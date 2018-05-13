Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 46th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. It sis a battle between the two top-ranked sides of the tournament, and CSK will look to seal their berth in the playoffs with a victory later this afternoon.

There's already enough yellow at the MCA stadium to inspire a Coldplay song. The DJ has just revved up the mike and that has set the flags waving, and they have promptly gone down as the public safety announcements begin. But they will be treated to an intriguing match here, one that could very well be a prelude to the final. The pseudo home team will be keen to break SRH's record six match winning streak. The visitors meanwhile will be wary of a side that brought out a rare "angry Dhoni" moment in their last game; CSK are sure to come back hard. Expect spin to play a part in the afternoon game.

Toss news CSK have the toss and have elected to bowl first!

SRH team change: Yusuf Pathan is out with injury and Deepak Hooda replaces him

MS Dhoni choosing to chase in Pune, where the average score is quite high and there is a little bit of grass on the pitch. SRH have left out Pathan who Kane Williamson said is sore (although he didn't bowl or bat in the last game). Both teams playing just two frontline spinners, so looks like they will want to make the most of the little grass on the pitch.

SRH's run-rate of 7.89 in this IPL so far - the worst among all the teams.

Alex Hales and Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings for SRH and Deepak Chahar, back from injury, will be bowling the first ball of the match.

After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 1/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 1 , Alex Hales 0) Good start by Deepak Chahar as he concedes just one off it, with Shikhar Dhawan getting off the mark with a single off the first ball of the innings.

FOUR! Inside-edge off Dhawan's bat, and the ball runs wide of Dhoni and away to the fine-leg fence for a four. SRH 5/0

After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 6/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 6 , Alex Hales 0) Shardul steams in from the other end, but concedes a boundary first up as Dhawan gets an inside edge off the first delivery that sends the ball running away to the fine-leg fence. Appeal for lbw off the third delivery turned down, with the umpire perhaps hearing two noises on the occasion. Replays though, suggest otherwise: No nick and three reds. CSK miss out on an early wicket, and a big one that too. Five off the over.

David Willey to bowl the third over.

SIX! Smacked over the midwicket fence by Dhawan off Willey! SRH 12/0

FOUR! Dhawan's offered width on this occasion, and he brings out a well-timed cover drive to collect his second four! CSK 16/0

After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 16/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 15 , Alex Hales 1) Good over for SRH, who were going slow in the first two overs, as a six and a four by Dhawan helps the visiting side boost their run-rate somewhat. Dhawan, having survived what should’ve been a successful lbw appeal in the previous over, is starting to look good already. Hales, on the other hand, isn't quite taking looking comfortable at the crease.

OUT! The early breakthrough for Chennai, as Hales slices straight into the hands of Raina at point! The Englishman was never at ease at the crease, and perishes while trying to stretch his arms a bit. SRH 18/1 Hales c Raina b Chahar 2(9)

After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 18/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 16 , Kane Williamson (C) 0) Dhawan and Hales collect a single each off the first two deliveries, before Chahar gets the first breakthrough for CSK. Hales looks to go for the cover drive, but the extra swing results in the ball flying off the edge and straight into the hands of Raina and point. Out walks skipper Williamson, and he sees off the remaining deliveries of the over.

Kane Williamson's last four innings this IPL: 83*, 56, 32*, 63 He is in red hot form. Will he once again play a skipper's knock tonight?

You get the feeling that Alex Hales has fallen for a trap and that Sam Billings had something to do with it. The field to the English batter was staggered, with the fielders concentrated in the point area and Chahar curling the ball away off a length. Chahar was shifted to the Hill end as well, which is with the wind. Testing time for SRH as CSK bowlers are using whatever little the conditions offer craftily.

FOUR! Fine way for SRH skipper Kane Williamson to get off the mark, guiding the ball towards the midwicket boundary! SRH 23/1

After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 24/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 17 , Kane Williamson (C) 5) Thakur back into the attack. Dhawan collects a single off the first delivery. Williamson then gets off the mark with a boundary, pulling it towards the midwicket fence. The skipper collects a single off the last ball to keep the strike.

Chahar is back and how! His first two overs have been an exhibition of high-quality swing bowling. He has made the ball go both ways and had both openers in all sorts of trouble and finally accounted for Hales. Dhoni needs his bowlers to pick more wickets up front to cover up for their weakness in death bowling.

After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 29/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 18 , Kane Williamson (C) 6) Five runs collected off the final over of the Powerplay, with SRH collecting just 29 runs for the loss of one wicket, Hasn’t been the best of starts for the visitors, with the CSK bowlers extracting a plenty of swing at the moment.

CSK have the toss and have elected to bowl first!

OUT! The early breakthrough for Chennai, as Hales slices straight into the hands of Raina at point! The Englishman was never at ease at the crease, and perishes while trying to stretch his arms a bit. SRH 18/1

IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, LIVE updates and score: Five runs collected off the final over of the Powerplay, with SRH collecting just 29 runs for the loss of one wicket, Hasn’t been the best of starts for the visitors, with the CSK bowlers extracting a plenty of swing at the moment.

Preview: The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be desperate to return to their winning ways when they face table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points table, are yet to qualify for the playoffs as the yellow brigade suffered a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter on Friday.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, have already sealed a playoff berth and will be eyeing another win to consolidate their position.

On Friday, a combined batting effort by Suresh Raina, skipper MS Dhoni and opener Shane Watson helped Chennai post a fighting total of 176 against Rajasthan. However, the bowlers led them down as Chennai failed to defend a good total.

So far, batsmen are the major reason behind Chennai's success as they have been in top form this season however, death-over bowling still remains a concern.

Most of the batsmen — Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Suresh Raina — have contributed whenever the team needed.

Rayudu has batted well both as an opener and at number four, amassing 435 runs from 11 innings.

With 393 runs from 10 innings, Dhoni has rewinded the clock.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who struggled in the first half of the league, emerged with a match-winning figure of 3/18 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur.

While Thakur, who had impressive figures of 1/22 in his four overs against Rajasthan, is set to feature in the playing XI against Hyderabad, Willey's inclusion look difficult as the English pacer leaked 47 runs bagging a wicket.

Death-over bowling will be the biggest concern for the Chennai team management as their opponents on Sunday are well capable of chasing or putting big totals on board, a thing which they have shown in past.

On the other hand, another win for Hyderabad will hand them their seventh consecutive victory this season.

The Kane Williamson-led side is currently in red-hot form. In their last encounter, Hyderabad hammered Delhi Daredevils by nine wickets while chasing a massive total of 188 runs.

The orange army is capable of putting huge totals as well as defending low scores.

Overall, its Hyderabad's bowling unit led by the overseas spin twins — Afghan Rashid Khan and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan — who have been instrumental till now.

The spinners have been well supported by the pace department led by fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Siddarth Kaul.

Their batting mainly centres around the skipper — Williamson — who has repeatedly dug them out of troubled waters, scoring six half centuries so far in this season.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who struggled for runs earlier, got back his touch against Delhi, smashing a 50-ball unbeaten 92, laced with nine fours and four sixes.

However, Alex Hales and Manish Pandey need to shoulder the responsibility in case Williamson fails to deliver.

Come Sunday, it could be another edge of the seat match for fans when the top two teams of the cash-rich league square-off in a crucial tie.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(Captain/Wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson(Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales