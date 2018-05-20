Must-win game for Mumbai Indians! Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League match involving Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians. Stay tune for the live updates from the match.

Back in their element at the business end of the tournament, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be firing on all cylinders against wooden spooners Delhi Daredevils in their bid to clinch a play-off berth in a must-win IPL encounter. Read the full preview here .

Playoff scenarios With the elimination of RCB owing to their loss to Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, Mumbai Indians now just need to win against Delhi Daredevils to qualify for the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals (RR) can only be in the race if Delhi Daredevils (DD) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ferozshah Kotla on Sunday. Also they will hope that KXIP lose the match to CSK by 52 runs or less or less than 37 balls to spare. If DD beat MI, Punjab still have a chance, and if they want to go above Rajasthan Royals’ NRR, in that case they need to beat CSK by atleast 53 runs or 38 balls to spare.

Read here more about all the permutation and combinations required for MI, RR and KXIP to qualify.

We are five minutes away from the toss. Stay tuned.

If there is one theme to this year's IPL, then it's that any team can defeat any other team on its day. All teams have their strengths and flaws. It's about key players clicking on match day. If Delhi's spinners can click the way they did in the last game against Chennai, they can potentially write off Mumbai's tale for this season. Mumbai will be hoping for their own heroes to step up on the big match day. They have done it in the past seasons, they are fully capable of doing it again.

DD have a 5-3 record against MI at Kotla in IPL.

Mustafizur for McClenaghan is an interesting change for Mumbai. Rohit said at the toss that it's forced by an injury but Mustafizur may find this slightly slower track to his liking. If he can get his cutters to grip then he is as good as any bowler on this pitch.

Mumbai boy Prithvi Shaw and former Mumbai Indians player Glenn Maxwell walk out to the centre... to open for Delhi Daredevils. Krunal Pandya takes the new ball.

Hot and sunny out here at the Kotla today, as Delhi take on Mumbai in what will be the final game hosted at this venue this season. Stands are still filling up right now, and my guess is more people will start coming in once the sun starts setting. Crunch game for Mumbai as their qualification to the playoffs depends solely on this result. Expect Rahane and Ashwin to be watching this game closely.

MI have taken 88 wickets in this season of IPL - the most by any team. Their bowling average of 23.95 is also the best among all the teams this season.

DD's scoring rate of 9.13 in this IPL so far - the best among all the sides.

FOUR! A poor delivery. Short and around leg, Krunal hits it behind square on the leg side.

After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 9/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 2 , Glenn Maxwell 5) Krunal begins with a short ball and keeps it around leg, Shaw tucks it towards short fine for a single. Maxwell collects two leg byes on the second ball. Off the mark is Maxwell with a run to midwicket. Shaw hands the strike back to Maxwell on the following ball and the 18-year old ends with a boundary.

Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the other end.

FOUR! Edged! Bumrah bangs it short and outside off, Shaw goes for the slash and edges it over the leaping slip fielder.

Preview: Eyeing a play-off berth, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Daredevils (DD) in a must-win game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Sunday.

While Delhi have nothing to lose after being already out of the race for the play-offs, the Rohit Sharma-led side still have a chance to advance to the next stage, which only a win in their last league encounter and better net run-rate (NRR) could gurantee them.

Apart from Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) share 12 points each and with a sole match remaining for them, any of the four could make to the final four.

With the race for the play-offs becoming an interesting scenario, Mumbai will have to register a win with a huge margin to further boost their chance.

After a lacklustre show in the first half of the season, Mumbai finally shifted gears to win four of their last five games, keeping themselves alive in the cash-rich league.

In their last game, Mumbai pipped Punjab by a meagre three-run margin. However, what could be a major relief for the team management would be Keiron Pollard finding his touch back.

After failing in the previous games, the Caribbean all-rounder blasted a 23-ball 50 to help Mumbai reach a competitive total.

Mumbai's batting mostly relies on opener Suryakumar Yadav, who as amassed 500 runs 13 innings averaging around 38. He has found support from his partner Evin Lewis but, only on few occassions.

Both the openers now carry the responsibility of handing a decent start to Mumbai, either to chase or for putting a good total on board.

However, Mumbai's middle order failed miserably including skipper Rohit.

Barring Rohit's match-winning knock against Bangalore, the Mumbai skipper has failed to live up to the expectations this season, accumulating 334 runs from 12 innings.

The Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – will also need to dish out something special if they are to stand any chance of making it to the final four.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik and left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan will have to bowl accurately to get rid of the Delhi batsmen.

Delhi meanwhile, will be aiming to end their IPL 2018 campaign on winning note. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will also be flying high on confidence after thrashing a star-studded Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs here on Friday.

Lying at the bottom of points-table with just eight points in their kitty, even a massive win will not gurantee them a play-off berth.

With the doors already shut for them, Delhi will look to salvage pride and shatter Mumbai's hopes of reaching the next stage.

Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy.

With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in.

Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was impressive on Friday as the likes of Trent Boult Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel restricted the strong Chennai batting line-up at just 126 runs.

The bowling unit will once again look to continue the momentum for one final time this season.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne

With inputs from IANS