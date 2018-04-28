First Cricket
IPL | Match 26 Apr 27, 2018
DEL Vs KOL
Delhi Daredevils beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 55 runs
IPL | Match 25 Apr 26, 2018
HYD Vs PUN
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 13 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
IPL 2018, LIVE Cricket Score, CSK vs MI at Pune: Mumbai look to resurrect season against Chennai in must-win encounter

Date: Saturday, 28 April, 2018 17:56 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
Venue:

  • Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 27th match of IPL 2018, which will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. 


Preview: In a bid to keep their play-off hopes alive, Mumbai Indians will be eyeing victory in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against a confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are lying at the seventh place in the eight-team points table after managing a single win from six games so far while CSK tops the chart with five wins from six matches.

When the two sides met earlier in this year's league at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, CSK had pipped Mumbai Indians by one wicket and with a ball to spare.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

Saturday's game will be a must-win encounter for Mumbai if they want to survive in the tournament.

So far, the Mumbai batters have struggled, except for Suryakumar Yadav. Both the skipper and Kieron Pollard hve failed to fire in five of the six games.

Barring the match-winning knock of 94 runs against Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), Rohit has failed to get past 20 runs in five innings.

Not just the batters, but the Mumbai bowlers have also let the team down. Twenty-year-old leggie Mayank Markande has been the find for Mumbai but lacked support from the others.

While Markande has scalped 10 wickets from six games, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has eight wickets in his kitty.

However, Bumrah, known as a ‘death overs' specialist, and Bangladesh pacer Muztifizur Rahman have not lived up to the expectations after leaking plenty of runs in the late stages.

Mumbai bowlers will need to perform as a unit to stop a in-form CSK batters.

On the other hand, Chennai have once again shown why they are considered as the most successful IPL team and will be looking to continue their dream run in the league.

Most of CSK batters - Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni are in form. Only Suresh Raina has failed to click and will be desperate to find his touch.

While Rayudu has amassed 283 runs from six games, averaging 47.16, Dhoni and Watson have accumulated 209 and 191 runs respectively.

Chennai batsmen have fired on more than one occassion, guiding CSK home. The yellow brigade has the ability to put a massive total on board or chase any challenging target.

In the bowling department, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have been impressive, leading Chennai's pace attack.

While Thakur has eight wickets from five games, Chahar has six wickets from as many games.

Also, all-rounder Watson has six wickets to his name with an economy of around eight.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, medium-pacer Dwayne Bravo and leggie Karn Sharma have also came with breakthroughs for CSK at crucial times.

Keeping in view their fine form, Chennai will once again be the favourites in Saturday's game against Mumbai.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Hyderabad
 7 5 2 0 10
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 7 3 4 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 6 2 4 0 4
7
Delhi
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Mumbai
 6 1 5 0 2

CRICKET SCORES


