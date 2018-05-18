SIX! What a way to finish the innings. Another six to end the innings. Bravo's death bowling woes continues. Delhi have finished with 162. A score that the team would have never thought of acheiving at the 15th over mark. Bravo again pitched it full and Patel was severe as he blast it over the boundary.

After 20 overs,Delhi Daredevils 162/5 ( Vijay Shankar 36 , Harshal Patel 36) Four sixes off the over as DD hammer out 26 runs off the over. Harshal Patel and Vijay Shankar have lifted DD to a very good score, importantly they will go into the innings break with momentum on their side. Fantastic recovery from the home side.

A few days ago it was Bhuvneshwar who got hammered all over the park by Rishabh Pant. Today, another death-overs specialist Bravo concedes 26 off the last over, thanks to some explosive hitting by the all-rounders Shankar and Patel. The big-hitting would give Delhi some confidence going into the second innings, though 162 isn’t quite a safe total at this ground, giving the Delhi attack a real challenge.

DD's run-rate today: First six overs: 6.50 Next nine overs: 7.00 Last five overs: 12.00

At the end of 20 overs, Delhi have managed to put up a respectable 162/5 courtesy an unbroken 65-run partnership between Harshal Patel and Vijay Shankar

Dwayne Bravo is getting terribly found out in the death overs this year. This may be the last time we are seeing Bravo bowling the final over of a game for CSK in this competition. His slower balls don't have the same dip they once had and his yorkers aren't hitting the blockhole. His deliveries just sit up now and have "Hit Me" written over them. 26 off the final over gives DD a fighting chance in what was earlier looking like an easy chase for CSK.

We have a chase on our hands. 163 is good total on the surface with the likes of seasoned pros in Trent Boult and Amit Mishra in the bowling ranks along with the mystery spin of Sandeep Lamichhane. Rayudu and Watson are out in the middle Boult is ready with the new ball. Let's go!

CSK's run-rate of 9.31 in this tournament - the best among all the teams in this IPL

DD's economy rate of 9.34 in this IPL so far - the worst among all the teams.

After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 3/0 ( Shane Watson 3 , Ambati Rayudu 0) Bit of swing into Watson for Boult as the Australian is happy to take his time to get his first runs. Watson finds the fielder as he flicks it on the onside but the midwicket fielder is able to stop it and keep it down to zero. Eventually he gets going with a pull for a brace and then steers it to third man off the final ball.

After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 5/0 ( Shane Watson 5 , Ambati Rayudu 0) Watto leans into cruncy drive through covers for a brace. Lamichhane bowls the wrong'un with Watto already in position to go for the cut, fortunately it wasn't able at the stumps. Watson gets an leading edge as Lamichhane's first over costs just two runs.

SIX! Watto loves it there, doesn't he? Tad back of a length and Watson plays his favourite pick up pull shot as he strikes the first six off the innigns.

After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 14/0 ( Shane Watson 11 , Ambati Rayudu 2) Rayudu prods forward tentatively as the ball beats the outside edge. Watson hacks Boult for a six off a back of a length delivery and Boult responds with a yorker, which dug out well by the former Aussie batsman. Couple of singles beside the six off the over.

FOUR! Avesh Khan misses his length and Rayudu is in prime form to make the most off it. Plants his front foot and slams it past mid off for a boundary.

The Chennai bowlers found success by testing the middle of the pitch but that ploy is unlikely to work for Delhi against Watson who feasts on the short stuff. But barring that six against Boult, the CSK batsmen are taking their time here in the powerplay.

After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 20/0 ( Shane Watson 12 , Ambati Rayudu 7) Straight, full and pacy. Avesh Khan starts off well. Kept hitting the 145-mark on consistent basis, not allowing the batsman time to breakfree. Until he pitched one up outside off stump providing Rayudu to free his arms. He got away with a short and wide ball as the batsman did capitalise on the loose ball.

After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 22/0 ( Shane Watson 13 , Ambati Rayudu 8) Harshal Patel too begins well for the Delhi Daredevils. He would aiming to build on the good work with the bat. Just a couple singles off the over with an lbw shout off the final ball as Watson wasn't able to get a connection on his swipe.

SIX! Short ball angled into Rayudu and he has decided to pull the ball way. Strikes it from the middle of the bat to dispatch the ball over mid wicket.

Has been a slow start from CSK so far, with the DD bowlers not giving Rayudu and Watson not much room to work with. Chennai however, can do with preserving their wicket for now, and launch a counter-attack later in the game Speaking of counter-attack, Rayudu seems to have gone into that mode in the sixth over already

FOUR! Almost a maximum. Rayudu gets across the stumps and slams it over mid-wicket for another boundary.

SIX! Avesh persists with the short stuff and Rayudu has no problems pulling him away on the leg side. This time he advance down the wicket and pulls it over deep mid-wicket.

SIX! Another short ball. Another short ball. Another six from Ambati Rayudu. This time it was hit slightly straighter, almost to wide long on, but this one was the furthest off the three sixes in the over.

Ambati Rayudu's last five innings against DD in IPL: 41, 13*, 25, 49*, 30 He has again got a good start but the only question is that can he convert this start into a big one?

CSK finally break free as Rayudu finds his range against young Avesh Khan who continuously pitched short against Rayudu and got the treatment with 3 sixes and a 4 in the over. Not the usual flying start CSK are used to but 44 in the powerplay for no loss will do in a chase of 160 odd.

After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 44/0 ( Shane Watson 13 , Ambati Rayudu 30) After a sedate start in the first five overs. Rayudu ran amok against Avesh Khan, who didn't alter his back of length plan after he was smashed for runs early in the over. 22 off it.

OUT! There is the first one that Delhi were looking for. It has come after the time out and Watson is sent on his way by Amit Mishra. Watto never quite got going. He tried to strike it down the ground, never got any timing on that one. Easy catch for Boult at long off. Watson c Boult b Mishra 14(23)

DROPPED! Mishra could have had two in two. Raina got an edge to Pant behind the stumps off the first ball as he tried to play inside the line but the slider went on with the arm. Life for Raina off his first ball

After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 46/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 31 , Suresh Raina 0) Despite the wicket of Watson, Mishra would be ruing the fact that he could so easily have had another wicket. Fine start, just two runs and a wicket. Necessary for DD after the expensive previous over by Avesh Khan.

After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 50/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 33 , Suresh Raina 2) Raina still looking a little circumspect and not very difficult to understand why. He hasn't had the best of IPLs and has been dropped off the first ball. He knocks around a couple singles, so does Rayudu as CSK bring 50 in the 8th over.

FOUR! Tossed up by Mishra and Rayudu, charges down, makes room, and nails that through deep extra cover for four

SIX! Rayudu goes downtown for half a dozen! Mishra delivers a full toss and Rayudu has smashed it straight over the bowler.

Suresh Raina's batting average of 27.33 against DD in IPL - the lowest for him against an opposition in IPL. He has scored 492 runs against them with two fifties from 21 innings.

An indifferent innings from Watson comes to an end. He looked scratch throughout and finally gave away his wicket trying to break free. The required run rate is creeping up to the 10 mark after a few tight overs of spin, but CSK don't have much to worry about yet with their star-studded line up of power hitters in the dug out.

Indian players to hit 30-plus sixes in an IPL season: 38 - Virat Kohli in 2016 33 - Rishabh Pant in 2018 32 - KL Rahul in 2018 32 - Ambati Rayudu in 2018*

After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 62/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 44 , Suresh Raina 3) Eventful over from Mishra. In the second half off the over Rayudu attacks the leg spinner. But however he took an uncalled for a single off the last ball and a direct hit from mid off could have drawn curtains on his innings.

FOUR! Full from Patel and Rayudu is alert enough to play it fine getting a tickle to fine leg boundary.

FIFTY! Fantastic knock from Ambati Rayudu. He has been splendid for the team in yellow this year. Gets to the landmark 28 balls.

Ambati Rayudu continued his consistent performances in this year's IPL with a strokeful half-century against Delhi Daredevils

OUT! A length ball and charging Rayudu goes for the big shot, even though he wasn't quite to the pitch of it, didn't time it well. Maxwell does extremely well to settle under it at deep mid-wicket and hold on it. Rayudu c Maxwell b Harshal Patel 50(29)

MSD walks out to a rousing reception, with the stands going all starry with the flashlights from phones. Rayudu is dismissed right after getting to his fifty, but has essentially laid the foundation with another fine knock. Over to the veterans now.

Rayudu departs after another useful knock but his team needed him to see off the spin threat and sail the team through the middle overs. That job rests with Dhoni and Raina now.

DROPPED! Shaw is relentless. Keeps going after Jadeja. Flat-bats hard it to mid on and Thakur was in the air with the ball travelling away from him when he strecthed his hands, he was able to get there but not cling on to it.

OUT! It was on the cards, wasn't it. Chahar provides the first breakthrough. Shaw isn't able to make most of his reprieve, neither was he able to resist the temptation of playing and mistiming another flat-batted swat to long on and this time around Thakur makes no mistake. Prithvi Shaw c SN Thakur b Chahar 17(17)

OUT! Lungi Ngidi knocks out Iyer's off stump. Very good delivery by the tall quick as he hit the top off the stump. Iyer was backing away trying to slice the ball, but it was too quick for him as the ball canoed into the stumps. Shreyas Iyer b Lungi Ngidi 19(22)

OUT! Gone! Another wicket! And it is the huge wicket off Rishabh Pant. Ngidi is smart bowler. He knew Pant prefers the leg side and kept it away from his range. Pant couldn't resist, went for the big heave, getting a thick outside edge and DJ Bravo runs in from third man to takes the catch. Massive moment in the match. DD are pegged back in a space of an over. Pant c Dwayne Bravo b Lungi Ngidi 38(26)

OUT! And there it is! The fatal stroke from Glenn Maxwell. Didn't like the idea of bringing him back in the side and the move hasn't worked. Attempted a premeditated expansive reverse sweep against Jadeja, who fires it straight into the base of the leg stump. G Maxwell b Jadeja 5 (7)

OUT! And Delhi's batting is starting to crumble. Abhishek Sharma departs early today. Shardul's bouncer got the better of the youngster. The ball hurried onto him while he miscued the pull straight up giving Bhajji a simple catch at mid on Abhishek Sharma c Harbhajan b SN Thakur 2(4)

Preview: Chennai Super Kings will eye the top spot on the points table when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils in a dead rubber Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday.

Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, have qualified for the playoffs. So in the upcoming match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side would like to brush up some areas of concern ahead of the playoffs stage.

The batting department seemed sorted out as their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson played sensibly. The lower-order, which included West Indian Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Suresh Raina have also contributed handsomely and would like to continue the same.

The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur.

Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy.

With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in.

Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match and they will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co.

Teams:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willy.

With inputs from IANS