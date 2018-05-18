Auto Refresh
IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, DD vs CSK at Ferozshah Kotla: MS Dhoni wins toss and Chennai opt to bowl
Date: Friday, 18 May, 2018 19:44 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|2
|
Chennai
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|3
|
Kolkata
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|4
|
Mumbai
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|5
|
Bangalore
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|6
|
Rajasthan
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|7
|
Punjab
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|8
|
Delhi
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
Indian Premier League 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
Delhi Daredevils XI: Prithvi Shaw, Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult
Chennai Super Kings XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi
Toss update: MS Dhoni wins the battle off the coin toss and he has decided to field first at Ferozshah Kotla.
DD have won only one match against CSK at Kotla out of five matches in IPL.
DD v CSK in IPL : Matches played - 17 DD won - 5 CSK won - 12
Home team captain, Shreyas Iyer reckons, 190 will be a par score on this surface. CSK have brought back Lungi Ngidi back for David Willey, while Glenn Maxwell and Avesh Khan return for DD, Jason Roy and Junior Dala make way.
Watch our correspondent Amit Banerjee preview the game from outside the Ferozshah Kotla as he interacts with a few fans who have come out to support Delhi Daredevils.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Match No 52 of the Indian Premier League between Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Daredevils and the Chennai Super Kings captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Preview: Chennai Super Kings will eye the top spot on the points table when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils in a dead rubber Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday.
Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, have qualified for the playoffs. So in the upcoming match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side would like to brush up some areas of concern ahead of the playoffs stage.
The batting department seemed sorted out as their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson played sensibly. The lower-order, which included West Indian Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Suresh Raina have also contributed handsomely and would like to continue the same.
DD skipper Shreyas Iyer and CSK captain MS Dhoni. Sportzpics
The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur.
Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy.
With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in.
Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match and they will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co.
Teams:
Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.
Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willy.
With inputs from IANS
May 18, 2018