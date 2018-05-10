First Cricket
IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score, DD vs SRH at Feroz Shah Kotla: Harshal Patel traps Alex Hales early in 188 chase

Date: Thursday, 10 May, 2018 22:12 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Indian Premier League 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

187/5
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.35
Fours
19
Sixes
9
Extras
3
32/1
Overs
4.3
R/R
7.44
Fours
4
Sixes
0
Extras
1
Shikhar Dhawan Batting 9 7 1 0
Harshal Patel 2 0 19 1

  • After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 29/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 9 , Kane Williamson (C) 6) Patel here. He took out Hales in the previous over. Drops short and wide from around the wicket to Dhawan who hits him past point for a four.  Nine from that over.

  • FOUR! Poor ball from Patel. Width to Dhawan, and you don't bowl him there!

  • After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 20/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 3 , Kane Williamson (C) 3) Shahbaz Nadeem, left-arm orthodox,is into the attack. He concedes four singles. Sticks to accurate, wicket to wicket line. Good start for DD.

  • After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 16/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 1 , Kane Williamson (C) 1) Harshal Patel is on from the other end. He has had a good game so far, and it continues in this over with the wicket of Alex Hales after conceding two fours to him. SRH on the backfoot here, and they need a big innings from skipper Kane Williamson tonight.

  • Big praises from young Rishabh by none other than Sourav Ganguly, who compares it to one of the best knocks in the IPL history.

  • OUT! Full, straight and there's the wicket of Hales on the slower ball. Patel is pumped up! Hales lbw b Harshal Patel 14(10)

  • FOUR! Short, and into Hales, and the right-hander pulls it for four.

  • FOUR! Some width from Harshal Patel and Hales hits him past backward point. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shikhar Dhawan's first five innings at Delhi in IPL: 52*, 50, 59, 68*, 8  Shikhar Dhawan's last five innings at Delhi in IPL: 28, 0, 10, 4, 33

  • After 1 over,Sunrisers Hyderabad 6/0 ( Alex Hales 6 , Shikhar Dhawan 0) Here’s the chase. The momentum is with DD, but can they hold on to it. Trent Boult begins DD defence, and starts with four dots to Alex Hales. He gets a brace in deep on the fourth; that one swung in. Pull for four on the fifth ball. Six from the over.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is only the second time that Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 50-plus runs in an innings in IPL. The first instance came against RCB at Bangalore in 2016 when he conceded 55 runs.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    128* by Pant today is the highest individual score by an Indian player in IPL, eclipsing Murali Vijay's 127 which he scored against RR while playing for CSK at Chepauk in 2010.

  • Indian spin legend Harbhajan Singh lauds the 20-year old's innings

  • Undoubtedly: INCREDIBLE TALENT!

  • So DD end at 187/5, and Rishabh Pant has torn the best bowling attack of IPL 2018 to shreds. That last over from Bhuvneshwar turned the beast mode on in the left-hander, and it’s an exhibition that will be remembered for a long time. But do DD have enough? My guess is yes. It’s tough to recover from that kind of mauling, and it will take a lot more than plain skills for SRH to trump the hosts tonight.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Pant today:   First 35 balls - 49 runs (SR - 140.00) Next 28 balls - 79 runs (SR - 282.14)

  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    Surreal batting from Rishabh Pant. SRH making a clear shift in strategy in the last couple of games, preferring the yorker at the death over the slower ball. Why though? Are they acting on data that shows the DD batters play the slower ball better? It's difficult to see why they would deviate from a winning strategy. A winning score this, if you ask me. 

  • Amit Banerjee, Firstpost correspondent at Feroz Shah Kotla

    26 runs off Bhuvi’s final over. Bhuvi was outstanding against RCB, and the day couldn’t have been any more different.  However, the job’s only half done for Delhi right now. While Pant’s outrageous strokes have given Delhi hope as they post a competitive total on the board, they will have to show a lot of discipline with the ball, as well as on the field if they are to keep their hopes for the playoffs marginally alive

  • After 20 overs,Delhi Daredevils 187/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 128 , Vijay Shankar 0) That’s 26 runs from the Bhuvi over, and Rishabh Pant has brought the house down with some madcap hitting. Safe to say, he doesn’t care for reputations.

  • SIX! Three in three....full toss from Bhuvi and he sends it over mid-wicket.

  • SIX! That's a ONE-HANDED PULL from Pant! It's mayhem in Kotla.

  • SIX! Bhuvi goes for the bouncer, and Pant goes for it too!

  • FOUR! Again...same ball, same shot, same genius. 

  • FOUR! There's that ramp-scoop again from Pant. What hitting!

  • OUT! Maxwell's gone. He has mistimed a Bhuvneshwar Kumar  length ball and Alex Hales takes him in the deep. Maxwell c Hales b Bhuvneshwar 9(8) 

  • Amit Banerjee, Firstpost correspondent at Feroz Shah Kotla

    Outstanding knock from young Pant, and boy what a tournament he is having right now! The Kotla crowd have turned on their phone flashlights as if to celebrate his hundred! The local lad has given his side a chance, bringing them 160 with an over to go.

  • After 19 overs,Delhi Daredevils 161/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 102 , Glenn Maxwell 9) Unbelievable striking from Rishabh Pant, who has just brought up his maiden IPL ton with a four off Sid Kaul. 56 balls is all it took for him. Maxwell gets into the party too, and gets his first boundary off the fifth ball. Ten from that over.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Youngest players to score a century in IPL: 19y 253d - Manish Pandey 20y 218d - RISHABH PANT* 22y 151d - Sanju Samson 

  • 100! Wow, what an innings this by Rishbah Pant!

  • After 18 overs,Delhi Daredevils 151/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 97 , Glenn Maxwell 4) Here’s Bhuvi, and he has been carted for sixe on the first and four on the last ball. Rishabh Pant is in the mood, and we may have a ton soon. 18 from that over.

  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    The sweep is one option that a lot of people have not used against Rashid Khan, because of the threat of the LBW. But Rishab Pant is left handed, that gives him some security against Rashid's googly, which is certainly his stronger ball. With SRH using the yorker against the batters in the last game, I wonder if they will stick with it or revert to their knuckle balls.

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Where's this gone....India Gate I guess! Length from Bhuvi and the young man deposits him far and wide over the cow corner.

  • After 17 overs,Delhi Daredevils 133/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 80 , Glenn Maxwell 4) Another expensive over from SRH, and this time Pant has taken toll on Rashid Khan. A reverse sweep and a straight six make it a big over. Pant has played a gem here.

  • SIX! Oh man...this boy has some power. Swings wildly at Rashid and it goes deep in the crowd. That also makes Pant the Orange Cap holder . 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Glenn Maxwell's scores in IPL 11: 17, 13, 47, 4, 12, 27, 6, 5, 2

  • FOUR! What. A. Shot. Pant reverse sweeps Rashid and it beats the man in the deep. 

  • After 16 overs,Delhi Daredevils 120/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 69 , Glenn Maxwell 2) Good finish from Kaul after being hit for a mighty six first ball. Finally gets his wide yorkers going, but Rishabh Pant surely is in the middle of some big-hitting zone. DD would want him to play all the remaining overs.

  • SIX! Kaul drops it full and in Pant's arc, and that has gone deep in the crowd. Some power.

  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    It's so critical to have a left hander at the crease on a wicket like this, and that's why it is surprising we have not seen Yusuf Pathan bowl and try to turn the ball away from Pant. We have seen how the spinners have dictated terms, and part of the reason SRH got a run out (besides Rishab Pant) is that Rashid bowled such a tight over, giving away only 4 in the 14th. 

  • After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 111/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 61 , Glenn Maxwell 1) Another good over for DD, this time from Shakib. Pant hit a six and a four there. He is on a roll.

  • Amit Banerjee, Firstpost correspondent at Feroz Shah Kotla

    The partnership has been broken, but the boundaries collected by Pant and Shankar has boosted Delhi’s run-rate, which was going at five an over at one stage. Thankfully for Delhi, Pant is still around, bringing up his half-century in style with a six. Him and Maxwell will have to get the big shots coming in the slog overs if they are to get to a total in excess of 170.

  • FOUR! That's brute power from Pant. Runs towards Shakib and hits him over his head. That went just too quickly.

  • Extremely cheeky for Gaurav Kalra

  • After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 98/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 49 , Glenn Maxwell 0) Here’s Rashid. They have played him well tonight. He had Patel in the spot on two balls, first beating him outside off and then inducing an inside edge with a turning wrong ‘un. But hang on…there’s more drama here.  Pant’s atrocious calling has led to Patel’s run-out here.

  • FIFTY! Shakib tosses it up and Pant gets under it and deposits it deep in the crowd.

  • OUT! That's atrocious calling from Pant. He called for the second and then deserted Patel midway. Partnership over.  Harshal Patel run out (Sandeep Sharma/Goswami) 24

  • After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 94/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 48 , Harshal Patel 22) Another good over for DD. Patel and Pant have raised their 50-run alliance off 31 balls, and they are looking to score quickly here. Patel hits a six off Sandeep here and Pant glances him fine for a four. 13 from this over, and DD have got a move-on.

  • After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 81/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 43 , Harshal Patel 14) Here’s Rashid. And DD have taken him for 15 runs. They are getting some wheels in their innings now, and it’s about time. Three fours in that over.

  • SIX! Patel hits his second six of the match. Sandeep drops short and Patel pulls him over wide long-on.

IPL 2018, Delhi Darevils (DD) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, LIVE cricket score and latest updates: Patel here. He took out Hales in the previous over. Drops short and wide from around the wicket to Dhawan who hits him past point for a four.  Nine from that over.

Preview: Comfortably placed atop the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to extend their five-match winning streak when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils at the Ferozshah Kotla on Thursday.

The Kane Williamson-led side have more or less assured themselves of a place in the play-off after winning eight of their 10 matches to pocket 16 points while Delhi's campaign has been lacklustre with just three wins from 10 outings.

Delhi Daredevils are one win away from crashing out of the tournament, whilst Sunrisers Hyderabad need a win to seal qualification berth. Sportzpics

Delhi Daredevils are one win away from crashing out of the tournament, whilst Sunrisers Hyderabad need a win to seal qualification berth. Sportzpics

Out of the 11 times that these two teams have faced each other, Sunrisers hold an edge having won on seven occasions as compared to Delhi's four victories.

In their last meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the Sunrisers romped home by 7 wickets as Delhi once again squandered a great start to lose the plot in the dying stages.

Delhi's woes this season has been compounded by an inconsistent opening partnership, despite teenager Prithvi Shaw going great guns blazing at the top.

Besides Shaw, young skipper Shreyas Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant form the backbone of Delhi's batting and would be hoping to put on another brave effort against the best bowling line-up this season.

It would also be interesting to see whether Delhi still persists with Australian Glenn Maxwell, who had a torrid season so far.

On the bowling front, New Zealander Trent Boult have led his resources well with the young Avesh Khan, Englishman Liam Plunkett and all-rounder Vijay Shankar while leg-spinner Amit Mishra have also been amongst the wickets.

Coming to the Sunrisers, its been their bowling unit led by the overseas spin twins –Afghan Rashid Khan and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan – who have been instrumental in defending sub-150 scores.

The spinners have been well supported by the pace department led by fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Siddharth Kaul.

Their batting mainly centres around the skipper – Williamson – who has repeatedly dug them out of troubled waters, scoring five half centuries so far in this season.

The inconsistent top order comprising the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales and Manish Pandey need to shoulder the responsibility in case Williamson fails to deliver.

Veteran Yusuf Pathan has of late found back his groove with his cameos lower down the order along side the left-hander Shakib and stumper Wriddhiman Saha.

Come Thursday, it will be interesting to see if Delhi's batsmen can pass the stern test from the Sunrisers bowlers and halt their winning run.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T. Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jorda, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

Inputs from IANS

 

Updated Date: May 10, 2018

