FOUR! Short ball from Undakat and Pant is able to swivel and get some bat on the pull as he looks to fall over as he oftenly does, but he always gets the ball to the boundary and that is what matters for him and his team. Got it really fine, no chance for the fine leg fielder.

After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 109/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 37 , Rishabh Pant (W) 22) 100 up for DD in the 11th over and all RR bowlers are under the pump as these two continue to find the boundaries. Delhi eyeing 200 in an 18-over game. Well its on!

SIX! That has been destroyed by Iyer! Woah! What sound of the bat! Six the moment it left the willow. Gowtham pushed it like a seamer and Iyer has dispatched it over cow corner for huge hit.

FOUR! Cannot bowl there! Touch short by Gowtham and Pant will play the pull all day long.

After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 125/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 44 , Rishabh Pant (W) 31) Iyer and Pant are on fire! Another expensive over for Rajasthan as they continue bleed runs. 16 off Gowtham's over.

At times it is important for bowling team to understand that the nature of the pitch is true and the opposition are going to conjure up a big score. The Daredevils are well on their way to posting a big score and from a bowling perspective the Royals have to the minimise their mistakes. Even the good balls will go out of the park, it is about not bowling the full-tosses, rank long hops and cutting down on any extras.

SIX! And again! Pant is simply unbelivable. He technique to play the short ball is not conventional, but hell to the coaching manual when the guy can get you six runs for fun. Gets inside the line off the ball and hits it way over fine leg.

FOUR! Expected it to be wide outside off stump and even with minimum footwork, Rishabh relies on his arms to reach to the ball and drill it through the covers.

FOUR! Oh dear! Again same line from Dhawal and almost the same length. Rishabh has muscled this one, immense power behind this! Even the fingertips of the cover fielder took some pace off the ball but there was no way the ball would stop before it crashed into the boundary.

Looks like another big score’s on the cards, the way these two are going about business, with Iyer on the brink of another captain’s knock. Meanwhile, it was quite a sight to watch the spectators around me give Shaw a standing ovation as he walked back following his dismissal. The pint-sized opening batsman has made rapid strides in the opportunities that he’s been bestowed with in this tournament.

FOUR! Nothing wrong with the delivery. Pant is on song! Full and outside off and Rishabh throws the kitchen sink at it. No chance for the fielder the ball was all along the ground and it jets away to the fence.

FIFTY! Rishabh has blasted away to his half-century 6th IPL fifty for Pant. Tremendous innings by the youngster!

Rain Alert: Bad News Meanwhile, I can feel a few drops of rain on my arm again! As are a few fans around me. Let’s hope we don’t end up dealing with another rain-break!!

SIX! After peppering the legside area. Rishabh is now stroking through the offside. Bowlers might have changed their lines, no chance in Rishabh's approach. Launched this over deeep cover for a massive six.

After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 160/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 49 , Rishabh Pant (W) 58) DD are creating an amok in RR camp. This is insane display of power-hitting from Pant as he rides past 50. What an innings by the player, right among the very best.

FIFTY! Now Iyer's chance to complete his half-century he has been fabulous as well, takes 34 balls to reach his landmark, missed out in the last game, but has made great use of this opportunity.

Most 50s having an age less than 21 in IPL: 6 - Rishabh Pant* 5 - Rohit Sharma 5 - Sanju Samson

OUT! Unadkat has got the wicket for RR. Iyer was looking for another biggie. Slower ball from Unadkat did the trick. was on the shorter side and the batsman wanted to smash it down the ground but hit it straight in the air. Tripathi does well to hold on. Shreyas Iyer c R Tripathi b Unadkat 50(35)

SIX! Pant on strike, wicket had fallen but no difference does it make as Pant wallops it for a huge one over deep mid-wicket.

Some real poor bowling in the last three overs from the Royals. It seems there is no plans against Pant apart from the wide full ball. Pant has been smart enough to realise it and keeps carving it over cover. Not many slower balls or no attempts to bowl from wider of the crease to create more of an angle nor is there a short ball.

OUT! End of what has been a truly entertaining innings. Packed with some absolute stunning shots! Even on a good batting surface, this has been a display of high quality skills from Pant. Backed away to make room as his hand comes off the bat that reduced the power skying it to Stokes at long on. Pant c Stokes b Unadkat 69(29)

After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 172/4 ( Glenn Maxwell 0 , Vijay Shankar 0) Best possible result for RR. Getting the wickets of both Iyer and Pant in one over. Unadkat provides the breakthrough and this will have a mjor impact on the final score.

SIX! Short stuff from Archer and it has been pelted by Shankar over deep mid-wicket.

FOUR! Shankar slices this one to third man for a boundary.

After 16 overs,Delhi Daredevils 187/4 ( Glenn Maxwell 1 , Vijay Shankar 13) Archer is back on and he was pelted for six and four on the third and fourth ball of the over. He followed it up with a wide. This is incredibly bad from Rajasthan bowlers. Too many extras and helping the Daredevils' carnage at the moment.

FOUR! Strayed on the pads allowing Shankar to just flick it over short fine leg. Couple of bounces before it goes over the ropes.

OUT! Shankar has to go. Unadkat gets his third wicket with another slower delivery as Shankar's little cameo comes to an end, but he has done what he was asked to. Tripathi catches another skier at long off. Vijay Shankar c R Tripathi b Unadkat 17(6)

After 17 overs,Delhi Daredevils 196/5 ( Glenn Maxwell 5 , Liam Plunkett 1) Good last over by Unadkat, started off with a loose delivery, but came back strongly to not allow Maxwell to get any other boundary. Good work in the field to keep it down to three. Nine runs off the over. Unadkat gave away a total of 46 runs in his 4 overs but picked three important wickets. Delhi still looking good to get 210.

OUT! Archer starts the final over with a perfect yorker and he has got the wicket of Maxwell. The Aussie reviews the decision but is of no good use as the replays confirm the on-field umpire's call, the only question was weather he good any bat, but absolutely no bat involved there. The ball would have crashed into the base of the leg stump. First-rate yorker by Archer, absolutely nailing it. G Maxwell lbw b Jofra Archer 5(5)

Rain Alert! The covers are out once again, with spectators running for shelter even before the fate of Maxwell’s review can be ascertained. Looks like a passing shower. Let’s hope it doesn’t turn into a downpour. In any case, the folks here are already staring at the prospect of leaving at 1 am.

After 17.1 overs, Delhi Daredevils 196/6 ( Liam Plunkett 1, ) Phew! Much-needed breather for us Text commentators here! Carnage from Shaw, Iyer and Pant has taken DD close to 200. They were in some mood, weren't they? Of all the three innings, Pant's was simply ballistic from the word go, Shaw laid the foundation with some free-flowing strokes and the captain Iyer played perfectly between the two smashing innings.

Drizzle stopped. That lasted less than 10 mins. The super soppers though, have a bit of mopping to do in the outfield before the officials can allow play to resume. On a side note, the Delhi weather couldn’t be any lovelier. Especially after the hot spells that we were reeling under over the last couple of weeks. Covers taken off. That was quick after all!

If DD won't bat again then RR's target in 17 overs will be 201.

Now the covers have been brought back on. The drizzle’s back. Let’s see how long this goes

If we have only five overs possible today then RR's target will be 71.

And another rain update: Covers taken off once again. And this time I hope we don’t deal with any further disturbances for the rest of the evening. The players are out at the centre, with the Daredevils practising their bowling and fielding skills.

Covers have been peeled off. We might have some action soon

So as expected Delhi's innings has been closed and the loss of time due to rain has reduced it a 1 2-over innings for Rajasthan Royals and they will need to score 151 to earn two points. Chase coming up shortly. Play to start at 11:30.

Two bowlers can bowl maximum of three overs and three bowlers can bowl two overs. Powerplay only for the first over.

Delhi Daredevils jog out to take the field with Rishabh Pant sporting the orange cap. Change in Rajasthan's batting order: Jos Buttler walks out with D'Arcy Short. DD start with spin Shahbaz Nadeem is ready with the ball. No time outs in the innings. Fasten your seatbelts folks.

Nice to see Butler opening the batting. If the Royals are any chance they need to be around 55-60 in the first four overs. D'Arcy Short has the nickname 'dot ball D'Arcy' this IPL, he needs to get the team off to a flyer. The wet ball will only skid on and Royals must play for the skidders and the sliders.

FOUR! Buttler comes down the wicket and goes straight. Simply a push over the bowler's head, wasn't timed well but enough to beat long on.

SIX! Nadeem slides one on the pads and Buttler gets down on knee to sweep it over fine leg for a maximum

After 1 overs,Rajasthan Royals 14/0 ( D'Arcy Short 2 , Jos Buttler (W) 11) Short tucks it on the onside and sets off for a quick single off the first ball. They steal a leg-bye off the next ball. Another single for Short, post which Buttler uses his feet to strike down the ground for a boundary and sweeps a six over fine leg. Will keep strike for the next over with a single to short fine leg off the last ball.

FOUR! Now Short gets going! Pitched it up and he has driven it nicely past the diving mid off fielder.

Preview: Faced with an imminent danger of losing the race to the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs, bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils now face an uphill task of treating each game as a virtual knock-out as they prepare to host an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

After the resignation of Gautam Gambhir, the struggling Daredevils, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer received a ray of hope when he blasted a 40-ball 93 to power Delhi to a 55-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ferozshah Kotla.

But Monday's 13-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Pune almost dashed all hopes of a comeback as Delhi succumbed to their sixth loss in eight games and now need to win all their remaining matches to salvage any hopes of staying alive in the tournament.

In the batting department, Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant have done the bulk of the scoring for Delhi, amassing 306 and 257 runs respectively so far and the onus would be on the duo to lead the batting unit on Wednesday.

Delhi will also hope for a repeat of the brilliant opening platform, they got against KKR from young Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro besides expecting Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell for some fireworks lower down the order.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have experienced a topsy-turvy campaign and find themselves on fifth in the table with six points from seven matches.

With the IPL, entering its business end, skipper Ajinkya Rahane will expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency.

In their previous match, Rajasthan fell short of Sunrisers Hyderabad's modest target of 152 by 11 runs. It was despite Rahane scoring a 65 and young Snaju Samson hitting a 40 as they didn't get support from other batsman.

Rahane and Samson have been their best batsmen this season but inconsistent run of Ben Stokes and Jos Butler has affected their performance this season.

Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer have done well to claim six wickets in the two matches that he has played so far while this IPL's costliest buy Jaydev Unadkat have also been amongst the wickets.

But RR's main concern will be the form of their spinners -- Shreyas Gopal and K. Gowtham -- who have so far failed to hunt in pairs.

Teams:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Dushmantha Chameera, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D'Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat.

-With inputs from IANS