RCB team changes: AB de Villiers makes a comeback today after missing last couple of games due to high fever. Quinton de Kock misses out in this match. Parthiv Patel also makes the cut.

CSK's record at Pune in IPL so far is 3-2 from five matches which they have played at the venue.

CSK have won each of their last five matches against RCB in IPL.

On a sultry afternoon in Pune we are in for a massive game in the context of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings have been slightly hot and cold in their previous few matches, while for the visitors, it is an important game for RCB to stay alive in the competition. Parthiv Patel gets his first game of this season and he will take the first ball, which will be bowled by David Willey, who too is making his debut in yellow jersey. Brendon McCullum is partnering Patel. Here we go!

The average scoring rate at this venue in this year's IPL is 9.24 - the highest for any venue with a cut-off of hosting two matches.

Skipper Kohli seems to be working himself into some sort of serious form. McCullum and Grandhomme too had a good outing in the previous match. If ABD too comes to the party RCB will be unstoppable. The bowlers too seem to have found their mojo, as they demonstrated during the previous game against Mumbai Indians where they successfully defended a modest total. Nevertheless RCB would look forward to chasing rather than setting a target

RCB have three wins from 8 games. They need to win 5 of the remaining 6 matches to be sure of a place in the play-offs. The good news for RCB is that they seem to be slowly peaking. A couple of losses might well have been wins if they had the luck. CSK pulled off a great win the last time these two teams met. It's pay back time for RCB.

The absence of Quinton de Kock will hit RCB hard. Whether taking catches or effecting run outs he was absolutely brilliant behind the stumps. In fact some of RCB's wickets could be credited to him! In all probability his replacement will be Parthiv Patel, unless de Villiers or Brendon McCullum is persuaded to take the gloves. ABD back in action after a viral fever lay off is good news. Quinton's short holiday for a wedding in SA will not be felt in front of the crease as RCB have a powerful batting line-up in Vohra, McCullum, Kohli, ABD, Grandhomme, Mandeep.

Brendon McCullum has got three 30-plus scores in this IPL without a fifty but he needs to get a big one today if he gets going from the ball one to post extra 20 to 30 runs against an in-form CSK batting unit.

FOUR! McCullum waits this time and steers it through the third man region with backward point and short third man inside the ring.

After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 7/0 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 1 , Brendon McCullum 5) Willey slants one on Parthiv's pad and he isn't able to get bat on ball. He misses it on the next ball as well, only this time the ball was slightly straighter, hits him in the groin region that draws an appeal from the bowler and few fielders behind the stumps, but the ball was always rising over the stumps. A tentative inside edge that rolls on the legside gives Patel and RCB their first run. McCullum is down the wicket straightaway he too gets it from the inside off the bat and picks a single to square leg. A boundary for McCullum to end the over.

Lungi Ngidi will bowl from the other end.

OUT! And he strikes! The big smiling Ngidi has outsmarted the former Kiwi captain with a slower cutter by rolling his fingers at the last moment. McCullum was charging down the wicket trying to get some room, was bowled slightly wide from the batsman, who tried to drag from outside off. Only getting top edge that went high and the mid on fielder settled under it but almost made a mess of it. Thakur the fielder held on to it on second attempt. B McCullum c Thakur b Ngidi 5 (3)

FOUR! Fraction short from Ngidi and Parthiv pounches on it immediately. Gets it just over the mid on fielder for his first boundary.

FOUR! Nice! Parthiv didn't overhit it just a chip through the mid wicket with the ball racing off the turf.

Virat Kohli is the only player to score 650-plus runs against CSK in IPL. He has amassed 724 runs at an average of 42.58 against them from 20 innings in IPL.

McCullum did not even bother sussing out the pitch. Decided to throw his bat around before the bowlers settled down. An early loss of wicket. RCB batting first obviously want to post a big total and are being aggressive about it.

After 2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 17/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 10 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Ngidi strikes in his first over. Virat Kohli has walked in at number three. Parthiv gets a move on with couple of boundaries in the over. Chennai will be happy with the start.

SIX! After getting a sighter. Parthiv is now looking to attack the bowlers. Dances down the wicket and goes straight over long on to smash the first six off the innings.

After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 26/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 17 , Virat Kohli (C) 2) Kohli gets his first run with a dab to third man. The six off the last ball spoil the over from Willey. Parthiv is ensuring that RCB do not eat up a lot of deliveries in the Powerplay allowing Kohli to get into the groove.

After 4 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 29/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 18 , Virat Kohli (C) 3) Excellent over by Lungi Ngidi. Bowling a lot of cutters in the over not giving too much pace for the batsman to play with. A very risky single to backward point off the last ball by Kohli, almost ended up throwing his partner under the bus. Rayudu runs in from backward point but required a direct hit to dismiss Parthiv, who had given up. Couldn't hit the target. Three runs off the over.

FOUR! Shot! was bowled in the good length area by Shardul but Kohli has struck a very good shot over bowler's head for a boundary. Smashed!

Parthiv has to go after the bowling or run at Kohli's call. He has no say in it, even if there is a danger of getting run out. So far RCB's luck has held

After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 37/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 8) Thakur bowled well after he was struck for a boundary by Virat on the second ball off the over. Parthiv pulls unconvincingly over mid wicket for a couple and Thakur pulls the length back further, Patel gets the pull from the middle this time but Willey was positioned at deep mid wicket just for that, Willey does well to keep it down to just a single.

Shardul Thakusr's economy rate of 9.86 in this IPL is the third worst among all the players with a cut-off of 20 overs bowled.

SIX! Parthiv loves to play the pick up shot, doesn't he. Plays it over backward square leg for a maximum.

FOUR! Didn't try to play across the line this time and gets four runs! Driven well through the covers for a boundary.

After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 47/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 31 , Virat Kohli (C) 8) Ngidi runs into to bowl the third over.Lots of swing and misses for Patel after striking the six off the second ball. Finally decides to play it on the offside to drill it through the covers, to end the powerplay strong.

RCB will be buoyed by the last win and relieved by the return of ABD. Parthiv Patel's return is a welcome move as it frees up another overseas player spot. De Kock hasn't been in great form for RCB, so his absence may not affect them much. David Willey is a welcome addition to the team; he will provide more hitting power in the lower order, something CSK struggled with in the last game, along with providing more bowling options to Dhoni.

Ravindra Jadeja is the only left-arm spinner to dismiss Virat Kohli thrice in IPL.

AB de Villiers' last five IPL innings against CSK: 68, 1, 21, 14, 10 He needs to stay till the 16th over atleast for RCB today as Kohli has gone so.

Kohli's dab and run at the start of his innings is based on eschewing risks. Especially going for big hits to keep scoreboard ticking over. He missed a straight delivery in attempting to dab a simple straight delivery from jadeja and was bowled. Even jadeja looked shocked.

Ravindra Jadeja can't believe his luck. He hasn't done much this IPL, but today he gets Kohli with his first delivery. CSK need these wickets to give some cushion to their death bowlers that haven't quite clicked so far in this IPL season.

Piyush Chawla (19) is the only spinner who has taken more wickets than Harbhajan Singh (18) against RCB in IPL.

OUT! Bowled! Got him! What did just happen there? Jadeja pushed one through and Kohli simply missed to get bat on ball, no feet movement, trying to open the face of the bat but was too late. The ball cannoned into the stumps and Jadeja doesn't know whether to celebrate India's captain wicket or not. Raises his arms in celebrations but as if to say ' oh he has missed it' , rather than ' COME ON, I have got him ' Kohli b Jadeja 8(11)

After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 51/2 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 34 , AB de Villiers 1) Still cannot believe how the Kohli, missed it.

OUT! My word, what is RCB upto!? ABD tried the reverse sweep, the ball was pushed down the leg side and AB just held his bat out rather than trying to play it through point or behind point or even third man. The ball sneaked through and AB losing his balance and MS Dhomni completing an easy stumpings according to his standards. AB de Villiers st Dhoni b Harbhajan 1(4)

After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 57/3 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 39 , Mandeep Singh 1) Royal Challengers Bangalore are in deep trouble here. After Kohli, even AB has departed cheaply. Harbhajan started off giving a boundary, dropped a catch but all sins are forgiven when you can bag the wicket of AB De Villiers. Is this the beginning of the slide (in this innings)?

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 61/3 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 41 , Mandeep Singh 3) Jadeja continues. Bowling it quick and wicket-to-wicket. Four singles off the over. RCB struggling here! Didn't think I would say this but now that Parthiv has got a start, he needs to kick on and make a big score.

FOUR! Waited on it till the very end and carves a superb cut! Gets it through the narrow gap behind the point for a boundary.

Wickets of Kohli and AB would have deflated RCB spirits in a big way. Important for CSK to put a squeeze on and get through a few quick, quiet overs. No one better than Jadeja to finish overs before the opposition batsmen get time to take stock.

OUT! And he strikes! The big smiling Ngidi has outsmarted the former Kiwi captain with a slower cutter by rolling his fingers at the last moment. McCullum was charging down the wicket trying to get some room, was bowled slightly wide from the batsman, who tried to drag from outside off. Only getting top edge that went high and the mid on fielder settled under it but almost made a mess of it. Thakur the fielder held on to it on second attempt. B McCullum c Thakur b Ngidi 5 (3)

OUT! Bowled! Got him! What did just happen there? Jadeja pushed one through and Kohli simply missed to get bat on ball, no feet movement, trying to open the face of the bat but was too late. The ball cannoned into the stumps and Jadeja doesn't know whether to celebrate India's captain wicket or not. Raises his arms in celebrations but as if to say ' oh he has missed it' , rather than ' COME ON, I have got him ' Kohli b Jadeja 8(11)

OUT! My word, what is RCB upto!? ABD tried the reverse sweep, the ball was pushed down the leg side and AB just held his bat out rather than trying to play it through point or behind point or even third man. The ball sneaked through and AB losing his balance and MS Dhomni completing an easy stumpings according to his standards. AB de Villiers st Dhoni b Harbhajan 1(4)

IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Pune, latest update and cricket score: Wickets of Kohli and AB would have deflated RCB spirits in a big way. Important for CSK to put a squeeze on and get through a few quick, quiet overs. No one better than Jadeja to finish overs before the opposition batsmen get time to take stock.



Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to improve their bowling and fielding and return to their winning ways when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL) in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Saturday.

Batting-heavy CSK slipped to a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday night due to some sloppy fielding and a poor bowling effort.

The KKR spinners bowled superbly to keep the MS Dhoni-led team to 177/5. Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik then made the most of some inexperienced bowling by the likes of K.M. Asif to get KKR past the line.

Ravindra Jadeja also dropped KKR opener Sunil Narine twice on 6 off consecutive deliveries.

CSK also lost comprehensively to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets on April 28, resulting in them dropping to second spot in the points table.

The CSK batters have been doing well with Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina contributing regularly.

Rayudu, especially, has batted well both as an opener and at number four, scoring 391 runs so far.

Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 43 against KKR, has reminded his critics that he is not past his prime and will be expected to continue his purple patch with the bat against Virat Kohli-led RCB.

The CSK bowlers had been generally impressive with Shardul Thakur at the top.

But in their defeats against MI and KKR, the bowling attack could not defend the scores put up by their batters and appears to be missing the services of injured Deepak Chahar.

The pacers and the spinners led by veteran Harbhajan Singh need to play to potential to restrict a devastating RCB batting line-up, spearheaded by Kohli.

RCB, who beat Mumbai by 14 runs in their last game, will be eager to avenge their five-wicket defeat at home against CSK.

It is a must-win game for Kohli and Co who are in the fifth spot, having won three of their eight matches.

RCB too have some batting problems with only Kohli leading from the front, amassing 449 runs in nine matches.

RCB will expect to welcome back star South African batsman AB de Villiers, who missed out games due to fever.

He has scored 280 runs in six games and has looked in fine touch.

They also require Quinton de Kock (201 runs in 8 games) and Brendon McCullum (122 runs in 5 games), who are yet to play to their potential, to chip in.

Kohli's bone of contention has been RCB's death bowling as they have leaked runs in this phase.

Umesh Yadav (11 wickets) and Yuzvendra Chahal (7 wickets) have stamped their class, but Mohammad Siraj and Washington Sunder (four wickets) have performed below par.

The squads:

CSK: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N. Jagadeesan, David Willey.

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

With inputs from IANS