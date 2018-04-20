TOSS NEWS: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss for Rajasthan Royals and chooses to bowl first.

Rajasthan Royals team changes: ​Heinrich Klaasen comes in for D'Arcy Short and Stuart Binny is in for Dhawal Kulkarni.

Chennai Super Kings team changes: Suresh Raina replaces Murali Vijay while Karn Sharma is in for Harbhajan Singh

Big Question: Who will keep wickets for CSK? MS Dhoni is playing this game despite the back pain. He was asked at the toss to give an update on the injury to which he joked, "I can give you a better answer after 3 and a half hours." This is pretty sure that his back pain has not been healed completely. In this case, it is interesting to see who keeps the wicket for CSK as it is almost impossible to keep wickets with a back pain. Thankfully, there is Sam Billings in the playing X, in case Dhoni changes his mind and chooses to field.

Stuart Binny with the ball, Watson and Rayudu open for CSK

FOUR! It was a free hit and Watson is off the mark. Slower delivery, Watson hit it over the bowlers' head for boundary.

FOUR! Wide ball and Watson opens his arms, slashes it through the covers.

DROPPED ! Tripathi drops Watson in first slip. This is a big slip, anyway.

FOUR! Rayudu goes big over the covers. Another boundary to end the over.

After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 14/0 ( Shane Watson 9 , Ambati Rayudu 4) Stuart Binny with the ball. He starts with a no-ball. Four off the first two balls and this is just the kind of start CSK were looking for.

K Gowtham is bowling from the other end.

SIX! First maximum of the match. Gowtham tosses it up and Watson hits it straight. The ball sails over long-off.

After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 25/0 ( Shane Watson 19 , Ambati Rayudu 5) Gowtham introduced into the attack and he is looking to keep it straight. Hit for a six and then a catch was dropped again by Tripathi. CSK going good.

Nine players out of 22 playing tonight were part of the Pune Supergiants in IPL 2017. The only real home town hero is Rahul Tripathi. Unfortunately, a poor start for the local boy with simply drop. Rahane was standing at first slip in the first two matches - not sure what the change?

The Whistle Podu express has arrived. An actual train full of CSK supporters came on a chartered train to Pune to support their team at their new home. Does any team connect with its fans better than CSK? They will be hoping for nothing short of a flier from their team now to start with. The first over had a bit of everything for them. A free hit, some scintillating shots and a dropped catch.

SIX! Little bit of width and Watson swings his arms. This goes sailing over the covers.

SIX! Short ball and straight too. Watson hits a flat six towards the mid-wicket boundary.

After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 37/0 ( Shane Watson 31 , Ambati Rayudu 5) Unadkat replaces Binny and he too is bowling wayward, Got hit for a six and this is a lesson learnt hopefully. He is trying to angle the ball away from the right-handed batsman. There is a slip in place and the plan looks obvious. But he goes too straight on the last ball and result is the same. SIX!

FOUR! Ben Stokes into the attack and he has been welcomes with a boundary, Rayudu pulls it for four to backward square leg.

FOUR! Stokes bowls on Watson's legs and the result is the a boundary to fine leg.

After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 48/0 ( Shane Watson 36 , Ambati Rayudu 11) Ben Stokes into the attack and this is already the fourth bowling change. Don't think it is to do with CSK's carnage from the start but more of a pre-planned thing. It is of no use till now. however. All the bowlers have done the same error of going either too wide or too straight.

Fifth bowling change. Ben Laughlin, right arm medium, into the attack now.

OUT! Laughlin draws the first blood. No room whatsoever to Rayudu but he tries to cut it, edging an easy one to Buttler behind the wickets. Rayudu c Buttler b Laughlin 12(8)

After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 53/1 ( Shane Watson 38 , Suresh Raina 2) Ben Laughlin into the attack with his first over. He has delivered on only the fourth ball of the over, getting rid of Rayudu.He almost made Raina, who is the next man, in miscue a pull. Interesting times ahead in this game, I tell you.

This is a completely different surface to the one the Royals played on two days ago in Jaipur. The margin for error is so little, the batsmen can trust the bounce, it is not skidding low, so the back of the length balls are easier to hit. Royals bowlers have to be extremely discipline - hit the top of off-stump.

Watson has had a few decent starts this IPL. This is the best one of them so far. Another master of the white ball game, Watson stands in contrast with someone like Gayle in his approach at the top. While Gayle is looking to clear his front foot all the time to get room to swing his bat. Watson is always looking to get forward with a classical forward press even in the T20 game. But pitch anything short to him and he is ready to pull it with authority as Unadkat found out. Rayudu meanwhile played a few good shots before perishing tamely one more time in this IPL trying to tickle the ball fine instead of looking to play a real attacking shot.

FOUR! Typical Raina, Full delivery and room was offered. Raina clears leg and hits it over the covers.

FOUR! Ball targeted at Raina's hip region. Easy pickings for him as he steers the ball to fine-leg.

FOUR! This time Stokes bowls at Raina's legs and result is the same, boundary to the fine-leg region.

FOUR! Stokes goes wide outside the off-stump and Raina guides it to the third-man boundary. Four back to back boundaries

After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 69/1 ( Shane Watson 38 , Suresh Raina 18) Ben Stokes continues. Terrible over. He has been hit for 4 back to back boundaries but more importantly, they have given Raina a great start. If the little man gets going, the game would be over very soon. End of Powerplay and Strategic Time Out has been taken.

After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 74/1 ( Shane Watson 42 , Suresh Raina 19) K Gowtham has been brought back and he is doing the same mistake of being too straight in line. He got away twice as Watson tried to sweep him for six. 7 overs gone and CSK already sitting at 74 for 1.

CSK end the powerplay with four 4s off Raina's bat. They have been guilty of starting slow on a few occasions this IPL, but not today. It may sound like an oxymoron given how young this format it, but CSK batsmen don't play modern T20 cricket in the sense that most of them like to play a few balls before playing the big shots. Perhaps it's a deliberate ploy from them to go hard right from the word go today.

After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 78/1 ( Shane Watson 44 , Suresh Raina 21) Shreyas Gopal into the attack now. Rahane's tactics is to slow the pace of the game. Plan is working somewhat. Just 4 runs from this over but Rajasthan would want more of this royalty.

SIX! Short in length, Watson rocks back and hit it in the direction of long-on. The ball sails just over the Stokes place there. He gets to his Fifty in style.

FOUR! Again short in length and Watson smashes it through the covers.

SIX! Short again and Watson dispatches it over the deep mid-wicket for another biggie.

After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 97/1 ( Shane Watson 61 , Suresh Raina 23) Gowtham is back into the attack. CSK is back again in groove after a few silent overs. 2 sixes and 1 four in the over and total of 21 runs. This game will soon slip away from Rajasthan if this carnage is not stopped. Seem Gayle is effect is upon us.

Shane Watson seems to be in really good nick.

FOUR! Ball pitched outside off stump. Too much room for Raina who slashes it over the point region for a boundary.

Preview: After losing their previous Indian Premier League (IPL) clash by a whisker, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to start off with a win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their new home ground -- the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Friday.

CSK were forced to move out of their original home venue in Chennai amid political unrest over the Cauvery water-sharing issue.

Both the teams, who have returned to the league after serving two year bans following the spot-fixing scandal, will face each other for the first time in the ongoing edition.

While Chennai lost their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 4 runs in Mohali, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home.

With two wins and two defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with four points, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai also have an equal number of points after two wins from three matches and are at the fourth position.

Rajasthan started their IPL 2018 campaign on a poor note, hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets. They however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Later, Kolkata outclassed them by seven wickets.

With 185 runs from four games, Sanju Samson has been the most impressive batsman for Rajasthan while skipper Rahane has amassed 130 runs.

Rajasthan's bowlers -- K. Gowtham and Ben Laughlin -- have performed well while leggie Shreays Gopal has also been economical.

However, all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was bought for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore, has failed to fire till now.

On the other hand, two-time champions Chennai had a great start to their campaign with back-to-back wins against defending champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was Dwayne Bravo's 30-ball 68 against Mumbai which helped Chennai register their first win and later, Sam Billings' 23-ball 56 guided them home against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring match.

In their last match against Kings XI Punjab, Ambati Rayudu (49) and Dhoni (79) almost handed Chennai a hat-trick of wins but they fell short by four runs.

In the bowling department, Shane Watson has been impressive with five wickets from three games while Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir have three wickets each from as many games.

It will also be Chennai's first game at Pune, which is now their new home for this year's edition of the cash-rich league, and the two-time champions will be keen to regain lost momentum.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.

With inputs from IANS