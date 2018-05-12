A loud cheer went up at the Kotla earlier this evening when Kohli’s name was announced by the DJ. The loudest of them all, with ABD’s name being met with similar cheers as well. Decent support for the visiting side today.

OUT! What a start from Chahal! Foxes Prithvi with a straighter one that rattles into his stumps. Prithvi Shaw b Chahal 2(4)

Prithvi Shaw in IPL at Delhi: 22, 62, 47, 9 He has given some good starts to DD since his debut. Can he maintain the consistency?

After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 4/1 ( Jason Roy 2 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 0) Brilliant start from Yuzvendra Chahal. Begins the proceedings against Prithvi Shaw and gets him on the last ball of the over with a straighter one. RCB couldn't have asked for more.

SIX! Short of length on off-stump from Umesh Yadav and Jason Roy pulls it over the cow corner. Lovely, clean strike.

FOUR! Full and on off stump from Umesh and Roy unleashes a lovely cover drive.

Even as Kohli's favorite cricketer Sarfaraz misfielded twice in first over, in-form Prithvi Shaw was bowled playing across the line to leg spinner Chahal. Prithvi tried to play the ball towards Sarfaraz at short midwicket for a single. He played across and was bowled

After 2 overs,Delhi Daredevils 15/1 ( Jason Roy 12 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 0) Umesh Yadav comes in for the second over. He has bowled well in Powerplay so far, but what's happened here? He drops a loosener and Roy sends it deep in Kotla crowd for a six. He goes full on the fourth ball and Roy drives him past covers for a boundary. 11 from the over.

The ploy to start with spin against Prithvi works for RCB, as they gain the early advantage. Looks like Kohli and Co did learn a thing or two from Williamson’s decision to bring Shakib in early

OUT! What bowling this from Chahal! Lovely loopy wrong 'un that goes through the gate. Jason Roy is gone and DD are in trouble. Jason Roy b Chahal 12(9)

After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 21/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 5 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1) Chahal delivers another excellent over. That's two wickets in his two overs; he gets rid of Jason Roy with a flighted googly to bowl the right-hander. Rishabh Pant, who scored a ton the other night. He concedes a boundary to Shreyas Iyer on the last ball but that's still a very impressive over from Chahal.

Rishabh Pant's last four innings in IPL: 128*, 18, 69, 79 He has come early today as DD have lost both the openers inside three overs. Can he deliver for DD again tonight?

FOUR! Tim Southee drops short on Pant's middle and leg stump and the left-hander pulls it. Perfectly in control.

Chahal has opened up the Delhi top order with two gem of deliveries. The openers probably did not expect to counter a leg spinner first thing in the match and were unsure whether to defend or go for it

After 4 overs,Delhi Daredevils 28/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 5 , Rishabh Pant (W) 7) Tim Southee is introduced into the attack.They go up in appeal against Pant first ball for caught-behind but that didn't touch his bat. Pant responds with a four next ball! They will be wary of this left-hander. Southee is looking to mix his short balls with pitched-up slower ones. Let's see if this works.

FOUR! Short from Umesh and Pant powers a pull in front of square. Lots of power in that shot.

FOUR! Umesh goes outside off and back of length, just enough width for Pant to open his arms, and boy, are they powerful. Didn't bother hitting along the ground, Pant.

After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 39/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 6 , Rishabh Pant (W) 16) Umesh returns, and Pant takes him for couple of boundaries. Could have been three fours had one not been saved by a mid-air Mandeep Singh. But he has looked in ominous touch, does Pant. His drives have carried lot of power and his pull shots have found the gaps.

Rishabh Pant sure seems to have continued from where he left off two days ago, hitting the ball well so far to collect three boundaries for himself. The two early wickets by Chahal could very well be nullified if he gets going.

After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 44/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 10 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17) Here's Southee. Tidy over this from him, concedes just 5. Iyer was itching to break free but failed to get the right connection. They can't be reckless. Powerplay has yielded 44 runs for DD at the cost of 2 wickets.

After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 48/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 12 , Rishabh Pant (W) 18) Moeen Ali comes in. Pretty tidy start from the off-spinner.Pant belted the second ball to cover where Kohli dived full length to prevent a run. Just four from his six balls.

Rishabh Pant's last three innings against RCB read - 57, 45 and 85. He has got off to a good start today again.

SIX! Pant picks that back of length ball from Siraj early and sends it many, many rows back with a pull shot.

SIX! Siraj goes full next ball and Pant hits it over the bowler's head. Lovely strike. He is on fire, Pant.

After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 62/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 13 , Rishabh Pant (W) 31) Siraj comes in. Full and straight to Iyer first one, who defends back. Goes too straight next ball and Iyer takes a single to leg side.But here's the real show! Drops short of length to Pant who picks this early and pulls it way back in stands. Siraj overcompensates next ball and Pant sends it soaring over bowler's head. 14 from that over.

Rishabh Pant is now the leading run-scorer in IPL - 11, going past KL Rahul's tally of 537 runs. He also now holds the record of hitting most sixes in this IPL, eclipsing MS Dhoni who has hit 27 sixes so far in the tournament.

After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 66/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 15 , Rishabh Pant (W) 33) Tidy over from Moeen Ali here. He bowled four balls to Iyer, who managed just two singles there. The DD skipper has not looked at his best so far; something that RCB should exploit.

FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme is welcomed to the crease with a late cut by Iyer. Beats the short third-man with ease.

After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 78/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 25 , Rishabh Pant (W) 35) What an eventful over this from Colin de Grandhomme. He concedes a boundary on first and last balls to Iyer via late cuts but in between, he could have the DD skipper twice. First Siraj was late to respond to a skier at long-on and next AB de Villiers fails to judge a chance. Phew! Iyer needs to make these chances count.

Has been a fine recovery for DD after the early wickets, with Pant and Iyer stitching a fine partnership in excess of fifty, the former playing the aggressor. In such situations, every opportunity to break the partnership counts, and the dropped chance of Iyer by AB could very well turn out to be an expensive drop after all.

SIX! Some flight from Moeen and Pant gets underneath it with a slog sweep. He is a powerful boy.

Rishabh Pant now holds the record of scoring most runs for DD in an IPL season, going past Gautam Gambhir's tally of 534 runs which he made in the inaugral season of IPL while playing for DD.

DD don't bat deep. But Pant has been very consistent and Shreyas not far behind. RCB must take their catches or these two will take the match away.

After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 87/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 26 , Rishabh Pant (W) 43) Moeen Ali's first ball is sent back over the cow corner by Rishabh Pant; he does love that region. The off-spinner comes back nicely, and concedes just three more singles thereafter.

SIX! Width and flight from Chahal and Pant launches him high and straight. He is entering the zone!

Rishabh Pant becomes the first player to score 1000-plus runs in T20 cricket in 2018.

FIFTY! What an innings this from young Pant. Chahal follows the full ball that went for a six with a short one on his legs, who pulls it behind square for four. Gets to his second consecutive fifty. He is in some serious form.

After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 101/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 27 , Rishabh Pant (W) 56) Chahal comes along, and has been taken for a six and a four off consecutive balls by Pant. What a half-century this from the young man. Chahal concedes 14 there, and RCB must now get rid of Pant soon. He looks like running away with the game here.

OUT! That's a big wicket. Pant has fallen to an excellent sliding catch from AB de Villiers. Pant c de Villiers b Moeen Ali 61(34)

Brilliant stuff from Moeen Ali. He did not only stop the flow of runs from one end but also picked the all-important wicket of Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant becomes the second Indian player to hit 30-plus sixes in an IPL season after Virat Kohli who hit 38 sixes in 2016.

The partnership has been broken after all, and it is ABD who makes up for the dropped catch earlier by pulling off a stunner at long on. Pant may not have got a century today, but he certainly has given Delhi the platform from where they can launch themselves towards a total in excess of 180.

After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 109/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 29 , Vijay Shankar 0) Excellent over this from Moeen. He has bowled well all through, and finally gets his reward. Gets the big fish, Rishabh Pant, to a brilliant catch at the boundary, and one would say that RCB are very much in the game.

After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 113/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 30 , Vijay Shankar 3) Excellent over from Chahal. With Pant gone, RCB can look to sneak in a few quiet overs, and that's precisely what the leggie has done with this four-run over.

FOUR! Short from Umesh and into Vijay Shankar's ribs, who glances it nicely to fine leg fence.

After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 120/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 32 , Vijay Shankar 8) Umesh returns. He has got two overs now. Starts well but the short ball is glanced by Shankar to fine leg fence. That apart, this has been a good over. RCB pulling things back nicely here.

OUT! Iyer's gone! He times that Siraj ball sweetly, perhaps too well as it carries straight to Kohli at deep midwicket. Shreyas Iyer c Kohli b Siraj 32(35)

Preview: Struggling to stay in the playoffs hunt, a below-par Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have rise to the occasion when they take on the already-eliminated Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in New Delhi on Saturday.

RCB, who have just three wins from 10 games, have to win their remaining four games to have any chance of making the playoffs. Given their ordinary run so far in the IPL, RCB do not evoke much hope.

Skipper Virat Kohli had minced no words after their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying they were simply not good enough and even questioned the character of his team.

Kohli, the team's leading run-scorer with 396 runs at 49.50, was understandably upset after RCB were unable to chase down a modest 147. The batsmen had also let them down against Chennai Super Kings in the previous game, managing just 127.

The team has always relied heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers but it is high time the likes of Mandeep Singh, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum deliver.

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been disappointing so far, taking just four wickets in seven games at an average of 48 and economy rate of 9.60. With the bat too, he has done not much to write home about.

The RCB have done alright with the ball and they would hoping to maintain that at the high-scoring Kotla. Pacers Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have impressed in parts.

Kohli looked relaxed ahead of the must-win game as he went out for dinner with teammates in his home city.

Delhi, meanwhile are already out of competition after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Even a special effort from Rishabh Pant did not prove to enough for the hosts.

Delhi's bowling coach James Hopes and captain Shreyas Iyer insisted that there is a lot to play for. There is a possibility that Delhi management might give an opportunity to Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and South African pacer Junior Dala, who both are yet to get a game.

"I think we will be discussing the names of all people in the squad in the next 24 hours. We are out but it is important that we win the remaining three games," said Hopes.

Analysing Delhi's another sorry campaign, Hopes added, "We were just not able to win close games. We threw it away against KXIP the other day. There were other games too which we should have won."

"We had to work with depleted bowling resources (after injury to Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris) but that is part of the game," he added.

Teams: (From)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

With PTI inputs