After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 51/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 20 , Colin Munro 31) Daredevils are off to a rollicking start! 50 in the 5th over! Well, this is what they were missing. These two have taken some real advantage of the field restrictions. Munro showing why he is rated so highly in T20s. Narine under the pump as well.

FOUR! SHOT! Especially after the bouncer from Johnson, shows character. Was bowled wide off stump and Prithvi throws his hand at his and hits it over the infield for another boundary.

After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 57/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 25 , Colin Munro 32) Johnson cranking up the pace here! Lines up couple of dots and then tests Shaw with the bouncer and he went for the pull but the ball whizzes past him. The speed gun showed 137 clicks, well it seemed lot more than that. Brilliant take by Karthik behind the stumps. Shaw retorts with a boundary off the next ball. This young boy is absolutely fearless and it is a great asset to have.

What a start for the Daredevils. Shaw and Munro both striking the ball well, with the hosts scoring at nine-and-a-half at the end of powerplay. The foundation’s set for them to post a score in excess of 180. Let’s see if the KKR bowlers have any tricks up their sleeve to stem the flow of runs. Meanwhile, there quite some support for KKR at the Kotla, and I myself am surrounded by Bengali chatter. The entry process has been much smoother today compared to DD’s opening game, with much better preparations.

OUT! Bowled'em! Shivam Mavi keeps it straight and full, Munro misreads the line on that one, gets an inside edge and the ball crashes into the base of the middle stump. Big wicket for KKR, especially in the way how Munro was going, he looked very dangerous. Munro b Shivam Mavi 33(18)

After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 59/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 26 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 0) Outstanding over by Shivam Mavi, pulled things back by giving away just two singles off the first five balls and sealing the over with the wicket of Munro. The wicket ball was clocked at 143 kmph. Mavi started off with a sharp bouncer to Munro and then finished it with very full delivery.

After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 64/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 28 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 3) After the early spin attack, Karthik has brought on his pace bowlers. Here is Russell. Shaw gets off the strike with a single off the first ball. Iyer has just come in and looks to get his eye in before playing his shots. Iyer clips to backward square for a couple as DD take four runs off the over. KKR have been able to pull things back slightly in the last three overs. The run rate has dropped from 10 to 8.

Shreyas Iyer is the only DD batsman with two fifties in this IPL. He needs to lead from the front today.

FOUR! Bowled the slower cutter from wide off the crease from round the wicket by Johnson and Shaw read it really well to simply place it to long leg boundary. Smart batting.

SIX! Wow! This is impressive from Shaw. What a pick up shot! Such good timing on that one that he didn't have to overhit. It flew off the the bat. Little bit of Dhoni's helicopter swivel after the shot!

After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 77/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 40 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 4) Mitchell Johnson is back into the attack, replacing Mavi. Shaw displays his range of shots, first with immaculate placement and then powerful bottom hand flick for a six, takes 13 runs off the over. Shaw has raced away to 40.

After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 84/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 45 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 6) Shaw taps the ball to deep point for a single. Shreyas returns the strike with whip to wide long on for a single. The misfield from Russell at 45 doesn't cost an extra run as Shaw puts his hand up to deny the second. Good call in the end. Smart batting by Shaw, skipped down the track and when he knew he couldn't get to the pitch works it away through mid wicket for a brace. Cuts off the back foot to end the over with another single. Delhi will be happy with how the match has progressed in the first half.

FOUR! Short ball by Russell and Shaw smacks it across, flat bats it in the gap for a boundary

FIFTY! Shaw raises his half-century and becomes the joint-youngest player to score a half century in the IPL. Phenomenal talent. Gets there in 38 balls, with the innings comprising of some spectacular strokes.

After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 94/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 54 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 7) Couple of boundaries in the over, the last one was hit straight down the ground all along the carpet by Shaw. Russell's over goes for 10 runs.

Prithvi certainly has made an impact in whatever opportunities he has earned so far. At the moment, he seems to be single-handedly guiding Delhi towards a big score. That helicopter shot off Johnson would’ve brought a smile on MSD’s face, if he’s watching him bat right now.

SIX! Shreyas Iyer welcomes Kuldeep Yadav with a massive six over cow corner. Was tossed up and Iyer goes down on his knee and thwacks it. DD 100/1

After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 106/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 55 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 18) The six off the first ball allowed these two to just knock the ball around in the over and take 12 risk-free runs off Kuldeep's over.

FOUR! Iyer knew it coming, tried to ramp the short ball a couple of times, after failing on previous attempts, he is able to get under this one to ramp it to third man.

SIX! Back of a length from Johnson on Shaw launches it over mid wicket boundary. With the length being predictable it allowed the batsman to get into position early!

After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 118/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 62 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 23) Johnson's length was predictable as he kept bowling the short stuff. After missing out a couple of times first Iyer and then Shaw both were able to smash it to the boundary.

SIX! Goodness me, that is monstrous hit from Shreyas Iyer! Here in office everyone shout "SHOT!" in unison as other desk members past cold stares. But well, it indeed was a terrific hit, right in the top tier straight down the ground. The ball was pitched up by Chawla, right in the zone for Iyer to smash and boy he did!

What an innings young Shaw has played here! Pure class. Hope Karthik will take a leaf out of Delhi's book and send Gill up the order, if not tonight then in near future.

OUT! Ah! After such a scntillating innings, Shaw falls to half-tracker. Nothing delivery that perhaps didn't rise as much. Prithvi looked to pull across the line, misses it completely, the ball canons into the middle stump. Nevertheless, it has been a fantastic innings and hopefully more to come for the youngster. Prithvi Shaw b Chawla 62(44)

Piyush Chawla has taken a wicket in-form of bowled 39 times in IPL - the second most times by any bowler.

After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 128/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 32 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0) The over started with a huge six straight back over the bowler by Iyer but ends with the wicket of Phritvi Shaw. Nine runs coming off it, with the batting to come in next. DD should eye at least 60-65 more in the last six.

OUT! Bizzare dismisal this! Russell digged it in short and and once again the ball didn't rise as much as Rishabh expected. He had dropped his wrists, but the ball thuds on his gloves, bobs up and Karthik takes one of the simplest catch of his career. Pant out for a golden duck Pant c Karthik b A Russell 0(1)

FOUR! That is a superb shot by Iyer! He is the settled batsman now and he is taking it on. Plays cut off the back foot to good effect another one of those shots that dependent on placement rather than power!

SIX! This one was all power! Thwacks it flat bat over the cover boundary. Iyer knew it would be a short of length and has managed to force it over covers.

After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 140/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 43 , Glenn Maxwell 1) Glenn Maxwell joins Iyer, who is looking really good here. Has raced to 43 at quick rate. Not looking like a team that has lost five off their six games. Different approach, different mindset, very positive indeed.

Piyush Chawla has dismissed Glenn Maxwell thrice in IPL before today - the joint second most times a bowler has dismissed him.

Shaw and Pant depart in quick succession, giving KKR some hope of pulling things back in their favour. Iyer’s batting form, meanwhile, seems to have suffered little from the burdency of captain, as he nears a second-consecutive fifty.

After 16 overs,Delhi Daredevils 143/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 44 , Glenn Maxwell 3) Chawla slips in a quiet over, Maxwell missed out on a scoring opportunity, was pitched short by the wristspinner, the Aussie went for the pull but failed to get contact on it. Three singles off the over. We are in for some big shots as we look towards the last four overs.

FIFTY! What would you call it six!? Dropped!? Doesn't matter to Iyer, on captaincy debut, smashes a half-century off 30 balls. Robin Uthappa at long on boundary extended his arms, got to it but cannot hold on. Certainly a chance put down by the fielder. Celebrations in procession for the DD skipper.

SIX! No half-measures here. He has backed this with enough force and the ball just about clears wide long off fence, only by just but enough for the umpire to call it six. Brilliant stroke by Iyer

After 17 overs,Delhi Daredevils 161/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 58 , Glenn Maxwell 6) Expensive over for KKR. Mavi's over included couple off sixes costs them 18 runs, despite Maxwell not getting full toll off the free-hit, after Mavi bowled a high ball to Iyer.

SIX! High in the air this! Can a fielder get under it!? Nitish Rana did, but with the proximity of the boundary rops playing on his mind, he has put down another chance and the ball has gone over the ropes, another six for Iyer.

SIX! Finally, Maxwell has got this from the middle sends it over long-on for a six. Massive!

After 18 overs,Delhi Daredevils 179/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 64 , Glenn Maxwell 17) Few hits and misses for Maxwell before he nails the last delivery off the over for a maximum. KKR are bleeding runs another 18-run over and the 200 is well on cards.

Toss update : Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and has decided that the Kolkata Knight Riders will field first.

No Gautaum Gambhir for Delhi Daredevils Vijay Shankar comes in for the former DD captain. Colin Munro also comes in for Daniel Christian.

Preview: Bruised and battered from the poor start to their IPL 2018 campaign, and compounded by the resignation of skipper Gautam Gambhir, a beleaguered Delhi Daredevils under young Shreyas Iyer face a daunting task to lift their fortunes as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday.

Currently languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League points table, the Daredevils will hope for a new lease of life under the new skipper even as KKR will attempt to take full advantage of the situation and press for their fourth win in seven games at the Ferozshah Kotla.

After losing five of their six outings, Delhi have a tough task of winning seven of the remaining eight matches to be in contention for the play-offs and the onus is on 23-year-old Iyer and the team management to formulate the correct combination for a turnaround.

With Gambhir battling poor form and the rest of the batting order not clicking in unison, Delhi have so far been over-reliant on young Rishabh Pant.

Iyer almost single-handedly propelled Delhi to their second win in the IPL, in their previous match against Kings XI Punjab, only to fall short by four runs.

The Daredevils have not been particularly lucky on the fitness front either with Jason Roy (side strain) and Chris Morris (back problem) recovering. The only game Daredevils have won so far was shaped by Roy's unbeaten whirlwind knock of 91 on debut against Mumbai Indians.

Another major worry for the Daredevils is the lack of form of Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell, who has scores of 17, 13, 47, 4 and 12 so far.

On the other hand, KKR will be hoping for another superlative show from their in-form batsmen, who have twice taken the side past the 200-mark.

Dinesh Karthik has led from the front in the batting department with the likes of his deputy Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn and all-rounder Andre Russell firing in unison.

The last time the two sides clashed, it was KKR which dominated by putting 200 runs on the board to win by a comprehensive 71-run margin.

KKR'r only concern will be their bowling, which has failed to defend even big totals. While the slow nature of the Ferozshah Kotla wicket may assist the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine, it will be interesting to see if Karthik and the management bring back veteran Mitchell Johnson to bolster the pace department comprising young Shivam Mavi and England's Tom Curran.

Teams:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain/WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

With inputs from IANS