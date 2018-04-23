Drop after drop. First Maxwell, then debutant Shaw. Miller, of all batsmen. The South African power-hitter, who currently holds the record for the fastest T20I ton, appears to have gained confidence from those reprieves with a towering six that landed on the third floor of the North-East stand, right above where I’m sitting.Karun’s dismissal, though, will only make it more difficult for Miller as he looks to guide his side to a respectable total.

OUT! Liam Plunkett strikes. He keeps it full and Karun Nair whips it over midwicket. Doesn't time it well at all though. Shreyas Iyer hares across from long on and takes the catch on the second attempt. Nair c Shreyas Iyer b Plunkett 34(32)

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 121/5 ( David Miller 20 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 2) Plunkett returns. Has been absolutely fantastic today and continues the same show in his third over. A wicket, a leg by and four singles off the over.

FOUR! Edged! Miller looks to cut this slower ball but edges it past the keeper.

OUT! David Miller's luck has run out. Dan Christian pitches it up and Miller tries to go over cover but doesn't get the distance. Plunkett pouches the catch at sweeper cover. Miller c Plunkett b Christian 26(19)

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 133/6 ( Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 3 , Andrew Tye 0) 12 come in the over but Punjab are in a spot of bother. Ashwin and Tye must ensure that they take the team past the 150-run mark.

After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 140/6 ( Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 6 , Andrew Tye 1) Plunkett finishes his quota. Outstanding performance from the English bowler. Not only did he pick three wickets but was also bowled frugally. His figures: 4-0-17-3.

OUT! Wide yorker from Trent Boult, Ashwin tries to carve it over third man but hits it straight to Tewatia at backward point. Ashwin c Rahul Tewatia b Boult 6(7)

Excellent first match for Liam Plunkett. Three wickets for very few runs enabling Daredevils to take strong control of match. Victory target should be around 150. But of course, Delhi batsmen have to be good enough to get these

Liam Plunkett finished his spell... 3 for 17 in 4 overs... possibly the most impactful spell in this year's IPL yet given the context for Daredevil's position in the league so far.... Punjab have had no response and they have been blown away. 10-15 off the last over might give them something to bowl at.

After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 143/8 ( Barinder Sran 0 , ) The innings ends with a wicket as Andrew Tye inside edges one onto his stumps. Punjab end with 143/8. Delhi Daredevils need 144 to win.

The KXIP batting performance was perhaps an indicator of how crucial Gayle and Rahul are at the top of the order. Two wickets fall in the last over, and KXIP finish at 143 — not exactly one that would give their attack a lot of confidence at the start of the 2nd innings.

Restricted to 143-8.... Punjab haven't had the best day with the bat. They have shown fight with the ball when putting up such a low score in the past though.... however questions need to be asked of their batting line-up. Are they too dependent on Gayle and Rahul?

Here is a summary of the first innings :

Prithvi Shaw walks out in his debut IPL match with Gautam Gambhir. Ankit Rajpoot to bowl the first over.

FOUR! Rajpoot pitches it up and Shaw lofts it, not convincingly though, over mid off. First runs for him in IPL.

After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 6/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 5 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 0) Ankit starts with a back of a length ball, Shaw defends it. Action replay on the second ball. Shaw gets his first runs thanks to a boundary over mid off. Gets off the strike on the next ball. Rajpoot pins Gambhir in front of the stumps and Punjab appeal vociferously. The umpire is unmoved. Ashwin reviews and replays show that it was pitched outside leg. Punjab lose their only review.

FOUR! Unlucky Sran. Shaw throws the kitchen sink at it and inside edges it past the keeper.

FOUR! Crunched! Back of a length and outside off, Shaw hammers it through cover-point.

FOUR! Another lucky stroke. Shaw tries to go over cover but edges it over the slip fielder.

After 2 overs,Delhi Daredevils 24/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 22 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 1) 18 come in the over but only one shot from Shaw was convincing. He is taking too many risks and luckily they have paid off for him so far.

OUT! Prithvi Shaw's cameo comes to an end. He might be disappointed but he has given his team a good start. Rajpoot bowls it on a length and Shaw tries to slog it across the line. Misses and the ball crashes onto his stump. A dejected Shaw takes the long walk back to the pavilion. Prithvi Shaw b Rajpoot 22(10)

FOUR! Off the mark is Glenn Maxwell in style. Flicks this off his pads to the midwicket fence.

Blistering start from Prithvi Shaw... the kid looks good in only his first innings at the IPL. Punjab had used spin in the early overs in their match against DD at Mohali. Have chosen to use pace today. Could it be because of dew? And just as I type this... Shaw is gone. Plays and misses, bowler hits timber!

“Sachin se bhi chota hai yeh” go some of the Kotla spectators while watching young Prithvi bat. The Mumbaikar though, fails to make the most of a terrific start, getting dismissed in a manner akin to KXIP’s Mayank Agarwal. Out walks Maxwell to a loud roar from the stands.

After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 30/1 ( Gautam Gambhir (C) 2 , Glenn Maxwell 5) Good over from Rajppot. Gets rid of the dangerous looking Shaw. Six and a wicket off the over.

SIX! Tye bowls it on the pads and Glenn Maxwell whips it over backward square leg.

After 4 overs,Delhi Daredevils 39/1 ( Gautam Gambhir (C) 2 , Glenn Maxwell 12) Tye comes into the attack. The first three balls: 1, wide, leg bye. And then Maxwell deposits a fullish delivery to the backward square leg fence for half a dozen. Oh hold on, there was a nound as Maxwell left the fifth delivery. Punjab appealed. But nothing from the umpire. Wonder what the sound was. Nine off the over.

In Gayle's absence, Daredevils have given the Delhi crowd what they wanted... Glenn Maxwell up the order. Looking to hit everything out of the park. Connecting very little and missing a lot though. But DD have got a move on here. Wondering how far is spin after this over?

OUT! The Maxwell experiment has failed. Rajpoot has picked up his second wicket. Back of a length delivery, Maxwell tried to pull over midwicket but top edges it. Tye pouches it at square leg. Maxwell c Andrew Tye b Rajpoot 12(10)

After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 42/2 ( Gautam Gambhir (C) 4 , Shreyas Iyer 0) This has been an exceptional spell from Rajpoot. Has conceded only 15 off his 3 overs so far and picked up two wickets. Ashwin must be pleased with this effort.

Ankit Rajpoot has recovered from his Eden battering.... superb start for him this... has removed two wickets including the dangerous Maxwell. You can only throw your bat around so much. Holes out down square leg, couldn't cross the boundary even at this short ground. Huge wicket for the game, could turn things for Punjab with spin to come yet.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Gautam Gambhir looks to glance this to fine leg but it takes the leading edge. Finch runs in from mid off and takes an easy catch. Gambhir c Finch b Andrew Tye 4(13)

And Gambhir is gone too... heck of a powerplay for Punjab this... pacers have done the job and now its upto the spinners to get things moving. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have been given another mountain to climb. Intriguing game situation, and Punjab will feel they are the favourites from here on.

After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 48/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 5 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1) It could've been a two-run over had it not been for a terrible back-up effort from Aaron Finch. Six come in the over. And Punjab have completely bossed in the first six overs. Delhi's hopes pinned on the young duo of Shreyas and Pant.

KXIP manage to peg DD back with three wickets after a quickfire start by Prithvi Shaw. At the end of powerplay, it is still anybody’s game.

FOUR! A nothing ball from Rajpoot. Bangs it short, when there was big gap near midwicket, and Shreyas pulls it through midwicket.

FOUR! Horrible fielding this. Rajpoot is not a happy man. Shreyas Iyer opens the face of the bat and guides it through point. Mujeeb gives it a chase, stops it but then parries it to the fence.

After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 56/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 13 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1) Rajpoot ends his quota. He leaked two boundaries off the last balls but still this has been a top spell. His figures: 4-0-23-2.

After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 61/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 15 , Rishabh Pant (W) 4) Ravi Ashwin comes into the attack. Shreyas and Pant happily milk fives singles off the over.

OUT! Gone through his defence. Jaffa from Mujeeb ur Rahman. Bowls the carrom ball and Pant had no clue about it. Tries to defend it from the crease and misses it completely. The white object disturbs the furniture. Pant b Mujeeb 4(7)

Spin and Mujeeb removed Pant in that first over... things have just gotten difficult for Delhi even further. Yet somehow the asking rate is still under control.

After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 63/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 16 , Daniel Christian 1) A brilliant start from Mujeeb ur Rahman. He absolutely bamboozled Pant with a carrom ball and then allowed only two singles off the over.

After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 65/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 17 , Daniel Christian 2) A huge LBW shout on the fourth ball. Ashwin thinks he has got Shreyas Iyer but the umpire thinks otherwise. He appeals and appeals and appeals. Tiwary joins him too but the umpire remains firm. And rightly so, the replays show that it would've missed leg. Two runs come in the over.

After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 68/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 18 , Daniel Christian 4) Delhi are making this 144-run chase terribly hard for themselves. Mujeeb bowls another three-run over.

FOUR! Ashwin bowls it short and wide and Shreyas Iyer lofts it over cover.

Delhi have lost half their side now, with Christian the latest to walk back after falling short of his crease. Lot of pressure on the shoulders of Iyer — who has looked composed so far, but needs to boost his strike rate. Going at about six-and-a-half an over is going to get Delhi nowhere, especially with the lack of recognised batsmen.

OUT! Delhi Daredevils have lost one of their last recognised batsmen. Horror running from the hosts. Shreyas drives it to wide long on and Christian pushed Shreyas for the second. Mayank though responded quickly and threw it sharply towards Ashwin, who whipped the bails off. Christian run out (Mayank Agarwal/Ashwin) 6(11)

After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 76/5 ( Shreyas Iyer 24 , ) Just when you thought that Shreyas and Christian are stitching a promising stand, Christian got out. Delhi have a long tail and Shreyas Iyer has a big job to do now.

Preview: Following a string of defeats, Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be desperate for a win against table-toppers Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) when they meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday.

After four defeats in their first five games of the tournament, the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side is languishing at the bottom of the league table with just two points in their kitty.

They have suffered back to back defeats in their last two matches and will be desperate to win their first game at home.

Once again in this year's edition of the cash-rich league, Delhi are having a bad time. They started their IPL 2018 campaign after losing their first two games against KXIP and Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi clinched their first win against Mumbai, thanks to a fine knock by foreign buy Jason Roy and Rishabh Pant.

While Jason slammed an unbeaten 53-ball 91, Pant chipped in with a valuable 47 to help Delhi chase down a challenging 195-run target.

They however, failed to repeat the story against Kolkata Knight Riders as they faltered in chasing 201 runs and lost by 71 runs.

On Saturday, Delhi was again at the receiving end as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outclassed them by six wickets. Gambhir's team would have suffered one of the worst defeats against Bangalore if Shreyas Iyer (52) and Pant (85) had not shown some resistance.

For Delhi, only Pant has looked good so far with the bat while Ray, who played a match winning knock against Mumbai, failed to keep the momentum going. The other batters, including skipper Gambhir, have struggled to gather runs.

In the bowling unit, young leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia has lived up to the expectations of the franchise after scalping six wickets in five games. The 24-year-old has also been economical with 7.38 runs per over (rpo).

Pacer Trent Boult has seven wickets to his name but has been slightly expensive after 8.54 rpo.

Punjab meanwhile, are flying high with four wins in five games.

In their last face-off with Delhi in the league, which was also their campaign opener, the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side had thrashed Delhi by six wickets.

They later lost to RCB in their second match but came back strongly to register a hat-trick of wins against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Punjab's in-form openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul have handed a desired start to their side and will again look to keep the momentum going. While Gayle has amassed 229 runs from three outings, Rahul has accumulated 213 runs from five games, averaging 42.60.

Also, Ashwin has proved handy with the bat. However, Yuvraj Singh's lacklustre show could be a cause of concern for Punjab.

The veteran left-hander has managed to gather just 36 runs from three outings.

KXIP bowling will once again rely on Ashwin and Andrew Tye. While the Punjab skipper has taken five wickets, Tye has led from the front bagging seven wickets from five games, averaging 23.57.

Despite the home advantage for Delhi, Punjab will be the favourites for Monday's game in the wake of their fantastic form.

With inputs from IANS