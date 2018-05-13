Watson is just the man to have in this situation. He has a solid technique to counter swing bowling and can hit the ball a long distance if the fast bowlers err even slightly in their line or length.

After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 36/0 ( Shane Watson 27 , Ambati Rayudu 9) Bhuvneshwar into his second over. Rayudu collects his first six, lifting the ball towards the extra-cover fence off the second delivery. Bhuvneshwar, though, tightens up for the remainder of the over, giving away just two runs. Eight off the over.

Rashid Khan introduced into the attack in the fifth over of the innings.

No swing at all for SRH. That's because there was a lot of moisture in the air earlier in the afternoon, as the storm built. Now that it's rained in the city, it's all coming up roses for the batters. Despite bowling in the cooler evenings, SRH counterintuitively got the worst of the bowling conditions. That's why spin appears early.

FOUR! Loopy delivery from Rashid, pitching full, and Rayudu brings out the sweep shot, with the ball beating the diving fielder at deep square-leg. CSK 41/0

After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 43/0 ( Shane Watson 29 , Ambati Rayudu 14) Rashid starts his first over off with a full toss, which Watson guides towards midwicket for a single. Rayudu sweeps a loopy delivery towards the square-leg fence for a four three balls later. Single collected off each of the last two deliveries, with seven coming off the over.

Spin from both ends, with Shakib Al Hasan bowling from the other end.

FOUR! Shakib concedes a four off his first ball of the innings, though the man at short fine-leg is at fault here. Watson nudged the ball down the leg side, and the ball passed right under the diving fielder. CSK 47/0

FOUR! Now Rayudu advances down the pitch, and lofts the ball down the ground for a one-bounce four, bringing up the fifty-stand ! CSK 52/0

After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 53/0 ( Shane Watson 34 , Ambati Rayudu 19) Shakib bowls the final over of powerplay, and concedes 10 off it, with Watson and Rayudu collecting a boundary each, bringing up the fifty-opening stand in the process. Has been a cracking start by the Super Kings in their chase of the 180-run target so far.

Siddhart Kaul brought into the attack for the seventh over.

FOUR! Kaul starts off with a back-of-length delivery along off, and Rayudu pulls this one over the leaping midwicket fielder, with the ball eventually beating the two converging fielders at the cow-corner fence. CSK 57/0

CSK have lost 54 wickets in this IPL - the fewest among all the teams.

SIX! Kaul's off to a poor start! Another back-of-length ball, and Rayudu goes for the short-arm pull that sends the ball over the outstretched hand of the long on fielder! CSK 63/0

FOUR! Fuller delivery from Kaul, and this one's met with a straight drive by Rayudu! CSK 69/0

SRH's economy rate of 7.43 in this IPL so far - the best among all the teams.

After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 69/0 ( Shane Watson 34 , Ambati Rayudu 35) Kaul bowls the first over after powerplay, and Rayudu welcomes him with a four and six, pulling back-of-length deliveries on both occasions. Gets a full delivery along off off the penultimate delivery, with Rayudu responding to it with a sweetly-timed straight drive. 16 off the over.

This is the clash of the titans at Pune. The best bowling line-up in the competition against the strongest batting unit this season. So far, CSK seems to have the upper hand. Watson is a dangerous batsman on a true pitch, he likes to plant his front foot down and that allows him to negotiate pace and swing better than a few others.

FOUR! Watson rocks back to a back-of-length delivery from Shakib, and pulls towards the cow-corner fence! CSK 75/0

Three fast bowlers have bowled and we have seen mostly seam up balls bowled at full pace, waiting for the swing that Chennai profited from. All those balls are finding are the middle of the CSK bats. SRH need to reassess and switch back to their tactic of taking pace off the ball if they want to extend their six game winning streak.

After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 77/0 ( Shane Watson 40 , Ambati Rayudu 37) Shakib continues from the other end. Single collected off each of the first two deliveries. Watson rocks back and pulls the ball towards the cow-corner fence off the fourth ball. Seven off the over, with a single coming off each of the last two deliveries.

Shane Watson at Pune in this IPL: 106, 12, 78, 11 He has off to a great start today again at Pune.

FOUR! Rashid pulls his length back, and Rayudu responds to it with a pull towards the midwicket fence off the backfoot! CSK 83/0

After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 83/0 ( Shane Watson 41 , Ambati Rayudu 42) Rashid returns to the attack in the ninth over, and keeps it tight for the first four deliveries, giving away just two singles off it. Pulls his length in his fifth delivery while firing along middle and leg, and Rayudu doesn’t hesitate pulling it towards the midwicket fence for a four. Six off the over, and it’s time for the first timeout of the innings.

Sandeep back into the attack in the 10th over.

FOUR! Cut away behind square by Watson, and the Australian all-rounder brings up his half-century off just 31 balls ! CSK 93/1

After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 93/0 ( Shane Watson 50 , Ambati Rayudu 43) Sandeep bowls the 10th over of the innings. Watson heaves the ball towards the wide long off and extra-cover fence off the first and fourth deliveries of the over, but is blocked by fine fielding efforts on both occasions. Sandeep deceives Watson with a slower ball off the fifth. The Aussie cuts the ball behind square off the last delivery to collect a boundary and complete a 31-ball fifty. 10 off the over, and CSK are cruising at the halfway mark.

SIX! Rayudu brings up his half-century as well, and does so with a pull over the midwicket fence! Also brings up the 100-partnership for the first wicket ! CSK 101/0

In addition to bowling the wrong pace, SRH have also bowled the wrong lengths. Too many boundaries have been scored off the back foot by these two. Even if SRH go on to lose this match, which looks likely, they would prefer to concede 180 in the V rather than square of the wicket.

Watson wins the race to fifty against his batting partner. Him and Rayudu complement each other beautifully in terms of batting style. Watson is a strong, technically correct player and likes to do a forward press against pace bowlers while Rayudu hangs back and gets most of the powers in the shots with his Made in Hyderabad wrists. When these two are batting together bowlers constantly have to adjust their line of attack.

SRH are completely shocked. This has been a professional performance fro the openers. Reaching to 100 in under 11 overs that too in a chase is not a routine achievement.

FOUR! Creamed through extra-cover off the penultimate delivery of the 11th over, fetching Rayudu his sixth boundary! CSK 105/0

After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 106/0 ( Shane Watson 51 , Ambati Rayudu 55) Kaul returns to the attack, and continues to bowl short of length for the most part. The two batsmen collect a single each off the first two deliveries. Rayudu then pulls a back-of-length delivery towards the midwicket fence for a six, bringing up his half-century in the process, with the Andhra batsman also taking 31 balls to bring up the milestone. Fuller delivery off the penultimate ball, and Rayudu creams this one through extra-cover for a four. 13 off the over. CSK need 74 to win off 54 balls.

Both openers scoring 50-plus runs against SRH in a same match in IPL: Chris Gayle/Virat Kohli, Bangalore, 2016 Dwayne Smith/Ishan Kishan, Kanpur, 2017 Ambati Rayudu/Shane Watson, 2018*

This is the second century stand against SRH for any wicket in this IPL after Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu's 112 at Hyderabad.

SIX! Rayudu gets down on one knee, and slogs the ball over long off for another maximum! CSK 112/0

After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 114/0 ( Shane Watson 52 , Ambati Rayudu 62) Rashid returns to the attack in the 12th over, with Rayudu smacking the ball over long off for another maximum off the second delivery of the over. Two singles collected off the remaining deliveries of the over. CSK need 66 to win off 48 balls.

SIX! Short ball from Bhuvneshwar. Rayudu advances down the pitch, and swats it over the wide long on fence for a six! CSK 123/0

FOUR! Pulled away towards the backward square-leg fence for a four! Dhawan runs in from fine-leg, but is unable to cut the ball off. CSK 128/0

After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 128/0 ( Shane Watson 57 , Ambati Rayudu 71) Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack in the 13th over. Rayudu advances down the pitch to a short ball from the pacer, and swats the ball towards the wide long on fence for a six. Watson ends the over with a pull towards the backward square-leg fence for a four. 14 off the over. CSK need 52 to win off 42 balls.

Shakib Al Hasan returns to the attack in the 14th over of the innings.

SIX! Rayudu once again advances down the pitch, and clobbers the ball towards deep midwicket, depositing the ball into the stands! CSK 134/0

SRH simply don't have an answer to the class of Watson and Rayudu. Surprisingly, the ball hasn't swung much under lights and that has made batting much easier in the second innings. Watson took the fast bowlers early on and Rayudu has been more aggressive against spin. Bringing Bhuvi back was the last throw of the dice from Williamson but he is being treated with the same distain as the rest of the SRH bowlers.

OUT! SRH finally manage to break the opening partnership, and will happily accept the breakthrough even if it's a result of Watson's slow running between the wickets that results in his run-out at the striker's end. CSK 134/1 Watson run out 57(35)

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 137/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 78 , Suresh Raina 2) Shakib brought back from the other end. Rayudu continues to attack the opposition bowlers, advancing forward and clobbering the ball over towards deep midwicket for a six. Rayudu tries setting off for a quick single after guiding the ball towards extra-cover, but Watson’s ball-watching, and isn’t quick enough to the striker’s end. Nine runs and a wicket off the over. CSK need 43 to win off 36 balls

Sandeep Sharma returns to the attack in the 15th over.

CSK need 43 to win off 36 balls

Preview: The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be desperate to return to their winning ways when they face table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points table, are yet to qualify for the playoffs as the yellow brigade suffered a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter on Friday.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, have already sealed a playoff berth and will be eyeing another win to consolidate their position.

On Friday, a combined batting effort by Suresh Raina, skipper MS Dhoni and opener Shane Watson helped Chennai post a fighting total of 176 against Rajasthan. However, the bowlers led them down as Chennai failed to defend a good total.

So far, batsmen are the major reason behind Chennai's success as they have been in top form this season however, death-over bowling still remains a concern.

Most of the batsmen — Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Suresh Raina — have contributed whenever the team needed.

Rayudu has batted well both as an opener and at number four, amassing 435 runs from 11 innings.

With 393 runs from 10 innings, Dhoni has rewinded the clock.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who struggled in the first half of the league, emerged with a match-winning figure of 3/18 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur.

While Thakur, who had impressive figures of 1/22 in his four overs against Rajasthan, is set to feature in the playing XI against Hyderabad, Willey's inclusion look difficult as the English pacer leaked 47 runs bagging a wicket.

Death-over bowling will be the biggest concern for the Chennai team management as their opponents on Sunday are well capable of chasing or putting big totals on board, a thing which they have shown in past.

On the other hand, another win for Hyderabad will hand them their seventh consecutive victory this season.

The Kane Williamson-led side is currently in red-hot form. In their last encounter, Hyderabad hammered Delhi Daredevils by nine wickets while chasing a massive total of 188 runs.

The orange army is capable of putting huge totals as well as defending low scores.

Overall, its Hyderabad's bowling unit led by the overseas spin twins — Afghan Rashid Khan and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan — who have been instrumental till now.

The spinners have been well supported by the pace department led by fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Siddarth Kaul.

Their batting mainly centres around the skipper — Williamson — who has repeatedly dug them out of troubled waters, scoring six half centuries so far in this season.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who struggled for runs earlier, got back his touch against Delhi, smashing a 50-ball unbeaten 92, laced with nine fours and four sixes.

However, Alex Hales and Manish Pandey need to shoulder the responsibility in case Williamson fails to deliver.

Come Sunday, it could be another edge of the seat match for fans when the top two teams of the cash-rich league square-off in a crucial tie.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(Captain/Wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson(Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales