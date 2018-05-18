Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Match No 52 of the Indian Premier League between Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Daredevils and the Chennai Super Kings captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Here's a look at the preview of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings. While CSK would like to pick up a win and move to the top of the table, Delhi would be playing for pride in their home ground.

Thursday's match saw Royal Challengers Bangalore staying alive in the tournament with a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru. Here's a look at how the players fared in the match

With RCB on 12 points after 13 matches, the race for the other two playoff spots has heated up. Here's how the teams are placed on the points table

With five teams vying for the remaining two playoff spots, this is what KKR, MI, RCB, RR and KXIP need to do to seal their berths in the knockouts

Watch our correspondent Amit Banerjee preview the game from outside the Ferozshah Kotla as he interacts with a few fans who have come out to support Delhi Daredevils.

Toss update : MS Dhoni wins the battle off the coin toss and he has decided to field first at Ferozshah Kotla.

Home team captain, Shreyas Iyer reckons, 190 will be a par score on this surface. CSK have brought back Lungi Ngidi back for David Willey, while Glenn Maxwell and Avesh Khan return for DD, Jason Roy and Junior Dala make way.

DD have won only one match against CSK at Kotla out of five matches in IPL.

Home team captain, Shreyas Iyer reckons, 190 will be a par score on this surface. CSK have brought back Lungi Ngidi back for David Willey, while Glenn Maxwell and Avesh Khan return for DD, Jason Roy and Junior Dala make way.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings will eye the top spot on the points table when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils in a dead rubber Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday.

Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, have qualified for the playoffs. So in the upcoming match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side would like to brush up some areas of concern ahead of the playoffs stage.

The batting department seemed sorted out as their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson played sensibly. The lower-order, which included West Indian Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Suresh Raina have also contributed handsomely and would like to continue the same.

The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur.

Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy.

With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in.

Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match and they will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co.

Teams:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willy.

With inputs from IANS