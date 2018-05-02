The DJ here is playing some of the most popular Punjabi tracks, and trying to get the Kotla crowd to raise their volume, with the decibel metre showing a decent spike right now. Expect it to raise significantly if the DD get off to a cracking start, after being put to bat by Rajasthan. Meanwhile, as I type, a couple of droplets land on my arm. And the covers are out. Although this is more of a precautionary move on the part of the groundstaff

Rain Update: The raindrops are starting to get heavier now. Well the dust storm earlier this evening was a good hint at what the weather might turn out to be.

In IPL tonite: Pant & Samson, two exciting youngsters, both with similar job descriptions ( tho Samson doesnt keep as often), should be fun

The pitch is covered right now. The groundstaff have brought out the bigger covers, and have covered some of the outfield within the 30-yard circle. Meanwhile, the DJ’s busy yelling away,”match hoga! Chouke chakke ke baarish hoga”

Last time Delhi beat @rajasthanroyals in an IPL game, Sachin Tendulkar was still playing international cricket. Home or away, RR has been a bogey team for Delhi. Can DD really stop RR today?. #IPL2018 #VIVOIPL

That is some time, Delhi! Can the Daredevils, get the monkey off their back?

What is with Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals fixture, the rain always seem to hampering the match. Their last meeting at Sawai Mansingh was also a rain truncated game that finished almost past midnight, if the rain continues to delay the match, we are in for another long night.

Rain Update: It’s not raining as heavily anymore as it was about 10-15 mins ago. Looks like we will have a curtailed game for sure, if play restarts that is.

Rain Update: The rain’s largely subsided here in Delhi. The NCR did get a brief thunderstorm a few days ago, and spells of rain like these usually are brief. The covers are still out though, and it remains to be seen how much time is consumed before play restarts.

Good News: The covers are being taken off now to a large cheer from the stands. The DJ’s back at his workstation, and there’s hope of play restarting soon. Let’s just wait and see if there are any overs reduced or not.

Update –The covers are coming off and the inspection will be at 9:10 pm.

The umpires and a few players are out on the field. The super soppers are still in operation. Covers completely off.

Despite rain delaying the start by almost 90 minutes, the good news is only two overs have been from each innings. At least 18 overs doesn't give any team undue advantage, which say a 10 or 12-over a side contest would.

In a 18-over contest, three bowlers are allowed to bowl a maximum of 4 overs each

Alright then! Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro stroll out to commence the Delhi innings. For the Royals it is Dhawal Kulkarni with the ball.

Alright then! The players are out at the centre, the seats and clothes would have dried up by now for most spectators. Cups of tea are flowing all around the stands, and it’s time for us to soak in some cricketing action!

DD have lost nine wickets in the powerplay overs - the fewest among all the teams in this year's IPL.

Colin Munro in IPL 11: First two innings - 4 runs Next two innings - 59 runs

OUT! Dhawal Kulkarni strikes early for Rajasthan Royals! Colin Munron out for a golden duck. The bowler pitched it up and with the late swing coming into the left-hander gets the inside edge to Jos Buttler taking a fine low catch to his right. Munro c Buttler b D Kulkarni 0(1)

After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 1/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 1 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 0) After couple of sighters, Shaw pierces through the offside with a single, but a massive setback for the home side with Munro back in the dugout. Skipper Shreyas Iyer is in early and he will have negate the swing Kulkarni is getting.

FOUR! Shreyas Iyer gets off the mark with a boundary after Archer bowls one a little too straight all Shreyas had to do was play it fine and he nudges it well.

First couple of overs are so important in terms of setting the tone and Kulkarni has started brilliantly. Good captaincy by Rahane to back that up with Jofra Archer, generally he has preferred to start with off spin of Gowtham.

After 2 overs,Delhi Daredevils 6/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 2 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 4) Archer keeping it close to 140 clicks. Tried the couple of short balls to Shaw and Shreyas, the one bowled o the latter should have been called a wide, the Delhi captain was not unhappy with square leg umpire's call.

SIX! Out comes the big shot from Prithvi Shaw! On the pads from Kulkarni and he has played the pick up shot rather well. Sails over mid wicket boundary for a six.

SIX! This is even better! Ridiculous shot from the youngster! Was slightly straight from Kulkarni and Shaw has played the short arm jab to smack the ball over mid on for another six.

Jofra Archer has taken six wickets in IPL 11 but all in the death overs.

FOUR! Through the offside this time! Length from Dhawal and Shaw has thwacked this through the covers, air-borne but was played smartly placed.

DROPPED! Would you believe it?! Dhawal has put down from his own bowling. The batsman was taking the bowler on, hit it straight back at him, Kulkarni got the hands but somehow wasn't able to close it in time.

After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 22/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 18 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 4) Shaw is stepping on the gas as he plunders couple of spectacular sixes and aboundary off the over. Kulkarni did well to get one yorker that dug out well by Shaw, but the bowler will be disappointed to drop Shaw off his own bowling.

Three overs have been bowled, and there’s already been so much drama. While Munro gets caught at long on in the very first over, Shaw gets going with the fours and sixes in no time at all, and is dropped by Kulkarni off the last ball of the third over. Looks like we are in for a very entertaining evening.

FOUR! Quick hands from Iyer, transferred the weight on the backfoot and brings down the bat to sycthe through the covers.

FOUR! Iyer has played this slightly straighter than the previous one. Threads into the gap to collect four more through cover point.

After 4 overs,Delhi Daredevils 33/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 23 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 10) K Gowtham didn't start the bowling today, but comes on to bowl in the fourth over, Iyer smashes couple of good strokes to the fence as 11 runs come off the over.

Jaydev Unadkat has taken eight wickets against DD in IPL from just three matches at an average of 9.75.

Jaydev Unadkat to bowl the last over of the power play.

FOUR! Went high in the air but Shaw has gone straight down the ground, didn't get all of it but beats Archer who was tracking ball to pull the back in.

FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. Shaw pushed at this one, was played with much more in control, as the ball goes past the mid-off fielder

SIX! Goes through with the shot! Again this Shaw is playing it staraight and bearing the fruit! Goes over long-off boundary.

After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 48/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 37 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 11) After first three balls couple of dots, Iyer turned the strike over and Shaw simply laid an onslaught against Undakat, taking 15 runs off the last over off the powerplay.

The Royals bowlers have given Prithvi Shaw far too much room in this innings. It is well know he loves width and likes to stay leg side of the ball, but they keep bowling on off-stump or outside. Not a single bouncer to him during the power play. He will keep hammering the back of the length ball outside off-stump all day long.

SIX! Was the quicker one from Gopal but Iyer was quicker to pounce on that! Strikes it way over long on boundary.

SIX! Another six for Iyer and he has targetted the same area, getting the same result. Iyer is looking really good here!

After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 62/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 38 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 24) Shreyas Iyer is looking good here! He smoked couple of sixes over long on and looks set to launch an attack on the opposition. Rajasthan need to find a way to remove at least one of the two. The 50-run stand between the two also comes up in the over.

Preview: Faced with an imminent danger of losing the race to the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs, bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils now face an uphill task of treating each game as a virtual knock-out as they prepare to host an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

After the resignation of Gautam Gambhir, the struggling Daredevils, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer received a ray of hope when he blasted a 40-ball 93 to power Delhi to a 55-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ferozshah Kotla.

But Monday's 13-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Pune almost dashed all hopes of a comeback as Delhi succumbed to their sixth loss in eight games and now need to win all their remaining matches to salvage any hopes of staying alive in the tournament.

In the batting department, Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant have done the bulk of the scoring for Delhi, amassing 306 and 257 runs respectively so far and the onus would be on the duo to lead the batting unit on Wednesday.

Delhi will also hope for a repeat of the brilliant opening platform, they got against KKR from young Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro besides expecting Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell for some fireworks lower down the order.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have experienced a topsy-turvy campaign and find themselves on fifth in the table with six points from seven matches.

With the IPL, entering its business end, skipper Ajinkya Rahane will expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency.

In their previous match, Rajasthan fell short of Sunrisers Hyderabad's modest target of 152 by 11 runs. It was despite Rahane scoring a 65 and young Snaju Samson hitting a 40 as they didn't get support from other batsman.

Rahane and Samson have been their best batsmen this season but inconsistent run of Ben Stokes and Jos Butler has affected their performance this season.

Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer have done well to claim six wickets in the two matches that he has played so far while this IPL's costliest buy Jaydev Unadkat have also been amongst the wickets.

But RR's main concern will be the form of their spinners -- Shreyas Gopal and K. Gowtham -- who have so far failed to hunt in pairs.

Teams:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Dushmantha Chameera, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D'Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat.

