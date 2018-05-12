Siraj goofed up big time while fielding and dropping Abhishek Sharma. RCB might still have to pay a heavy price for it. Siraj is one of the big problems with the team's fielding. He simply has not put in the hard hours on it and it shows -- match after match.

FOUR! Siraj goes straight and full and Shankar goes slightly inside the line to flick it past fine leg.

The youngsters continue to shine in the DD camp, and now its young Abhishek Sharma who displays his power-hitting skills. The two sixes off Southee’s bowling would’ve done his confidence a world of good.

After 18 overs,Delhi Daredevils 161/4 ( Vijay Shankar 16 , Abhishek Sharma 32) Another expensive over, this time from Siraj. A six from Abhishek and a boundary by Shankar ensure its a 14-run over. No end to RCB's end-over woes.

RCB had DD's innings under control. But Siraj dropping the catch seems to have opened the floodgates. Suddenly the last two overs --17 & 18 --have yielded 36 runs to hand over the advantage to Delhi

After 19 overs,Delhi Daredevils 168/4 ( Vijay Shankar 19 , Abhishek Sharma 35) Good comeback from Southee. Mixed his lengths and changed his pace nicely. Just seven runs from that over.

SIX! Siraj's slower ball has been picked well by Abhishek and he deposits this over long off.

FOUR! Siraj goes straight and Abhishek powers this one straight. Beats ABD and Kohli, that's something!

After 20 overs,Delhi Daredevils 181/4 ( Vijay Shankar 21 , Abhishek Sharma 46) 13-run over this from Siraj, who concedes a six and a four to Abhishek, whose enterprising 19-ball 46 has taken DD to 181/4. Abhishek has been really impressive tonight, and RCB's last five overs have been plundered for 61 runs.

Abhishek Sharma has give Delhi a challenging total of 181 for 4 with his cameo. Once again RCB have given away too many runs at the death, with their fielding collapsing at key moments. Would be a tough chase but RCB have the batting.

So death bowling has once again returned to haunt RCB. It's one area they really need to address, and one thinks it's already too late for them. Pant's fall elicited some hopes for RCB revival, and a couple of quiet overs did give credence to that thought. But 17-year-old Abhishek Sharma walked out like a breath of fresh air that soon turned into a storm. Is it strong enough to blow RCB away? We'll find out soon.

That Delhi managed to breach the 180-run mark for the second game running has to be credited to the nerveless display by debutant Abhishek Sharma, the latest from Rahul Dravid’s U-19 batch of 2018 to make it count on the bigger stage. However, Kohli had asserted at the toss that Kotla isn’t exactly a ground for defending scores with dew being a factor in the second innings. It turned out to be the case in the 9-wicket loss to SRH, and could very well be the result this evening unless Delhi keep the RCB top order quiet.

46* by Abhishek Sharma today is the highest by a player having an age less than 18 in IPL, going past Sarfraz Khan's 45* runs playing for RCB against RR at Bangalore in 2015.

Moeen Ali's Strike Rate as an opener in T20 cricket is 142.64 which is more than his overall career T20 strike rate of 128.91.

After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 6/0 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 1 , Moeen Ali 1) Some churn in RCB's top order. Moeen Ali walks out with Quinton de Kock. 17-year leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will start DD's proceedings. He is the first player from Nepal to play in the IPL. Drops first ball short and Parthiv pulls it for a single. Looks to have found his line straightaway.Just six from the over.

OUT! Moeen Ali departs. Leading edge goes up and Prithvi Shaw takes that. Trent Boult the bowler. Moeen Ali c Prithvi Shaw b Boult 1(3)

Virat Kohli holds the record of scoring most runs against DD in IPL. He has amassed 691 runs at an average of 69.10 against them in IPL.

FOUR! Virat Kohli gets his first boundary with an edge off Boult. It would have gone to second slip but Kohli didn't look too out of control with that.

After 2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 13/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 2 , Virat Kohli (C) 6) Good over this from Trent Boult. Gets rid of Moeen Ali and draws an edge from Kohli that goes for four. DD would look at their senior bowler to keep up the intensity. Just seven runs there.

FOUR! Goes full to Parthiv does Lamichhane who smokes it over the bowler's head for a boundary.

OUT! And gone next ball! 17-year-old Sandep Lamichhane from Nepal has had his first IPL wicket. Nice and full and Parthiv misses the slog sweep. Parthiv Patel lbw b Lamichhane 6(8)

After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 18/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 7 , AB de Villiers 0) What an over from Lamichhane. Gets his maiden IPL wicket, and beats AB de Villiers with a wrong 'un first ball. He looks promising so far; didn't get rattled by the boundary that he conceded first ball.

FOUR! Junior Dala's second ball of IPL 2018 has been pulled imperiously over mid-wicket by Kohli.

SIX! What a shot! The typical Kohli wristy flick that goes all the way over long-on. Junior Dala, the bowler.

Massive wickets for DD. Moeen Ali & Parthiv. Parthic played across the line yet again to fall leg before. Onus now on RCB's main batsmen Kohli and ABD

Sandeep Lamichhane becomes the second youngest overseas player (17y 283d) to take a wicket in IPL. Mujeeb Zadran is the youngest to achieve the feat

FOUR! Dala goes full and Kohli makes room and places it through covers. Wow!

Just 10 deliveries is all that it takes for debutant Sandip Lamichchane to collect his first IPL wicket. DD have got the early wickets to grab the advantage, though they now face the real test with Kohli and AB, both of whom enjoy support across venues in the country regardless of the side they play for, at the crease.

After 4 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 35/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 23 , AB de Villiers 0) Junior Dala's first over of IPL 2018 has been taken for 17 runs, a fair majority of which came off Kohli's bat. Two fours and a six by the RCB skipper there. He looks in good touch there.

Moment of the @IPL for Nepal. @IamSandeep25 picks up his first wicket. Well bowled young man. @DelhiDaredevils

Kohli dazzles with super shots against Dala.The pick up shots to mid-wicket where his bottom hand dominates were brilliant

FOUR! Off the backfoot by AB de Villiers. Some width from Harshal Patel and the South African is up to it.

FOUR! Kohli this time. Makes room for this full ball from Patel and places him over mid-off. Does it with incredible ease, does Kohli.

After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 45/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , AB de Villiers 5) Harshal Patel is in. Starts with two dots to ABD, who is yet to get his timing going. One gets a feeling he is trying to hit too hard. Those are the only dots he balls in the over as ABD gets his timing on the third ball. Some width from Patel and the South African dispatches it through covers. He goes full to Kohli who makes room and places him over mid-off for another four. 10 from the over.

SIX! That's unreal from Kohli! What timing! Boult comes around the wicket to block width but Kohli holds his shape and times it over extra cover. Wow.

Virat Kohli becomes the second player to score 700-plus runs against two different opponents in IPL (v CSK and v DD). The other player is Suresh Raina (v MI & v KKR).

Now we have a streaker breaking his way through the security, and running towards Kohli, prostrating before the Indian captain and local lad. The Delhi police officials on duty promptly whisk him away. Looks like he got some rough treatment after being dragged out of the park, with a crowd gathering around the centre of attention. Meanwhile, Kohli and AB have formed a valuable partnership, worth 40 at the end of powerplay, with the run-rate nearly 10-an-over at the moment.

After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 58/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 36 , AB de Villiers 10) Boult into his second over, which turns out to be in complete contrast to his tidy first over. Kohli lays into him with a beautiful six over extra cover and then ABD collects four off a short ball. A 13-run over means RCB gallop to 58 in first six overs.

FOUR! Nicely tossed up by Lamichhane and Kohli brings out the trademark cover drive. He is batting beautifully tonight.

After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 66/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 42 , AB de Villiers 12) Lamichhane continues to impress. He is not afraid to give some air to the ball, and does possess a good googly. Starts with a boundary though, as Kohli drills a trademark cover drive to a pitched-up ball. Four more singles come in the over and RCB are in the hunt.

After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 76/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 44 , AB de Villiers 20) Amit Mishra comes into the attack. would be an interesting duel with Kohli; the two play for same state besides turning out in national colours. The senior leggie looks to have found his spots early, conceding singles on each of first four balls. Needs to prevent a boundary now...or what! AB De Villiers notices some air and wallops it straight over the bowler's head for a six. That makes it ten off the owner. It's a cruel game.

FIFTY! Kohli flicks this leg side ball from Dala fine for four and races to his 50 off just 26 balls. Like always, a classy affair.

Kohli is on song. Superb strokeplay in getting to his 50 in just 26 deliveries. Good substantial partnership building between him and ABD

Virat Kohli became the second Indian batsman to hit 700 fours in T20 cricket after Gautam Gambhir when he hit the first four today.

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 85/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 52 , AB de Villiers 21) Junior Dala returns. His first over was taken apart by Kohli, and he delivers a poor leg-side ball to the RCB skipper that is helped on its way to the fence. That shot also brought up Kohli's fifty. Not a single fall stroke tonight from him. Iyer needs to do something special to get his opposite number.

Preview: Struggling to stay in the playoffs hunt, a below-par Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have rise to the occasion when they take on the already-eliminated Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in New Delhi on Saturday.

RCB, who have just three wins from 10 games, have to win their remaining four games to have any chance of making the playoffs. Given their ordinary run so far in the IPL, RCB do not evoke much hope.

Skipper Virat Kohli had minced no words after their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying they were simply not good enough and even questioned the character of his team.

Kohli, the team's leading run-scorer with 396 runs at 49.50, was understandably upset after RCB were unable to chase down a modest 147. The batsmen had also let them down against Chennai Super Kings in the previous game, managing just 127.

The team has always relied heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers but it is high time the likes of Mandeep Singh, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum deliver.

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been disappointing so far, taking just four wickets in seven games at an average of 48 and economy rate of 9.60. With the bat too, he has done not much to write home about.

The RCB have done alright with the ball and they would hoping to maintain that at the high-scoring Kotla. Pacers Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have impressed in parts.

Kohli looked relaxed ahead of the must-win game as he went out for dinner with teammates in his home city.

Delhi, meanwhile are already out of competition after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Even a special effort from Rishabh Pant did not prove to enough for the hosts.

Delhi's bowling coach James Hopes and captain Shreyas Iyer insisted that there is a lot to play for. There is a possibility that Delhi management might give an opportunity to Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and South African pacer Junior Dala, who both are yet to get a game.

"I think we will be discussing the names of all people in the squad in the next 24 hours. We are out but it is important that we win the remaining three games," said Hopes.

Analysing Delhi's another sorry campaign, Hopes added, "We were just not able to win close games. We threw it away against KXIP the other day. There were other games too which we should have won."

"We had to work with depleted bowling resources (after injury to Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris) but that is part of the game," he added.

Teams: (From)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

With PTI inputs