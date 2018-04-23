Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 22nd match of IPL 2018, which will be played between Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab.

Delhi Daredevils hope to get back to winning ways against Kings XI Punjab in first home game Read the preview here .

Our correspondent Amit Banerjee previews the 22nd match of the IPL - Indian Premier League, which will be played between Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab, from outside the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Here is our very own renowned cricket expert, Ayaz Memon , talking ahead of tonight's clash as he selects four players who could hold the key in the encounter.

Been more than two weeks of competition and this is Delhi Daredevils' first game at home... the IPL schedule is skewered like that. Not playing at home is sometimes a disadvantage but the Daredevils have already looked bereft of ideas this season. And they face an in-form Kings XI Punjab who are topping the table at the moment, or are there and there about.... it won't be an easy match up for Delhi for sure, and it remains to be seen how much of the home crowd turns up.

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult Delhi have made many changes. IN: Shaw, Mishra, Avesh, Christian, Plunkett OUT: Morris, Roy, Shankar, Harshal, Nadeem

Right, KL Rahul and Aaron Finch are the Kings XI Punjab openers. Trent Boult to begin the proceedings for Delhi Daredevils.

After 1 overs,Kings XI Punjab 5/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 2 , Aaron Finch 2) Trent to Rahul from round the wicket. Interesting tactic. Bowls it full and on the sticks, Rahul defends it towards mid on. Rahul taps the second ball towards the off side and Gambhir makes a one-handed stop at point. Attempts a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Had he hit, Rahul would've been in trouble. Finch gets off the strike with a leg bye. Rahul drives the fourth ball towards mid on again and takes on the fielder. Completes the single eventually. Finch drives ball five through cover and Gambhir cuts it off. Brace taken. Short from Boult, Finch leaves it alone.

Avesh Khan, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous season, to bowl the second over.

Both the batsmen have been in terrific form and will again be instrumental for their sides. Interesting battle to watch out for

OUT! 148.7 kph!! Avesh Khan bangs it short, Finch looks to pull it over midwicket and miscues it. Shreyas Iyer gets underneath the ball and pouches it. Huge wicket for Delhi. Finch c Shreyas Iyer b Avesh Khan 2(4)

Not the best start for Punjab. Finch cannot buy a run at the moment... Delhi look a bit more motivated.

FOUR! Bowls it on a length, Rahul looks to defend it on the front foot but inside edges it to the fine leg fence.

After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 11/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 7 , Mayank Agarwal 1) Impressive. Bangs it short and the ball gets big on Rahul as he mistimes a pull. Fortunately for Punjab, it falls well short of the mid on fielder. Rahul dabs the second ball to third man and calls Finch across for a single. This has been a superb first over from Avesh so far. Beats Rahul on the outside edge. Six come off his first over.

FOUR! Boult bowls it short and wide and Agarwal cuts it through cover-point.

And we have the first game of the season at Kotla, and it’s absolutey chaotic outside the venue, if you’re lining up at the security check, waiting to make your entry. The Kotla is still filling up as I type, with the RP Mehra block wearing a deserted look due to it failing to meet SDMC’s safety norms. The locals have a reason to cheer already, with Finch falling cheaply at the start of the innings.

FOUR! Phew. Great timing. Length ball, outside off, Agarwal just uses the pace of the ball and guides it past the point fielder. The third man had no chance.

FOUR! Poor delivery. Would've been a wide actually but Rahul reaches out to it and slaps it over cover.

Preview: Following a string of defeats, Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be desperate for a win against table-toppers Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) when they meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday.

After four defeats in their first five games of the tournament, the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side is languishing at the bottom of the league table with just two points in their kitty.

They have suffered back to back defeats in their last two matches and will be desperate to win their first game at home.

Once again in this year's edition of the cash-rich league, Delhi are having a bad time. They started their IPL 2018 campaign after losing their first two games against KXIP and Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi clinched their first win against Mumbai, thanks to a fine knock by foreign buy Jason Roy and Rishabh Pant.

While Jason slammed an unbeaten 53-ball 91, Pant chipped in with a valuable 47 to help Delhi chase down a challenging 195-run target.

They however, failed to repeat the story against Kolkata Knight Riders as they faltered in chasing 201 runs and lost by 71 runs.

On Saturday, Delhi was again at the receiving end as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outclassed them by six wickets. Gambhir's team would have suffered one of the worst defeats against Bangalore if Shreyas Iyer (52) and Pant (85) had not shown some resistance.

For Delhi, only Pant has looked good so far with the bat while Ray, who played a match winning knock against Mumbai, failed to keep the momentum going. The other batters, including skipper Gambhir, have struggled to gather runs.

In the bowling unit, young leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia has lived up to the expectations of the franchise after scalping six wickets in five games. The 24-year-old has also been economical with 7.38 runs per over (rpo).

Pacer Trent Boult has seven wickets to his name but has been slightly expensive after 8.54 rpo.

Punjab meanwhile, are flying high with four wins in five games.

In their last face-off with Delhi in the league, which was also their campaign opener, the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side had thrashed Delhi by six wickets.

They later lost to RCB in their second match but came back strongly to register a hat-trick of wins against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Punjab's in-form openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul have handed a desired start to their side and will again look to keep the momentum going. While Gayle has amassed 229 runs from three outings, Rahul has accumulated 213 runs from five games, averaging 42.60.

Also, Ashwin has proved handy with the bat. However, Yuvraj Singh's lacklustre show could be a cause of concern for Punjab.

The veteran left-hander has managed to gather just 36 runs from three outings.

KXIP bowling will once again rely on Ashwin and Andrew Tye. While the Punjab skipper has taken five wickets, Tye has led from the front bagging seven wickets from five games, averaging 23.57.

Despite the home advantage for Delhi, Punjab will be the favourites for Monday's game in the wake of their fantastic form.

With inputs from IANS