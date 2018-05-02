Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of 32nd match between Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals to be played at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi.

Inconsistency has been a big problem for Rajasthan Royals this season thus far. In the last game, they took the light chase too lightly and paid the price of it. Coach Shane Warne was not pleased sitting in the dug-out and we are pretty sure the team has worked on their weaknesses. Ben Stokes is not firing as well. Apart from Sanju Samson, there is no one who can play the big shots. Let's see if they make any changes in the playing XI today to bolster the batting line-up.

Our correspondent Amit Banerjee is previewing the 32nd match of IPL 2018 LIVE from Delhi Daredevils home ground Feroz Shah Kotla ahead of their clash against Rajasthan Royals.

Staring at early exit after their sixth loss in eight games, bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, will have to treat each IPL game as a virtual knockout, starting with their clash against Rajasthan Royals, on Wednesday. Read the full preview here .

Shane Warne vs Ricky Ponting They ruled the cricketing world together, being part of a dominant Australian cricket team. Today, they are up against each other, in different roles, as opponents. Warne, who coaches Rajasthan Royals and Ponting, who coaches Delhi Daredevils have task cut out for their respective teams. Both of them are proven leaders but this time around, the test is even bigger.

Will Gautam Gambhir play today? The big question that must revolving around among the Daredevils's fans. Gautam Gambhir has missed both the games since he stepped down as the captain of the Daredevils. With both openers failing in the last outing, would Iyer turn to the former captain or will he stick with Colin Munro and Prithvi Shaw as openers. We will know if some time.

Toss update : Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elect to bowl first. Ajinkya Rahane has said that they will look to chase.

One change for Delhi Daredevils : Shahbaz Nadeem comes in for Rahul Tewatia

The last time when DD won a match against RR was back in 2012 when they defeated them by six wickets at Jaipur. Since then they have lost seven consecutive matches against Rajasthan Royals.

Amit Mishra becomes the first player to play 50 T20 matches at Delhi in IPL.

The DJ here is playing some of the most popular Punjabi tracks, and trying to get the Kotla crowd to raise their volume, with the decibel metre showing a decent spike right now. Expect it to raise significantly if the DD get off to a cracking start, after being put to bat by Rajasthan. Meanwhile, as I type, a couple of droplets land on my arm. And the covers are out. Although this is more of a precautionary move on the part of the groundstaff

Rain Update: The raindrops are starting to get heavier now. Well the dust storm earlier this evening was a good hint at what the weather might turn out to be.

In IPL tonite: Pant & Samson, two exciting youngsters, both with similar job descriptions ( tho Samson doesnt keep as often), should be fun

The pitch is covered right now. The groundstaff have brought out the bigger covers, and have covered some of the outfield within the 30-yard circle. Meanwhile, the DJ’s busy yelling away,”match hoga! Chouke chakke ke baarish hoga”

Last time Delhi beat @rajasthanroyals in an IPL game, Sachin Tendulkar was still playing international cricket. Home or away, RR has been a bogey team for Delhi. Can DD really stop RR today?. #IPL2018 #VIVOIPL

That is some time, Delhi! Can the Daredevils, get the monkey off their back?

What is with Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals fixture, the rain always seem to hampering the match. Their last meeting at Sawai Mansingh was also a rain truncated game that finished almost past midnight, if the rain continues to delay the match, we are in for another long night.

Rain Update: It’s not raining as heavily anymore as it was about 10-15 mins ago. Looks like we will have a curtailed game for sure, if play restarts that is.

Rain Update: The rain’s largely subsided here in Delhi. The NCR did get a brief thunderstorm a few days ago, and spells of rain like these usually are brief. The covers are still out though, and it remains to be seen how much time is consumed before play restarts.

Good News: The covers are being taken off now to a large cheer from the stands. The DJ’s back at his workstation, and there’s hope of play restarting soon. Let’s just wait and see if there are any overs reduced or not.

Preview: Faced with an imminent danger of losing the race to the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs, bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils now face an uphill task of treating each game as a virtual knock-out as they prepare to host an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

After the resignation of Gautam Gambhir, the struggling Daredevils, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer received a ray of hope when he blasted a 40-ball 93 to power Delhi to a 55-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ferozshah Kotla.

But Monday's 13-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Pune almost dashed all hopes of a comeback as Delhi succumbed to their sixth loss in eight games and now need to win all their remaining matches to salvage any hopes of staying alive in the tournament.

In the batting department, Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant have done the bulk of the scoring for Delhi, amassing 306 and 257 runs respectively so far and the onus would be on the duo to lead the batting unit on Wednesday.

Delhi will also hope for a repeat of the brilliant opening platform, they got against KKR from young Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro besides expecting Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell for some fireworks lower down the order.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have experienced a topsy-turvy campaign and find themselves on fifth in the table with six points from seven matches.

With the IPL, entering its business end, skipper Ajinkya Rahane will expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency.

In their previous match, Rajasthan fell short of Sunrisers Hyderabad's modest target of 152 by 11 runs. It was despite Rahane scoring a 65 and young Snaju Samson hitting a 40 as they didn't get support from other batsman.

Rahane and Samson have been their best batsmen this season but inconsistent run of Ben Stokes and Jos Butler has affected their performance this season.

Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer have done well to claim six wickets in the two matches that he has played so far while this IPL's costliest buy Jaydev Unadkat have also been amongst the wickets.

But RR's main concern will be the form of their spinners -- Shreyas Gopal and K. Gowtham -- who have so far failed to hunt in pairs.

Teams:

-With inputs from IANS