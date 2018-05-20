Hello and welcome to Firstpost 's coverage of IPL 2018 encounter between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. Stay tuned for latest updates and scores.

If MI lose to DD, KXIP need to beat CSK by 53+ runs or achieve the target with 38 balls to spare. Read all possible scenarios here .

After 1 overs,Kings XI Punjab 7/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 6 , Chris Gayle 0) Sedate start from KXIP. KL Rahul eases into a lovely drive to get things going. Seven from the over.

OUT! That's a big blow. Chris Gayle depart for a second-ball duck. Gets a feather-touch doen the leg side off Ngidi. Umpire says not-out but Gayle walks. Gayle c Dhoni b Lungi Ngidi 0(2)

After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 8/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 6 , Aaron Finch 0) Excellent first over from Ngidi. Gets rid of Gayle and concedes just a run. He is working up good pace on this lively track.

KXIP have lost five out of their six matches at Pune in IPL.

OUT! Finch's gone! Back of length and swinging away from Finch who edges it. Suresh Raina at first slip dives to his left to complete a good catch. KXIP in trouble. Finch c Raina b Chahar 4(6)

If KXIP win by 53 runs or more then they will qualify otherwise RR will take the fourth spot in this year's points table.

After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 15/2 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 7 , Manoj Tiwary 1) Excellent over this from Chahar. Starts with a boundary to Finch but gets him with a perfect outswinger. It's a lively track and CSK bowlers are making the ball talk. Just seven from that over and a wicket.

OUT! What a ball! This one comes in and flattens KL Rahul's off-stump. Big, big wicket this from Ngidi. Rahul b Lungi Ngidi 7(11)

After 4 overs,Kings XI Punjab 16/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 2 , David Miller 0) Ngidi delivers another fantastic over. He starts with three dots to Manoj Tiwary before he gets off the mark to an overthrow. Ngidi is sticking to back of length here and is getting the ball to move both ways. Four deliveries move away and last two come in. Perfect set-up, and that's what does Rahul in. The last ball comes in sharply, Rahul shoulders arms and the ball takes down his off-stump. Wow!

This was the first single digit score for KL Rahul in IPL - 11.

After 5 overs,Kings XI Punjab 23/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 4 , David Miller 5) Another good over this from Chahar. Just seven off it,and he is sticking to back of length deliveries,allowing the ball to do the rest. Miller has looked tentative and Tiwary doesn't have much matches under his belt. CSK are making them work for runs.

First real failure for KL Rahul and Punjab are already tottering at 25/3. Finch had gone earlier... Punjab top order has failed completely against this greenish Pune track.

After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 29/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 8 , David Miller 7) Ngidi sticks largely to short of length, slipping in a few well-pitched ones in between. Both batsmen are reluctant to use their feet, which shows their uncertainity. This pitch has good bounce and the ball is regularly hitting the splice of bat. Just six from it. KXIP are tottering at the close of Powerplay.

This is a cripples Punjab batting line up now with the lone warrior KL Rahul back in the hut. The pitch is offering a lot of assistance to the Chennai seamers. Desperate time for Punjab. They need an extended period of consolidation at the moment followed by a flurry of big hits at the end to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Terrible start to Punjab's quest to reach the playoff. CSK fast bowlers are looking a handful at the start. Both Ngidi and Chahal have picked a wicket apiece. Punjab may do well to forget about the qualification scenario and just treat this as just another game.

After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 39/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 9 , David Miller 14) Deepak Chahar continues. That's his last over, and he has a slip in position. CSK are justifiably pumped-up, as the diving save at mid-on from Ravindra Jadeja shows - that was timed well by David Miller. The southpaw tries an across-the-line swipe and is beaten. Chahar delivers a no-ball (height) and the resultant free-hit is hit into the stands by Miller.

FOUR! Poor start from Harbhajan. Short and wide and Tiwary cuts it.

SIX! Tossed up from Harbhajan and Tiwary goes over long-on, where Jadeja jumps to prevent the six, but it saisl over his outstretched hand. It did kiss his fingers on the way.

After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 52/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 21 , David Miller 15) Productive over from Harbhajan. The ball was swinging, so a release was expected when the spinner came along. A four and a six come off it, thanks to Manoj Tiwary, and three more singles make it a good over for KXIP.

Preview:Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face the herculean task of stopping a star-studded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to seal a playoff berth when the two sides face-off in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) league game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

Apart from Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) also share 12 points each and with a sole match remaining for them, any of the four could make to the final four.

With the race for the playoffs becoming an interesting scenario, Punjab will have to register a win with a huge margin as their net run-rate reads a poor -0.490.

The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side kicked-off the 2018 season on a decent note, winning five of their first six games but faultered in the business end of the league.

Barring opener KL Rahul, who has 652 runs from 13 innings, Punjab have failed to click as a unit.

Chris Gayle came out with some impressive knocks in the first half of the season but failed to maintain his form.

Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Marcus Stonis, Mayank Agarwal and Yuvraj Singh have failed to score so far.

In the bowling department, Andrew Tye has single-handedly led the pace attack with 24 wickets from 13 games and is currently the leading wicket taker in the league.

Teenaged Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman (14 wickets) has also been impressive while pacer Ankit Rajpoot (eight wickets), off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (six wickets) and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma (six wickets) need to raise the bar against Chennai.

On the other hand, having already qualified for the playoffs, Chennai will be eager to finish the league stage at the top spot.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side were handed a 34-run defeat by Delhi Daredevils in their last game on Friday.

For Chennai, Ambati Rayadu has been brilliant so far, delivering on most occasions. He has been among the runs and has received good support from his partner Shane Watson.

Playing 13 innings, Rayudu has 585 runs while the Australian all-rounder has gathered 438 runs.

Skipper Dhoni (430 runs), has once again silenced his critics while Suresh Raina, who failed with the bat against Delhi, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja will also need to come good with the bat on Sunday.

Deepak Chahar is back from injury which has also bolstered the yellow brigade's pace attack.

Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi have also emerged with breakthroughs whenever the side needed. However, Bravo needs to learn from his last game, where he was hammered for 26 runs in the final over.

It could be an another edge-of-the-seat match for fans as both the sides will be hungry for win in the last league game of the season.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Axar Patel, Akshdeep Nath, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Dagar.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N. Jagadeesan, David Willy.

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 14 games this season. KXIP are in seventh position with 12 points from 13 games. Check out the updated IPL points table here.