groove with his cameos lower down the order along side the left-hander Shakib and stumper Wriddhiman Saha.

Come Thursday, it will be interesting to see if Delhi's batsmen can pass the stern test from the Sunrisers bowlers and halt their winning run.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T. Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jorda, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

Inputs from IANS