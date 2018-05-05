After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 80/4 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 51 , Colin de Grandhomme 5) Three singles off the first five deliveries, including Parthiv completing his 11th fifty. De Grandhomme with a boundary off the last ball.

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 85/5 ( Colin de Grandhomme 7 , Murugan Ashwin 1) Another sharp over by Sir Jadeja! End of an outstanding spell. He and CSK will be mighty please with his performance with the ball today. Figures: 4-0-18-3. Murugan Ashwin comes into bat in the 13th over.

OUT! Excellent delivery from Harbhajan Singh. Murugan Ashwin had no clue as he played for the conventinal offspiner with the ball holding its line and with Ashwin leaning forward had his foot on the line when MS Dhoni removed the stumps. RCB's slump continues. Murugan Ashwin st Dhoni b Harbhajan 1(2)

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 87/6 ( Colin de Grandhomme 8 , Tim Southee 1) End of Harbhajan Singh's spell. Jadeja might have been the star so far but Harbhajan has played his part as well. Completing his quota giving 22 runs off 4 overs and picking two wickets as well.

The last time before today when Ravindra Jadeja took at least three wickets in an IPL match was in 2015. He took four wickets in that match against RR at Chepauk.

RCB's innings is in tatters as they struggle to come to terms against spin. Parthiv the main batsman today caught and bowled after a hefty knock of 53. Both Jadeja and Harbhajan are virtually running through the innings. 85 for 6 and gasping.

OUT! De Grandhomme perishes! The end for RCB is nearing! They are crashing out here. Willey strikes with the first off the new spell. Bowled round the wicket started off with a cutter and De Grandhomme cannot get the connection the big heave. Goes up in the air and Raina takes a simple catch. C De Grandhomme c Raina b Willey 8 (8)

Pure class from Harbhajan. This one dipped on Murugan Ashwin and that drew him out of the crease who was playing for the spin when there was none. Dhoni's quick hands did the rest. This slightly slower pitch is suiting the CSK spinners. Between them, Harbhajan and Jadeja have bowled their 8 overs for 40 runs and picked up 5 wickets.

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 89/7 ( Tim Southee 2 , Umesh Yadav 1) Wileey returns to the bowling crease and removes the last recognised batsman off the first ball. RCB's slide extends, the fear of being bowled out is looking more and more realistic. They could be shot out under 100. 5 overs still to go. 3 wickets for CSK to take. Two singles and a wicket off the over.

Superb stuff from Harbhajan today. CSK needed the senior pro to lift his game up and look how he has responded.

The procession continues for RCB. De Grandhomme was probably relieved to see Harbhajan and Jadeja off the attack and wanted to go after Willey, but his execution was completely off. It's come to the point where RCB need to just tap the ball around to make sure they play out their quota of 20 overs.

OUT! Chennai is on fire! With the ball and in the field! Willey gets the direct-hit from mid off to send Umesh Yadav packing! This is turning out to be embarrassing for the visiting side. Hit the stumps on the full no chance for Umesh. U Yadav run out Willey1 (5)

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 92/8 ( Tim Southee 4 , Mohammed Siraj 0) RCB's implosion continues they lose their 8th wicket to the brilliance of David Willey in the field. Three runs off Lungi Ngidi's last over.Picks up a wicket for 24 runs in his four.

Before you get the time to catch your breath, another RCB batsman returns. This time it was Umesh Yadav who simply tapped it to David Willey and set off. Willey hits bullseye with a powerful throw to draw curtains over Umesh's short stay.

FOUR! Willey goes full trying to hit the stumps, Southee gets the bat down in time, gets the inside edge to fine leg boundary. RCB will take anything at this moment.

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 99/8 ( Tim Southee 11 , Mohammed Siraj 0) RCB's hopes of going past 120 are still alive, trying to give their bowlers some runs to defend, well the bowlers will only have to double up as batsmen to earn some runs in the end. Southee can swing his bat around. How many can he gather?

FOUR! Nicely driven by Southee there! Beats the cover fielder to the boundary as RCB go past the 100-run mark. Not the start Bravo was looking forward to.

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 112/8 ( Tim Southee 22 , Mohammed Siraj 2) Bravo is brought on to bowl the final overs. RCB wriggle past the 100-run mark with Southee driving through the covers. Some untidy work in the field. A wild throw from Ngidi with nobody backing up, leaks five runs off the bat, after there was an appeal for lbw and Siraj and Southee ran for the quick single.

RCB's innings has fallen apart rapidly. None of the batsmen, barring Parthiv, have put their hand up and gone on to constructing the innings. Wild shots, suicidal running between the wickets and adventurous stroll outside the crease have made a mess of the innings. Spinners Harbhajan and Jadeja did all the damage

SIX! Sixer Southee is in the house! Sweetly timed pull goes a long way into the stands for a six.

FOUR! Fancy stuff by Southee! Tried to scoop it to fine leg fence. He was moving around to play it over the keeper's head. Thakur bowled it wide off off stump and he gets the thick outside edge that flies to third man, who was positioned very fine, he gets there in time but goes reverse cup, spills the chance and the ball drops just before the boundary ropes

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 123/8 ( Tim Southee 33 , Mohammed Siraj 2) Just the over RCB were searching for. Southee giving some late impetus, MS Dhoni had expressed his concerns over death bowling in the post match of the previous game. He will not be impressed with his bowlers once again, as they couldn't finish it off.

Southee is giving the RCB fans something to cheer at the end. CSK's death woes continue even today. Southee has ridden his luck, but he has also hit some proper cricket shots. Dhoni needs to remind his team that there is no scope to relax at any point in a T20 game. You never know when these little errors, like that overthrow from Ngidi, will come back to hurt you.

After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 127/9 ( Tim Southee 36 , ) Hysteria all around on the ground. Inside edge from Southee and Siraj is running towards the batsman's end, Southee asks him to return and while he is turning to go back to the non-striker's end, he twists or does himself. He is on the floor mid pitch. Easy run out on offer and Ngidi with another wild throw at the bowler's end allows the stuggling Siraj to get up and jog back to safety. Couple of inside edges from Southee gives three runs off the first five balls. Run out off the last ball as Siraj returned for the second run, he was struggling and was never going to make it, but with nothing to lose they had to go for it. CSK need 128 to win in 20 overs.

The lowest total defended by RCB in IPL is 126 which they defended against CSK at Chepauk in 2008.

So RCB managed to play out their full quota of overs thanks to Tim Southee at the end. 127 isn't the total to write home about, but it could have been worse at one point. Can RCB make a game out of it? It's a big ask against an in-form CSK batting line up.

Brilliant stuff from Chennai bowlers but as you can see RCB did fight at the fag end of the innings thanks to a certain Tim Southee.

RCB has given their bowlers just about something to play with! CSK were spot on in the first 15 overs, while RCB's top order, besides Parthiv Patel just did not turn up. Not something you would associate with the Virat Kohli-led side but credit to Chennai spinners, Jadeja and Harbhajan, who were on fire tonight. Together they bowled 8 overs for 40 runs and five key wickets. That sums up the story. RCB bowlers have a huge task ahead of themselves against CSK's able batting line up, if they have to keep their team's hopes alive in the competition.

How good was Ravindra Jadeja today. He got rid of his Indian captain Virat Kohli and then quickly ran over Mandeep Singh and well-settled Parthiv Patel to help his side today.

Ambati Rayudu returns to his opening spot alongside Shane Watson as they begin chase of 128. Let's find out if they run down the target quickly or whether RCB bowlers have the heart to make a match out of this. Tim Southee was more than handy with the bat, he has a more important role waiting for himself with the ball.

FOUR! Southee doesn't start right! Begins with a 'hit-me' ball! Short and wide outside the off stump and Watson square cuts it to the boundary.

FOUR! After the cut, this has been driven past cover and the De Grandhomme is positioned deep on the offside is not able to cut it off. The big kiwi slowed up rather too soon and was reluctant to put in the dive.

After 1 over, Chennai Super Kings 9/0 ( Shane Watson 9 , Ambati Rayudu 0) Nine runs off the first over. Not what RCB wanted! Couple of boundaries in the over from Watson. Rather optimistic appeal off the final ball for an lbw against Rayudu but no harm done.

Emphatic start from CSK as Watson murders width from Southee the very first bowl of the innings and followed it with an elegant cover drive off the front foot. How useful has he been for CSK this season? Looks hungry, inspired and rejuvenated.

After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 9/0 ( Shane Watson 9 , Ambati Rayudu 0) After expensive first over. When the required rate is just a touch over six. Nine is costly. Chahal has delivered a maiden. Watson keeps finding the fielders in the circle. Good start for the leggie.

SIX! Umesh Yadav bangs it in short and Rayudu is on the swivel, perhaps got the top edge. But that has flown off the bat over fine leg for a six!

A maiden first up for Yuzvendra Chahal. CSK won't be worried by that column in his bowling figures as long as the last column for wicket remains empty. I won't be surprised if Kohli finishes him quota quite early in the game in his quest for wickets.

Ambati Rayudu has now scored 397 runs in this IPL which is the most by him an IPL season. The previous record was of 395 runs which he scored in 2011.

OUT! What a delivery to uproot Watto's offstump! Does him by pace and hint of away swing! Watson doesn't get his bat in the line of the bat as the ball hits the base of the offstump. First wicket for Umesh and RCB. S Watson b U Yadav 11 (14)

Ambati Rayudu becomes the 16th player to hit 100 or more sixes in IPL.

Ambati Rayudu can do no wrong. When things are going your way even edges bring sixes, Umesh Yadav's extra pace helps of course. Watson wasn't so lucky as Umesh played him with a classic one-two, a quick short pitch delivery followed by one pitched right up. RCB desperately needed that early wicket to keep themselves in the game.

Suresh Raina has amassed 617 runs against RCB in IPL thus far - the third most by any bowler. Can he take the game away from RCB by playing a quick cameo?

After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 18/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 6 , Suresh Raina 0) This is what pace brings to the table! A double edged sword. We saw both sides off it in the over with the six sailing over fine leg off the bat and then the full ball bowled at 141.1 clicks knocking down Watto's off pole.

After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 23/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 8 , Suresh Raina 3) Suresh Raina has walked out at number three. Southee completes his second over. Raina gets off the mark with a push on the leg side and running a couple. Five runs off the over.

OUT! And he strikes! The big smiling Ngidi has outsmarted the former Kiwi captain with a slower cutter by rolling his fingers at the last moment. McCullum was charging down the wicket trying to get some room, was bowled slightly wide from the batsman, who tried to drag from outside off. Only getting top edge that went high and the mid on fielder settled under it but almost made a mess of it. Thakur the fielder held on to it on second attempt. B McCullum c Thakur b Ngidi 5 (3)

FIFTY! Half-century for Parthiv Patel! He has held one end for RCB and seen four wickets fall around him. Was scratchy to begin with but has unfurled some delightful strokes to reach the milestone in 37 balls. His team desperately needs him to bat through today.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to improve their bowling and fielding and return to their winning ways when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL) in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Saturday.

Batting-heavy CSK slipped to a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday night due to some sloppy fielding and a poor bowling effort.

The KKR spinners bowled superbly to keep the MS Dhoni-led team to 177/5. Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik then made the most of some inexperienced bowling by the likes of K.M. Asif to get KKR past the line.

Ravindra Jadeja also dropped KKR opener Sunil Narine twice on 6 off consecutive deliveries.

CSK also lost comprehensively to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets on April 28, resulting in them dropping to second spot in the points table.

The CSK batters have been doing well with Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina contributing regularly.

Rayudu, especially, has batted well both as an opener and at number four, scoring 391 runs so far.

Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 43 against KKR, has reminded his critics that he is not past his prime and will be expected to continue his purple patch with the bat against Virat Kohli-led RCB.

The CSK bowlers had been generally impressive with Shardul Thakur at the top.

But in their defeats against MI and KKR, the bowling attack could not defend the scores put up by their batters and appears to be missing the services of injured Deepak Chahar.

The pacers and the spinners led by veteran Harbhajan Singh need to play to potential to restrict a devastating RCB batting line-up, spearheaded by Kohli.

RCB, who beat Mumbai by 14 runs in their last game, will be eager to avenge their five-wicket defeat at home against CSK.

It is a must-win game for Kohli and Co who are in the fifth spot, having won three of their eight matches.

RCB too have some batting problems with only Kohli leading from the front, amassing 449 runs in nine matches.

RCB will expect to welcome back star South African batsman AB de Villiers, who missed out games due to fever.

He has scored 280 runs in six games and has looked in fine touch.

They also require Quinton de Kock (201 runs in 8 games) and Brendon McCullum (122 runs in 5 games), who are yet to play to their potential, to chip in.

Kohli's bone of contention has been RCB's death bowling as they have leaked runs in this phase.

Umesh Yadav (11 wickets) and Yuzvendra Chahal (7 wickets) have stamped their class, but Mohammad Siraj and Washington Sunder (four wickets) have performed below par.

The squads:

CSK: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N. Jagadeesan, David Willey.

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

With inputs from IANS