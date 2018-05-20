After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 107/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 41 , Vijay Shankar 22) No, he can't (get rid of Pant). Because Pant and Shankar played him smartly. Pant must be aware that he can target Mutafizur's overs. Only four off the 14th over.

Rishabh Pant now holds the record of scoring most runs by a WK in an IPL season, going past Robin Uthappa's tally of 660 runs which he scored in 2014.

Rishabh Pant is now the highest scorer in this IPL, going past Kane Williamson's tally of 661 runs.

You can tell Rohit is a bit worried when he has used up 3 overs of Bumrah at the 14th over mark. He doesn't want to bowl Markande or Krunal till Pant is at the crease. Mumbai can't allow panic to creep in here, they need to stick to their plans while bowling and back their batsmen to chase whatever Delhi sets them.

SIX! A one-handed six. 'Pantastic' reads the message on the big screen. length ball, outside off, Pant stands still and slogs it over wide long on and in the process the bottom hand comes off. Nonetheless, the ball has travelled to the stands safely.

FIFTY! This young lad is scoring them for run, isn't he? A 34-ball 50 for Rishabh Pant. He has already retained the Orange Cap. Can he guide Delhi Daredevils to a massive total here?

FOUR! Lucky! Mustafizur bowls it outside off, Shankar looks to cut but edges it to the third man fence.

Another fine half-century for Rishabh Pant, and boy what a season he’s having. He will definitely stand out above the rest when Delhi look back at their campaign this year. The current partnership will be a major cause of worry for Rohit. The 26 runs that were collected off the last over against CSK proved crucial. Rohit will hope his prime asset Bumrah doesn’t end up doing the same this evening.

After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 120/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 50 , Vijay Shankar 26) Pant first hit a one-handed six and then almost injured Mustafizur Rahman. He hammered one down the ground and Mustafizur copped a blow on his boot. Seems good enought to continue and concedes a boundary off the last ball. 13 off it.

SIX! Innovation at its best. Length delivery, on the stumps, Pant reverses his stance and ramps it over short third man.

SIX! Another one-handed six. Length ball on the pads and Pant hammers it over square leg.

After 16 overs,Delhi Daredevils 136/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 62 , Vijay Shankar 26) The over starts with a six. And Pant has been given out LBW on the second ball. Pant reviews immediately and replays show that it was pitching outside leg. Another six comes on the fourth ball. 16 come in the over.

OUT! Krunal Pandya tosses it up and Pant looks to go over long on but doesn't get the distance. Pollard gobbles it up safely. As Pant walks back, his U-19 captain Ishan Kishan pats him on the back. Pant c Pollard b Krunal Pandya 64(44)

An excellent final over from Krunal, keeping Pant on his toes throughout the over, surprising him with a couple of quick, yorker length deliveries. It was imperative of Pant to collect a couple of boundaries every over at this stage, and probably ended up miscuing off a flatter delivery while trying to tee off. Krunal did show his death bowling prowess against KKR earlier, and finishes his quota with four runs and a wicket off his last.

After 17 overs,Delhi Daredevils 140/4 ( Vijay Shankar 27 , Abhishek Sharma 1) A fantastic over from Krunal Pandya. He dismisses Rishabh Pant and that should save a lot of runs for Mumbai Indians. Four off the over.

Another blistering innings from Rishabh Pant. He played all the shots, those in the cricketing text books and those which can never be included in one.

SIX! M-A-S-S-I-V-E! Length ball from The Fizz and Abhishek Sharma muscles this pull over midwicket.

Rohit has kept spinners away from Pant and as it happens so often when you do something like that, a spinner comes back and picks his wicket. Makes you wonder why he didn't back Krunal earlier.

After 18 overs,Delhi Daredevils 151/4 ( Vijay Shankar 28 , Abhishek Sharma 11) Mustafizur has had a bad day given the conditions. A pitch which is on the slower side must suit him or so would have the Mumbai Indians management thought. But he has leakead 34 in his four overs and 11 off his final one.

Rohit was seen grabbing his left shoulder after a dive off the last ball of the 19th over. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel, who will walk out to bat next, is busy practicing the helicopter shot at the dugout.

After 19 overs,Delhi Daredevils 160/4 ( Vijay Shankar 31 , Abhishek Sharma 14) Two catches were dropped in this over; both by Rohit Sharma. In fact he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder and seems to be in pain. He is walking off the field. But overall it was a good over from Hardik. Eight came off it. He returns figures of 1/29.

FOUR! Poor delivery from Cutting. Full toss around leg and Vijay clips it over fine leg.

SIX! Beautiful. Length delivery on the sticks. Vijay stands tall and sends the white object soaring high over the bowler's head.

After 20 overs,Delhi Daredevils 174/4 ( Vijay Shankar 43 , Abhishek Sharma 15) This is a above-par score - 174/4- that Delhi Daredevils have ended up with. Remember, DD had managed to defend 160-odd against Chennai Super Kings so they would fancy their chances. Even the momentum is with them as Cutting leaked 14 runs off the final over. Both Shankar and Abhishek contributed with the bat. Game on at the Kotla. Mumbai Indians need 175 to win.

Shankar proves useful in the middle order once again as his unbeaten 43 guides DD a decent score of 174, one that should give their attack some confidence going into the second innings

Delhi is headed towards a useful total. On a sluggish pitch, they kept finding ways to hit the big shots on a regular interval which is easier at times than trying to pick the gaps on such pitches.

This is a good total from Delhi Daredevils. Tricky for Mumbai Indians as it will test their approach and attitude to get this one.

This is a handy score for Delhi on a difficult pitch. They kept finding ways to hit the big shots which is at times easier than picking the gaps on a sluggish pitch. Vijay Shankar has played another useful hand. He has gone under the radar most of the season but has quietly cemented his position as an all rounder with promise for future. It will be interesting to see how Mumbai approach this chase. Will Rohit come and open in this do or die contest?

After 20 overs,Delhi Daredevils 174/4 ( Vijay Shankar 43 , Abhishek Sharma 15) This is a above-par score - 174/4- that Delhi Daredevils have ended up with. Remember, DD had managed to defend 160-odd against Chennai Super Kings so they would fancy their chances. Even the momentum is with them as Cutting leaked 14 runs off the final over. Both Shankar and Abhishek contributed with the bat. Game on at the Kotla. Mumbai Indians need 175 to win.

Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav begin 175-run chase for Mumbai Indians. Sandeep Lamichhane to bowl the first over.

FOUR! Great start to Mumbai's chase. Lamichhane bowls a loosener and Suryakumar rocks back to pull it over midwicket.

SIX! Phew. Suryakumar Yadav is already taking the attack to the opposition. Sandeep bowls it around leg and Suryakumar pulls it over backward square leg.

OUT! What an eventful over. Sandeep Lamichhane has the last laught though. He bowls a googly around leg, Suryakumar looks to work it around but it takes the leading edge and Vijay Shankar runs in from long on to complete a sharp catch. Suryakumar Yadav c Vijay Shankar b Lamichhane 12(4)

Mumbai have had a pattern so far where they would get off to a good start thanks to openers Surya and Lewis, before slowing down after losing too many middle-order batsmen. Unfortunately for them, a good start is what they’ve been denied today, with Surya perishing while looking to hit every ball out of the park.

Suryakumar Yadav is the only Indian uncapped player to score 500-plus runs in a single edition of IPL. He is gone cheaply today but was in tremendous form in this IPL.

After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 13/1 ( Evin Lewis 1 , Ishan Kishan (W) 0) 13 have come off the first over but Mumbai Indians have already lost Suryakumar Yadav's wicket. Think the plan was to disrupt Lamichhane's rhythm as soon as possible. While it worked for the first two balls but the Nepalese leggie bounced back with a wicket.

After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 14/1 ( Evin Lewis 2 , Ishan Kishan (W) 0) A fantastic first over from Trent Boult. He kept Ishan Kishan on the toes and beat him on the outside edge a couple of times. A single and five dots off it.

After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 17/1 ( Evin Lewis 4 , Ishan Kishan (W) 1) Another good over Delhi Daredevils. Three came off it. Ishan and Lewis are struggling at the moment. A wicket might be around the corner.

FOUR! Too full from Harshal Patel and Lewis lunges forward to crunch it through cover.

FOUR! Not convincing but Leiws would take that happily. He chips this over cover and beats the chasing cover fielder easily.

SIX! What a hit! Harshal Patel keeps it short and Leiws thrashes it over midwicket.

After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 34/1 ( Evin Lewis 20 , Ishan Kishan (W) 2) Delhi Daredevils could got their second wicket had Shankar caught Evin Lewis at cover. In fact DD had another chance to run him out but Shreyas Iyer couldn't effect a direct hit. Terrible over this for DD. 17 came off it.

SIX! Maxwell tosses it up and outside off, Lewis hammers it over long off.

FOUR! Flat delivery but the line was around leg. Lewis swivles across and sends it over square leg.

Delhi Daredevils could got their second wicket had Shankar caught Evin Lewis at cover. In fact DD had another chance to run him out but Shreyas Iyer couldn't effect a direct hit. Terrible over this for DD. 17 came off it.

Surya’s wicket has had its effect on Mumbai, with four runs coming off the next two overs. Rohit and Co will know all too well the consequences of not getting boundaries every now and then, and keeping the RRR under check on a pitch that isn’t easy to score on.

SIX! Once again, Maxwell tosses it up. Lewis comes down the ground and smokes it over long off.

After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 51/1 ( Evin Lewis 36 , Ishan Kishan (W) 2) The dropped catch is already costing Delhi Daredevils quite a few runs. Evin Lewis has gone berserk here. Mumbai have reached the 50-run mark in the fifth over and Lewis is batting on 36!

OUT! Brain fade moment for Prithvi Shaw. What has he done there? Lazy, very lazy. Maxwell taps one to Hardik Pandya at point, who picks up the ball and hurls a throw at the non striker's end. Shaw saw the ball coming but walked towards the crease casually. Little did he know, that that approach would cost him his wicket.

OUT! Bumrah ends Maxwell's horror season. Bowls a length ball at 144 kph, Maxwell tries to slog across the line and inside edges onto his pad and the ball ricochets onto his stumps.

OUT! Another dismissal off a long hop. Markande slips out a googly. Iyer goes back and tries to pull it over deep midwicket but fails to go past Krunal Pandya who pouches it safely.

FIFTY! This young lad is scoring them for run, isn't he? A 34-ball 50 for Rishabh Pant. He has already retained the Orange Cap. Can he guide Delhi Daredevils to a massive total here?

OUT! Krunal Pandya tosses it up and Pant looks to go over long on but doesn't get the distance. Pollard gobbles it up safely. As Pant walks back, his U-19 captain Ishan Kishan pats him on the back.

This is a above-par score - 174/4- that Delhi Daredevils have ended up with. Remember, DD had managed to defend 160-odd against Chennai Super Kings so they would fancy their chances. Even the momentum is with them as Cutting leaked 14 runs off the final over. Both Shankar and Abhishek contributed with the bat. Game on at the Kotla.

This is a above-par score - 174/4- that Delhi Daredevils have ended up with. Remember, DD had managed to defend 160-odd against Chennai Super Kings so they would fancy their chances. Even the momentum is with them as Cutting leaked 14 runs off the final over. Both Shankar and Abhishek contributed with the bat. Game on at the Kotla.

OUT! What an eventful over. Sandeep Lamichhane has the last laught though. He bowls a googly around leg, Suryakumar looks to work it around but it takes the leading edge and Vijay Shankar runs in from long on to complete a sharp catch.

IPL 2018, Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ferozshah Kotla, latest update and cricket score: The dropped catch is already costing Delhi Daredevils quite a few runs. Evin Lewis has gone berserk here. Mumbai have reached the 50-run mark in the fifth over and Lewis is batting on 36!



Preview: Eyeing a play-off berth, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Daredevils (DD) in a must-win game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Sunday.

While Delhi have nothing to lose after being already out of the race for the play-offs, the Rohit Sharma-led side still have a chance to advance to the next stage, which only a win in their last league encounter and better net run-rate (NRR) could gurantee them.

Apart from Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) share 12 points each and with a sole match remaining for them, any of the four could make to the final four.

With the race for the play-offs becoming an interesting scenario, Mumbai will have to register a win with a huge margin to further boost their chance.

After a lacklustre show in the first half of the season, Mumbai finally shifted gears to win four of their last five games, keeping themselves alive in the cash-rich league.

In their last game, Mumbai pipped Punjab by a meagre three-run margin. However, what could be a major relief for the team management would be Keiron Pollard finding his touch back.

After failing in the previous games, the Caribbean all-rounder blasted a 23-ball 50 to help Mumbai reach a competitive total.

Mumbai's batting mostly relies on opener Suryakumar Yadav, who as amassed 500 runs 13 innings averaging around 38. He has found support from his partner Evin Lewis but, only on few occassions.

Both the openers now carry the responsibility of handing a decent start to Mumbai, either to chase or for putting a good total on board.

However, Mumbai's middle order failed miserably including skipper Rohit.

Barring Rohit's match-winning knock against Bangalore, the Mumbai skipper has failed to live up to the expectations this season, accumulating 334 runs from 12 innings.

The Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – will also need to dish out something special if they are to stand any chance of making it to the final four.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik and left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan will have to bowl accurately to get rid of the Delhi batsmen.

Delhi meanwhile, will be aiming to end their IPL 2018 campaign on winning note. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will also be flying high on confidence after thrashing a star-studded Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs here on Friday.

Lying at the bottom of points-table with just eight points in their kitty, even a massive win will not gurantee them a play-off berth.

With the doors already shut for them, Delhi will look to salvage pride and shatter Mumbai's hopes of reaching the next stage.

Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy.

With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in.

Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was impressive on Friday as the likes of Trent Boult Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel restricted the strong Chennai batting line-up at just 126 runs.

The bowling unit will once again look to continue the momentum for one final time this season.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 14 games this season. MI are in fifth position with 12 points from 13 games. Check out the updated IPL points table here.

With inputs from IANS