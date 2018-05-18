There are enough yellow jerseys at the Kotla for it to resemble Pune’s MCA Stadium. It’s not quite the mustard field as is the sight that one gets to see at the Chepauk, but still a decent support nevertheless, as the ‘Dhoni’ chants at the toss would suggest. Himanish, the CSK-supporting Delhiite I spoke to in the live discussion a while ago, told me how the DD merchandise isn’t exactly a hit among fans at the Kotla, and they quite often end up buying rival team shirts.

FOUR! Two bounces and over the ropes. The inswinger slants into the hips of Shaw, who pulls it to backward square fence.

After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 5/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 4 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 0) Chahar begins with a wayward delivery down the leg side and then follows it up with a corker of delivery that pitches and moves away to beat the outside edge of Shaw. Chahar continues to maintain good lines until his inswinger slides giving Shaw the opportunity to get off the mark with a boundary. Five off the first over.

There are no dead rubbers in IPL. There is always professional pride at play for both players and owners. For DD, this is a chance to stake claim for the coming seasons as a young side. For CSK, it is a chance of finishing in the Top 2. Don't expect any lack of intensity in this battle.

Prithvi Shaw has been dismissed by spinners five out of seven times in IPL.

After 2 overs,Delhi Daredevils 9/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 5 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 1) Ngidi too strays in his line for the first delivery that was on Iyer's hips, takes the thigh pad and after Dhoni only half-stopping the ball, it gives them the opportunity to return for the second run. Shaw is beaten by Ngidi as well. Couple off singles as Iyer opens his account with a single behind point.

Tidy start from CSK. This is where they have been really good in this competition. Their fast bowlers have bowled great lengths at the start of the innings. Unfortunately, none of them have been able to crack the death bowling code this season.

SIX! Was the inswinger again, just a touch too straight from Chahar and Shaw loves playing the pull from his midriff. Strikes the first six off the innings.

After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 18/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 12 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 2) Chahar is one of those bowlers who can maintain the shape of the ball with the seam remaining absolutely upright, one of the primary reasons, he is able to generate some movement in the air and off the pitch. Shaw misses a hoick to the one going away, didn't miss the stumps by a lot. But as soon as the ball was bowled slightly into him, he was set to whack it over mid wicket boundary. Tries to slap it again but gets a top edge that flies to the third man fielder on the bounce. Iyer makes room and cuts, but the point fielder gets a hand to it and saves three runs. Iyer to retain strike for the next over.

DROPPED! Shaw is relentless. Keeps going after Jadeja. Flat-bats hard it to mid on and Thakur was in the air with the ball travelling away from him when he strecthed his hands, he was able to get there but not cling on to it.

After 4 overs,Delhi Daredevils 24/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 17 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 3) Shaw miscues a slog sweep, but with only two fielders outside the ring, the players from the infield aren't able to get under the ball. The youngster isn't afraid as he attempts another sweep this time a lot straighter and mistimes it one more time. Thakur is able to pull it back in play, before dropping Shaw off the next ball.

OUT! It was on the cards, wasn't it. Chahar provides the first breakthrough. Shaw isn't able to make most of his reprieve, neither was he able to resist the temptation of playing and mistiming another flat-batted swat to long on and this time around Thakur makes no mistake. Prithvi Shaw c SN Thakur b Chahar 17(17)

DD have now tried eight different opening combinations so far in this IPL - the most among all the teams.

Shreyas has decided to promote himself up the order today, and open alongside Prithvi Shaw. Iyer has exhibited the ability to go slam-bang from ball one earlier in the tournament. A strong start is of utmost importance for Delhi if they are to post a total between 180-200. And Shaw’s early dismissal certainly doesn’t help the side at all.

Rishabh Pant holds the record of scoring most runs in an IPL season for DD (582 in 2018).

FOUR! Iyer moved on the leg side, just to create enough room and place it through the offside for a four.

FOUR! Innovative strokeplay. Banged in short from Chahar and Iyer was ready for that. Ramps it over the keeper for another boundary off the over.

After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 33/1 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 11 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1) Chahar strikes off the first ball of his third over with the wicket of Shaw. Pant, in at number 3, taps on the offside and completes a quick single. With these two around a run out is always around the corner. It could well have been another run out (their third this season) had the mid on fielder got the direct hit. Couple off boundaries from Iyer, that will help the DD's scoring rate.

Shardul Thakur will bowl his first over, which will be the last over off the powerplay

FOUR! Was the short ball from Thakur and Pant watches the ball till the very end to play the pull well. He swivels and rolls his wrists to keep it along the ground.

After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 39/1 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 11 , Rishabh Pant (W) 7) CSK will be mighty pleased with how the powerplay has gone. DD haven't be able to score freely. After couple of play and miss from pant, he pulls one from outside off to mid wicket fence. Six runs off the 6th over.

FOUR! Just the amount of width Iyer wanted so that he could slice the ball between backward point and short third.

After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 47/1 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 17 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9) DD will be just getting a little uneasy with the scoring rate still under 7 runs an over. Jadeja keeps it wicket-to-wicket allowing four singles off the first four balls, before Iyer carves a boundary behind point.

Has been an average start from DD so far, as they could only score at six-and-a-half an over in the Powerplay. Delhi still have their best batsmen out at the centre right now, and that should give them some hope of boosting their run rate.

Ravindra Jadeja in IPL - 11 : First six matches - Only one wicket Next six matches - Six wickets

Delhi have simply not been allowed to get away by the Chennai bowlers. There haven't been any demons in the pitch, just tidy line and lengths to keep the batsmen quiet. DD need a big score here if they want to put any pressure on this strong CSK batting line up.

Harbhajan Singh has taken 21 wickets against DD at an average of 21.43 — the most by any player against them in IPL.

FOUR! Short from Harbhajan and Pant punishes him. He is in too good a nick to miss out. Was hit hard as you would expect with Pant propelling the ball to jet to the fence.

After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 54/1 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 18 , Rishabh Pant (W) 15) Iyer missed out on a scoring opportunity off the third ball that was bowled wide and short, but Pant doesn't as he creams it the square drive to cover the boundary. When Bhajji goes full, Pant plays it with deft hands on the offside for a single. 7 runs off the over.

Dwayne Bravo into the attack. He comes on to bowl the 9th over.

After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 60/1 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 19 , Rishabh Pant (W) 18) After Pant missed the cover drive, he tries to loft it the next time around, mistimes it but is able to just clear the infield as he jogs back for the second. He ended up edging the pull on his body and then to short fine leg fielder but again it falls short of the man. Scratchy start for the man in form. Couple of singles to end the over. Pant moves on to 18 which means after KL Rahul and Kane Williamson, he becomes the third player to reach the 600-run mark in this edition.

SIX! Cannot bowl on Pant's pads. Is that the release shot. Harbhajan angles it on Pant's legs and he flicks it over mid wicket for a six.

FOUR! That has been cut away by Pant. Just a tad bit of width and Pant slashes from the backfoot.

SIX! Tossed up from Bhajji and Pant goes for the big heave, get the outside half of the bat, loses his shape and mishits it.. the ball takes a while to descend after going in the air, but just about clears the long off boundary. Ngidi perhaps misjudged it. Could have been interesting if he would have stood right at the edge.

After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 77/1 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 19 , Rishabh Pant (W) 35) Right then Pant has decided that is about time to get the scoreboard going. He was fortunate on an occasion but the fortunate favours the brave and Pant' bravado need not be further highlight. 17 runs off the over. At the halfway stage DD are just about getting to the 8-run mark.

OUT! Lungi Ngidi knocks out Iyer's off stump. Very good delivery by the tall quick as he hit the top off the stump. Iyer was backing away trying to slice the ball, but it was too quick for him as the ball canoed into the stumps. Shreyas Iyer b Lungi Ngidi 19(22)

Rishabh Pant has hit 33 sixes in this IPL now - the most by any player, going past KL Rahul's tally of 32 sixes.

Glenn Maxwell has only had one 30-plus score for DD out of 10 innings in this year's IPL. Will he fire tonight?

OUT! Gone! Another wicket! And it is the huge wicket off Rishabh Pant. Ngidi is smart bowler. He knew Pant prefers the leg side and kept it away from his range. Pant couldn't resist, went for the big heave, getting a thick outside edge and DJ Bravo runs in from third man to takes the catch. Massive moment in the match. DD are pegged back in a space of an over. Pant c Dwayne Bravo b Lungi Ngidi 38(26)

After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 81/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 1 , Vijay Shankar 0) Big over in the context of the match. Ngidi's twin strikes has ripped the life out of Delhi Daredevils' batting line up. Iyer and then Pant both out in the same over. Onus on Maxwell to come good or else CSK will simply trample over them.

After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 85/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 3 , Vijay Shankar 1) Jadeja runs in to bowl a quick over. Three singles knocked around off the first balls followed by three dots to Shankar.

It’s been a season that has seen a lot of young talented cricketers prosper, and Ngidi certainly is one of them. The South African pacer makes good use of his height to bowl at uncomfortable angles to Iyer and Pant, getting rid of the two set batsmen. Two new faces at the crease now, and it certainly is a chance for Maxwell to take charge for the remainder of the innings, and justify his return to the side for this game.

What difference an extra yard of pace can make. Lungi Ngidi gets Shreyas and Pant in the same over and both young Indian batsmen appeared a fraction late on their attacking shots.

FOUR! Where did that come from. Powerfully struck by Shankar down the ground with the ball racing off the turf bisecting the long off and the long on fielder.

After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 93/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 5 , Vijay Shankar 7) Bravo with a stifled appeal for a caught behind after Shankar missed the pull. After three singles, Shankar pumps it straight back past the bowler. No chance for the fielder in the deep. Nine runs off the over.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings will eye the top spot on the points table when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils in a dead rubber Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday.

Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, have qualified for the playoffs. So in the upcoming match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side would like to brush up some areas of concern ahead of the playoffs stage.

The batting department seemed sorted out as their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson played sensibly. The lower-order, which included West Indian Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Suresh Raina have also contributed handsomely and would like to continue the same.

The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur.

Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy.

With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in.

Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match and they will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co.

Teams:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willy.

With inputs from IANS