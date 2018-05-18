First Cricket
IPL | Match 51 May 17, 2018
BLR Vs HYD
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs
IPL | Match 50 May 16, 2018
MUM Vs PUN
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 runs
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 20, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Auto Refresh

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, DD vs CSK at Ferozshah Kotla: MS Dhoni wins toss and Chennai opt to bowl

Date: Friday, 18 May, 2018 19:44 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Indian Premier League 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

0/0
Overs
0.0
R/R
0
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
0
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DD have won only one match against CSK at Kotla out of five matches in IPL. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DD v CSK in IPL : Matches played - 17 DD won - 5 CSK won - 12

  • Delhi Daredevils XI: Prithvi Shaw, Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult

  • Chennai Super Kings XI : Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi

  • Home team captain, Shreyas Iyer reckons, 190 will be a par score on this surface. CSK have brought back Lungi Ngidi back for David Willey, while Glenn Maxwell and Avesh Khan return for DD, Jason Roy and Junior Dala make way.

  • Toss update : MS Dhoni wins the battle off the coin toss and he has decided to field first at Ferozshah Kotla.

  • Watch our correspondent Amit Banerjee  preview  the game from outside the Ferozshah Kotla as he interacts with a few fans who have come out to support Delhi Daredevils.

  • With five teams vying for the remaining two playoff spots, this is what KKR, MI, RCB, RR and KXIP need to do to seal their berths in the knockouts

  • With RCB on 12 points after 13 matches, the race for the other two playoff spots has heated up. Here's how the teams are placed on the points table  

  • Thursday's match saw Royal Challengers Bangalore staying alive in the tournament with a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru. Here's a look at how the players fared in the match 

  • Here's a look at the preview of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings. While CSK would like to pick up a win and move to the top of the table, Delhi would be playing for pride in their home ground. 

  • Hello and welcome to  Firstpost's  coverage of Match No 52 of the Indian Premier League between Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Daredevils and the Chennai Super Kings captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni 

IPL 2018, Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Delhi, latest update and live cricket score: Home team captain, Shreyas Iyer reckons, 190 will be a par score on this surface. CSK have brought back Lungi Ngidi back for David Willey, while Glenn Maxwell and Avesh Khan return for DD, Jason Roy and Junior Dala make way.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings will eye the top spot on the points table when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils in a dead rubber Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday.

Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, have qualified for the playoffs. So in the upcoming match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side would like to brush up some areas of concern ahead of the playoffs stage.

The batting department seemed sorted out as their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson played sensibly. The lower-order, which included West Indian Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Suresh Raina have also contributed handsomely and would like to continue the same.

The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur.

Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy.

With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in.

Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match and they will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co.

Teams:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willy.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 18, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Mumbai
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Bangalore
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
7
Punjab
 13 6 7 0 12
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6



CRICKET SCORES


