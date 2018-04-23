And we have the first game of the season at Kotla, and it’s absolutey chaotic outside the venue, if you’re lining up at the security check, waiting to make your entry. The Kotla is still filling up as I type, with the RP Mehra block wearing a deserted look due to it failing to meet SDMC’s safety norms. The locals have a reason to cheer already, with Finch falling cheaply at the start of the innings.

FOUR! Phew. Great timing. Length ball, outside off, Agarwal just uses the pace of the ball and guides it past the point fielder. The third man had no chance.

FOUR! Poor delivery. Would've been a wide actually but Rahul reaches out to it and slaps it over cover.

After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 25/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 12 , Mayank Agarwal 10) Too much experimentation in this Boult. He has changed angles, lengths and lines as well. 14 come off it. Will release some pressure off Punjab.

SIX! Avesh continues and bangs it short, Rahul just uses the pace of the ball and pulls it over fine leg.

FOUR! Once again a short delivery, Mayank gives himself room and crunches it through cover.

After 4 overs,Kings XI Punjab 37/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 19 , Mayank Agarwal 15) Avesh Khan has been a bit predictable in this over. Has bowled far too short. Think Rahul and Agarwal were expecting it. In fact all his balls were on the shorter side. 12 come off the over.

FOUR! Overpitched and on the sticks. Rahul accepts the freebie and lofts it over the bowler's head.

Rahul continuing his great form... flurry of boundaries to help Punjab kickstart all over again after that early wicket. Who is missing Gayle?

OUT! Plunkett gets rid of the big fish. Bowls the slower bouncer, Rahul tried to pull it over fine leg but top edges it. Avesh Khan takes a good diving catch. Rahul c Avesh Khan b Plunkett 23(15)

Big big breakthrough for Delhi... this is the man they wanted. This is the key wicket. Rahul mistimed that pull a bit and the ball dipped on the fielder, but he did well to catch it. Punjab have a tendency to lose momentum so that is something they will have to watch out against.

After 5 overs,Kings XI Punjab 43/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 16 , Karun Nair 1) Plunkett to Rahul. Starts with a yorker. Rahul digs it out safely. Scores a boundary off the next ball and Plunkett responds by taking his wicket. Six come in the over.

Rahul falls for the trap set by Gambhir, pulling straight into the hands of short fine-leg while trying to pull an off-cutter from Plunkett. Seeing his back will be a source of major relief for the hosts, given the raging form that he was in. KXIP had mostly depended on starts from him and Gayle, and now the middle-order will be tested.

FOUR! Karun Nair strides forward and caresses it through cover.

After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 51/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 19 , Karun Nair 6) Avesh to Nair, who played for and occasionally captained Delhi Daredevils in the last season. He begins the over with a boundary and takes a sharp single on the third ball. The over ends with a brace and a single. Eight come off the over as Punjab cross the 50-run mark.

FOUR! Change of pace by Christian outside the off stump and Nair waits for and simply places it into the gap to beat the short third man. Brilliant cricket from Nair. Just goes on to show how aware and focused is he.

After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 59/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 21 , Karun Nair 12) Good start by Dan Christian. Didn't do much wrong as he smartly varied his length and pace throughout the over, just a top shot from Nair to the third man fence, allowing Delhi to take eight runs off it.

OUT! Plunkett uproots Mayank Agarwal's off stump. He tries to cross bat the in-swinging delivery, the ball takes the inside edge and disturbs the timber. Mayank Agarwal b Plunkett 21(16)

After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 61/3 ( Karun Nair 13 , Yuvraj Singh 1) Plunkett back on. Excellent over from Plunkett. Just 2 runs from the over and big wicket if Mayank Agarwal, who was looking better with every ball but what a pity as he played the worst shot of the day so far and eventually lost his wicket.

After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 63/3 ( Karun Nair 14 , Yuvraj Singh 2) Christian continues. Yuvraj defends the first ball to cover. Beats Yuvraj on the outside edge on the following ball. Dan bowls it short and into Yuvraj. The southpaw guides it to short third man and a misfield allows him to rotate the strike. Karun tries to ramp the fifth ball but connects thin air. Though he retains the strike with a single to long on.

Well the knock that he needed isn't going to come about for Mayank Agarwal. A nothing shot really. Not much feet movement and he has sort of played on.... off stump knocked back. Yuvraj at the crease now. He is another batsman who needs a good knock to get going this IPL. For different reasons, of course.

Only 2 runs off that last over from Dan Christian... and now its strategic break. This is a very different start for Kings XI after their exploits in the last three matches. Need an explosive second half to get another 190-score.

Time for some leg spin. Amit Mishra, an IPL veteran, to roll his arm over.

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 68/3 ( Karun Nair 16 , Yuvraj Singh 5) Flights it around off, Karun prods forward to defend. Sweeps one to fine leg for a single. Yuvraj cuts the next ball through cover for a brace. A decent over first up from Mishra. Three singles and a couple come in it.

Spin from both ends. Glenn Maxwell comes into the attack.

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 72/3 ( Karun Nair 18 , Yuvraj Singh 7) A good start from Maxwell. A bit of a lull period this. Punjab are in the recovery mode and Delhi are slipping in a few economical overs. Four come in Maxwell's first.

After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 76/3 ( Karun Nair 19 , Yuvraj Singh 10) Yuvraj is struggling against spin. First, waits for the ball to come in on the second ball and leaves it alone. And then gets beaten on the third ball. Only four in the 12th over.

KXIP haven't been able to accelerate after losing the top three. Haven't be able to carry the momentum provided by KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal

FOUR! Avesh pitches it up and Karun Nair lofts it over cover.

FOUR! First boundary for Yuvraj and how. Tries to pull Avesh and inside edges it past Pant.

KXIP have slowed down after Mayank’s dismissal — the Karnataka batsman once again failing to bring his domestic form over to the cash-rich T20 league. Yuvraj, the former DD player who is getting a lot of support from the local crowd today despite donning red, perishes after struggling to connect for the most part in his innings. Unless Nair and Miller can turn things around, Punjab are staring at a below par score.

OUT! Avesh Khan ends Yuvraj Singh's struggle. Yuvraj inside edges a Avesh back of a length delivery and Pant completes the catch. Yuvraj c Pant b Avesh Khan 14(17)

Yuvraj Singh's struggle is very real. His timing is off, he is having trouble scoring runs and getting the big shots out. This is seen of every cricketer when he is knocking on the doorstep of retirement. Yuvraj is fighting on though even if he is not helping his team... rather he is trying to fight on...

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 86/4 ( Karun Nair 24 , David Miller 1) The over starts with a boundary and a single. Sunil Gavaskar must be smiling somewhere. But then Avesh gets rid of Yuvraj. 10 come in the over.

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 94/4 ( Karun Nair 27 , David Miller 6) Amit Mishra continues. Three braces and two singles. Eight come in the over.

Pitch map of where Avesh Khan bowled today an impressive debut for Delhi Daredevils

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 100/4 ( Karun Nair 29 , David Miller 10) DROPPED! Miller looks to slap it through cover but doesn't get the connection. But luckily for him, Maxwell puts down an easy catch. Six come in the over.

SIX! These dropped catches will hurt Miller. Mishra pitches it up and Miller tonks it over the bowler's head.

The worm shows how the Delhi bowlers have kept KXIP batsmen under control

FOUR! Amit Mishra pitches it around leg, Karun Nair makes the most of the delivery and sweeps it fine.

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 116/4 ( Karun Nair 34 , David Miller 18) Another easy chance put down. Gautam Gambhir must be fuming. Dropping Miller twice and that too before the slog overs can prove very costly. And he shows what he can do on the final ball with a huge six down the ground. 16 come in the over as Nair sweeps one to the fine leg fence for a boundary.

50-odd in the last seven overs for Punjab. This second session of play between the two strategic time-outs hasn't gone too well for them. Delhi will the clear momentum despite Maxwell's dropped catch. And just as I type this... Karun Nair is caught in the deep as well. Further misery for Punjab but the Daredevils have looked resurgent tonight.

Drop after drop. First Maxwell, then debutant Shaw. Miller, of all batsmen. The South African power-hitter, who currently holds the record for the fastest T20I ton, appears to have gained confidence from those reprieves with a towering six that landed on the third floor of the North-East stand, right above where I’m sitting.Karun’s dismissal, though, will only make it more difficult for Miller as he looks to guide his side to a respectable total.

OUT! Liam Plunkett strikes. He keeps it full and Karun Nair whips it over midwicket. Doesn't time it well at all though. Shreyas Iyer hares across from long on and takes the catch on the second attempt. Nair c Shreyas Iyer b Plunkett 34(32)

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 121/5 ( David Miller 20 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 2) Plunkett returns. Has been absolutely fantastic today and continues the same show in his third over. A wicket, a leg by and four singles off the over.

FOUR! Edged! Miller looks to cut this slower ball but edges it past the keeper.

OUT! David Miller's luck has run out. Dan Christian pitches it up and Miller tries to go over cover but doesn't get the distance. Plunkett pouches the catch at sweeper cover. Miller c Plunkett b Christian 26(19)

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 133/6 ( Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 3 , Andrew Tye 0) 12 come in the over but Punjab are in a spot of bother. Ashwin and Tye must ensure that they take the team past the 150-run mark.

Preview: Following a string of defeats, Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be desperate for a win against table-toppers Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) when they meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday.

After four defeats in their first five games of the tournament, the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side is languishing at the bottom of the league table with just two points in their kitty.

They have suffered back to back defeats in their last two matches and will be desperate to win their first game at home.

Once again in this year's edition of the cash-rich league, Delhi are having a bad time. They started their IPL 2018 campaign after losing their first two games against KXIP and Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi clinched their first win against Mumbai, thanks to a fine knock by foreign buy Jason Roy and Rishabh Pant.

While Jason slammed an unbeaten 53-ball 91, Pant chipped in with a valuable 47 to help Delhi chase down a challenging 195-run target.

They however, failed to repeat the story against Kolkata Knight Riders as they faltered in chasing 201 runs and lost by 71 runs.

On Saturday, Delhi was again at the receiving end as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outclassed them by six wickets. Gambhir's team would have suffered one of the worst defeats against Bangalore if Shreyas Iyer (52) and Pant (85) had not shown some resistance.

For Delhi, only Pant has looked good so far with the bat while Ray, who played a match winning knock against Mumbai, failed to keep the momentum going. The other batters, including skipper Gambhir, have struggled to gather runs.

In the bowling unit, young leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia has lived up to the expectations of the franchise after scalping six wickets in five games. The 24-year-old has also been economical with 7.38 runs per over (rpo).

Pacer Trent Boult has seven wickets to his name but has been slightly expensive after 8.54 rpo.

Punjab meanwhile, are flying high with four wins in five games.

In their last face-off with Delhi in the league, which was also their campaign opener, the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side had thrashed Delhi by six wickets.

They later lost to RCB in their second match but came back strongly to register a hat-trick of wins against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Punjab's in-form openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul have handed a desired start to their side and will again look to keep the momentum going. While Gayle has amassed 229 runs from three outings, Rahul has accumulated 213 runs from five games, averaging 42.60.

Also, Ashwin has proved handy with the bat. However, Yuvraj Singh's lacklustre show could be a cause of concern for Punjab.

The veteran left-hander has managed to gather just 36 runs from three outings.

KXIP bowling will once again rely on Ashwin and Andrew Tye. While the Punjab skipper has taken five wickets, Tye has led from the front bagging seven wickets from five games, averaging 23.57.

Despite the home advantage for Delhi, Punjab will be the favourites for Monday's game in the wake of their fantastic form.

With inputs from IANS