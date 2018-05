20:14 (IST)

After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 18/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 12 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 2) Chahar is one of those bowlers who can maintain the shape of the ball with the seam remaining absolutely upright, one of the primary reasons, he is able to generate some movement in the air and off the pitch. Shaw misses a hoick to the one going away, didn't miss the stumps by a lot. But as soon as the ball was bowled slightly into him, he was set to whack it over mid wicket boundary. Tries to slap it again but gets a top edge that flies to the third man fielder on the bounce. Iyer makes room and cuts, but the point fielder gets a hand to it and saves three runs. Iyer to retain strike for the next over.