After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 150/2 ( Shane Watson 83 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 5) Stuart Binny is into the attack. And what a poor display of bowling in his first IPL this season game. 4 fours in the over and he has been shabby and all over the place. Dhoni is beginning to find boundaries as well. Trouble for RR from all ends.

OUT! Dhoni comes out of the crease, hits it to the long-on region, trying a get six runs for his side. But Gowtham was placed exactly at the right position. It looked like he spilled it but takes it on second attempt. Dhoni c Gowtham b Shreyas Gopal 5(3)

Sam Billings, right-hand bat is the next man in.

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 153/3 ( Shane Watson 85 , Sam Billings 1) Shreyas Gopal is back on. And he has sent MS Dhoni back to the dressing room. He was brave enough to toss the ball up. Dhoni fell into the bait and lost his wicket eventually. High-time Rajasthan pick two more wickets.

FOUR! Unadkat comes round the wicket, and tries to bring ball into Watson. It takes the edge of his bat as Watson tries to cut and the ball races way to third man through the slips.

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 161/3 ( Shane Watson 91 , Sam Billings 3) Unadkat back into the attack but it has been that kind of evening for him where even the good balls have been hit for four. After getting hit for a boundary, he pulled it back somewhat but a long way to go for Rajasthan yet in this innings. Need to stop CSK from posting a heavy total.

OUT! Gopal strikes again but not the best of deliveries. Pitched short, Billings goes big and finds Ben Stokes placed at deep mid-wicket region. Billings c Stokes b Shreyas Gopal 3(7)

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 165/4 ( Shane Watson 94 , Dwayne Bravo 1) Gopal is back into the attack and oh boy, he picks another one. Not the greatest of deliveries to get rid of Sam Billings but Rajasthan would take this anyway. Watson just 6 runs away from the century.

A fantastic spell of wrist spin has come to an end.

FOUR! Too much room to Watson and he cuts it four through the point region.

Not a day of heroics today for Dhoni. He had to go hard from the word go. He smoked one from Shreyas Gopal but hit it straight and flat to Gowtham at long on who took his second catch of the day. He was quickly followed by Sam Billings who couldn't get enough on a half tracker from the leggie. Watson is still looking extremely good in the middle. He has hardly played a shot in anger. Just treated balls on merit. None of those premeditated lap shots he attempted the other day and perished. Watson looks best when he uses the full face of the bat and allows his timing and power to do the work for him.

FOUR! Good ball by Laughlin but very smartly Bravo guides it to fine-leg boundary as the fielder was up.

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 175/4 ( Shane Watson 99 , Dwayne Bravo 6) Ben Laughlin is back and he has been welcomed with a boundary. But he pulled things back a little. Watson awaits his hundred. CSK would like him to finish well.

That's Shane Watson's third IPL hundred. What a knock this has been from him. He has not finished yet. He taps the ball and completes the single, now celebrating it in style. His family is there too. A very special moment really.

Once again Shreyas Gopal showing the importance of a leg-spinner in T20 cricket. Gopal is the only bowler to be going at less than six runs an over while rest of the Rajasthan bowlers all going at over 10 an over. More than the line, they have erred in length far too often.

FOUR! Unadkat pitches it short and Bravo takes the aerial route, cutting the ball over the gully region

DROPPED! Exactly the same shot which got Bravo a boundary on the last ball. This time it was near the Gully fielder who tries hard but spills it.

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 184/4 ( Shane Watson 102 , Dwayne Bravo 12) Unadkat into the attack to complete his quota of overs. Watson taps the ball to complete his 3rd IPL hundred and what a knock it has been from him. Bravo doing the damage now with the bat. 2 more overs to go and the plan would be to over 210.

FOUR! Bravo pulls it for a boundary to deep mid-wicket. More pain for Rahane.

FOUR! Bravo comes out and goes inside-out to hit it over the cover fielder for a boundary.

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 196/4 ( Shane Watson 105 , Dwayne Bravo 21) Stokes into the attack. Brilliant over from him. He was hit for four on the very first ball but made a good comeback. 4 runs after that but he was hit for another boundary on the last ball, not his fault really as it was a Bravo special shot.

The veterans are showing them how it's done in this IPL. Gayle's blitz last night is followed by a dazzling assault from Watson today. He has almost single-handedly taken the game away from Rajasthan. Having raised his hundred, he needs to finish well now to take this total from formidable to unassailable.

OUT! Shane Watson perishes. He tries to hit a fullish delivery but edges it ti Buttler behind the stumps. Watson c Buttler b Laughlin 106(57)

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 204/5 ( Dwayne Bravo 24 , Ravindra Jadeja 2) Laughlin bowls the last over and Bravo almost gave his wicket on the first ball, edging the ball to Buttler, the keeper. However the ball bounced before it was pouched by Buttler. Just 8 runs from the over and a wicket. CSK end with at 205/ 5 in 20 overs.

Terrific last over by Ben Laughlin - does not concede a boundary and only costs 8 runs. This will be a real tough ask for the Royals - then need a big innings from Ben Stokes or Jos Butler tonight. At least with Stuart Binny there is that additional depth in the batting.

This is how CSK fared throughout the 20 overs.

RR to chase 205 runs One has to admit that the way CSK started the innings, it looked like they are going to finish at around 230. Thanks to a gutsy effort from Shreyas Gopal, who was the pick of the bowlers on a day when others went for too many. He gave just 20 runs and picked up 3 wickets. Now, all dependent on the Rajasthan batsmen to deliver goods.

So CSK don't finish as strongly as they might have liked but 204 is still a very formidable score. Shane Watson looked a bit tired at the end and no one could get going from the other end apart from Raina. Almost any target is chaseable these days in T20 cricket on these flat wickets but Rajasthan will have to bat out of their skin to overhaul this total.

Deepak Chahar, right-arm medium pace, with the ball in hand. MS Dhoni, despite the back pain, is keeping the wicket.

Very ordinary first half of the game in the field & with the ball from the @rajasthanroyals boys - well played Watto. CSK at least 20 runs short so fancy us to get these & my man @IamSanjuSamson plus @benstokes38 to fire with the bat & get the boys home ! #IPL2018

DROPPED! Shane Watson drops Klassen at first slip. The ball was rising after taking the edge and it did not really help Watson.

SIX! Wow, Rahane comes out and with a straight bat goes big over the sight screen.

FOUR! The ball takes the inside edge and races way to fine-leg for four. Lucky for Rahane.

After 1 overs,Rajasthan Royals 14/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 11 , Heinrich Klaasen 1) Deepak Chahar with the first over. He begins with a fault-start and then a wide. This is a shaky start by Rajasthan. Watson dropped Rahane at first slip and then RR captain almost dragged the ball onto the stumps. Rahane however ended the over with a straight six and then a chinese cut for boundary. 14 runs from the over but Rahane did not look at ease except that six that he hit.

Shardul Thakur into the attack from another end.

FOUR! That's terrible fieidng as the ball goes through legs to boundary. Klassen flicked the ball and fielder at mid-wicket makes a mess of it.

OUT! Klassen has been clean bowled! Shardul Thakur bowled a cross-seamer and Klassen with no feet movement stood there almost frozen. The ball hit the middle stump. Klaasen b SN Thakur 7(7)

After 2 overs,Rajasthan Royals 20/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 11 , Sanju Samson 0) Shardul Thakur into the attack from another end and what a start from him. After being hit for four on the first ball, Thakur hits the bulls eye and gets rid of Klassen. Just 6 off the over and an early wicket. Great start for CSK.

Really difficult to understand why Klassen was asked to open the batting. He played the Indian wrist spinners so well in South Africa during the middle overs. This is another example of Shane Warne and the Royals coaching staff still understanding the perfect role for their players. If ever this was Tripathi's chance to open.

OUT! Sanju Samson, RR's best batsman thus far this season, perishes at fine-leg. It was short ball, just where Samson liked and he pulled it straight to Karn Sharma at fine-leg . Samson c Karn Sharma b Chahar 2(3)

After 3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 25/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 14 , Ben Stokes 0) Deepak Chahar is back on and there was a huge appeal on the second ball and Chahar brought it in to Rahane and it hit his back thigh. Dhoni went for DRS but to no avail as there was a slight edge. But he got Samson on the last ball of the over. CSK right on top.

Two matches and two identical dismissals for Sanju Samson. These video analysts are a smart bunch, they would have seen, once you cramp Samson with the short ball, he swivels and hits the ball up and under, rather than rolling his wrists on it.

After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 31/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 16 , Ben Stokes 4) Shardul Thakur continues. He is very disciplined today. That is showing on his pitch map. He has been straight, wicket-to wicket, not allowing enough room the RR batsmen. Just 6 from the last over.

Deepak Chahar is into his 3rd over now.

Preview: After losing their previous Indian Premier League (IPL) clash by a whisker, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to start off with a win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their new home ground -- the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Friday.

CSK were forced to move out of their original home venue in Chennai amid political unrest over the Cauvery water-sharing issue.

Both the teams, who have returned to the league after serving two year bans following the spot-fixing scandal, will face each other for the first time in the ongoing edition.

While Chennai lost their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 4 runs in Mohali, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home.

With two wins and two defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with four points, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai also have an equal number of points after two wins from three matches and are at the fourth position.

Rajasthan started their IPL 2018 campaign on a poor note, hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets. They however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Later, Kolkata outclassed them by seven wickets.

With 185 runs from four games, Sanju Samson has been the most impressive batsman for Rajasthan while skipper Rahane has amassed 130 runs.

Rajasthan's bowlers -- K. Gowtham and Ben Laughlin -- have performed well while leggie Shreays Gopal has also been economical.

However, all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was bought for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore, has failed to fire till now.

On the other hand, two-time champions Chennai had a great start to their campaign with back-to-back wins against defending champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was Dwayne Bravo's 30-ball 68 against Mumbai which helped Chennai register their first win and later, Sam Billings' 23-ball 56 guided them home against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring match.

In their last match against Kings XI Punjab, Ambati Rayudu (49) and Dhoni (79) almost handed Chennai a hat-trick of wins but they fell short by four runs.

In the bowling department, Shane Watson has been impressive with five wickets from three games while Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir have three wickets each from as many games.

It will also be Chennai's first game at Pune, which is now their new home for this year's edition of the cash-rich league, and the two-time champions will be keen to regain lost momentum.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.

