After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 61/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 28 , David Miller 16) Shardul Thakur comes on. Concedes a boundary and couple of overthrows there make it a nine-run over. CSK firmly on top though.

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 71/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 33 , David Miller 20) Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack. Goes wide and Miller steers him for a couple to third man on the first ball. Mixes his lengths and concedes a boundary on the penultimate ball, but 10 runs come off it. 50-run alliance comes up as KXIP look to rebuild.

Flurry of wickets initially and then a good solid partnership between David Miller and Manoj Tiwary shaping up beautifully. They both need to carry on to take the visiting side to a fighting total.

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 76/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 35 , David Miller 23) Here's Thakur. Starts with a length ball that is hit to point for a single by Tiwary. Drops his pace to Miller who mistimes his pull to long-on. All safe though. He is mixing his lengths here. Tiwary takes a single on fourth ball and Thakur goes short with little pace to Miller. The top-edged pull falls short of fine leg,who is too square. Dot ball ends the over.

OUT! Jadeja strikes first ball! He tosses it up, finds some spin and Tiwary's slog sweep gets a faint edge that is taken by Dhoni. Manoj Tiwary c Dhoni b Jadeja 35(30)

After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 80/4 ( David Miller 24 , Karun Nair 2) Successful over this from Jadeja. Strikes next ball and finds his length straightaway. Just four from that over.

OUT! Bravo strikes! Miller moved around, exposing his stumps and Bravo nails a yorker. Two new men at the crease for KXIP now. Miller b Dwayne Bravo 24(22)

Breakthrough for Chennai and Tiwary is gone. It's Jadeja with the wicket. Almost like Gayle dismissal, edged and taken without much of an appeal. Punjab sink further. A pitch like this isn't really suitable when you are in a do or die T20 game, is it?

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 82/5 ( Karun Nair 3 , Axar Patel 1) Another good over this from CSK. Bravo has struggled with ball this season but this match has been an exception. Strikes first ball to get rid of dangerous David Miller with a perfect yorker. Just two runs from this, which means KXIP have to rebuild again.

SIX! That's the much-needed boundary. Jadeja slants it in and Nair sweeps. Clears the ropes easily, does Nair.

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 91/5 ( Karun Nair 11 , Axar Patel 2) Jadeja continues. He is sweot for six by Nair on the first ball but concedes just three more runs thereafter. No more tossing the ball; he has returned to fast and flat darts.

SIX! Second six from Nair,and again on the first ball of the over. Length ball from Bravo and Nair launches him over wide long-off.

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 102/5 ( Karun Nair 20 , Axar Patel 4) Bravo. Starts with a length ball that is sent into the crowd by KarunNair, who guides him coolly to third-man for a single next ball. Bravo slows it down to Axar who reads his variation and turns him to leg-side for a single. Three more singles make it an 11-run over.

SIX! What a good shot from Axar. Makes room, doesn't get the desired length but goes ahead with the shot nevertheless and clears long-off.

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 113/5 ( Karun Nair 23 , Axar Patel 12) Right then, so last five overs and probably some fireworks in store. Axar Patel surely thinks so, as he launches Jadeja over long-off. Another 11-run over this. KXIP should be aiming 150-160 from here.

OUT! What a catch there from Sam Billings! Short from Thakur and Axar pulls, Billings runs in from the deep and dives forward to take a fantastic catch. He was airborne as he took it.

SIX! Lovely shot from Nair. Thakur goes short and Nair times his pull so well.

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 132/6 ( Karun Nair 37 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 0) Shardul Thakur returns. Goes full and on Nair's legs, but the batsman fails to make use of that. Just a leg-bye there. Atrocious fielding there at mid-off from Deepak Chahar as he lets the ball through his legs. But guess what, he gets Axar next ball to a mistimed pull that was taken well by a diving Sam Billings. A lovely six from Nair follows, and this 18-run over will give some relief to KXIP.

OUT! Ashwin departs first ball! Short and outside off, Ashwin tries to dab it to third-man but gets a faint edge to keeper. Ashwin c Dhoni b Lungi Ngidi 0(1)

OUT! Ngidi again! Full and straight to Tye whose uppish drive is taken at mid-off. Ngidi has four wickets now! Andrew Tye c Raina b Lungi Ngidi 0(2)

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 134/8 ( Karun Nair 38 , Mohit Sharma 1) Excellent over this from Ngidi.He has inflicted the biggest dent to KXIP's chances in this match. Takes two wickets in this over to break their resistance.Finishes with figures of 4-1-10-4.

SIX! Wow what a shot! Fine leg was in circle so Nair walks across and scoops it over the ropes. Bravo, the bowler.

FIFTY! Short goes Bravo and long goes Nair! Pulls him over deep-midwicket for a six to bring up his fifty.

OUT! Bravo has the last laugh here! He was carted for two sixes but held his cool. Nair mistimes this pitched-up ball as a wonderful innings comes to an end. Nair c Chahar b Dwayne Bravo 54(26)

After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 151/9 ( Mohit Sharma 1 , Ankit Rajpoot 1) 17 runs and a wicket in that Bravo over...phew! Nair showed his hitting ability there witha fgour and two sixes, but Bravo eventually gets the better of him.

OUT! KXIP are all-out here. Ankit Rajpoot swings hard at Thakur and Faf du Plessis takes a clean catch at long-on.

After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 153/10 ( Mohit Sharma 2 , ) That's it! KXIP have been bowled out for 153. This should not trouble CSK. If KXIP are to qualify for playoffs, they need to dismiss CSK for 100 or less. MI have been knocked out, and should KXIP fail to quaify tonight, Rajasthan Royals will go through. We'll be back with the chase in a bit.

After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 3/0 ( Ambati Rayudu 1 , Faf du Plessis 2) Right then, so Faf du Plessis and in-form Ambati Rayudu have walked out to open. Two slips in place for Ankit Rajpoot. He takes the outside half of Rayudu's blade and they take a single to third-man. He beats Faf with a good outswinger, but concedes a couple to leg side next ball. Beats Faf with to snorters on the trot.

OUT! Beauty! What a lovely delivery this from Mohit Sharma. Hint of an outswing, which means it takes Rayudu's outside edge. Big, big wicket. Rayudu c Rahul b Mohit Sharma 1(3)

After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 8/1 ( Faf du Plessis 6 , Suresh Raina 1) Mohit Sharma comes in. Starts with a length ball that keeps low to Rayudu. Gets him next ball with a lovely back-of-length ball that swung enough to take his edge. Raina comes in. It will be a test for the experienced left-hander to dominate on this track. He digs one in short, targetting Raina's ribs, who plays it to leg-side to get going. A fortuitous boundary to Faf ends the over.

FOUR! Streaky. Faf drives at this Rajpoot's back-of-length ball and the edge evades second slip. Third slip comes in.

FOUR! That's hit with conviction. Faf steps out and hits Rajpoot over covers.

After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 17/1 ( Faf du Plessis 14 , Suresh Raina 2) Rajpoot continues. He must take a cue from Ngidi and stick to his lines. This is not a pitch to expriment much, and he did find swing in his first over. Back of length,and Faf's edge flies past a diving second slip to boundary. They get a third slip in, which means he has to pitch up now. faf knows that too as he steps out on the last ball and creams a drive over covers for four.

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries from Raina. Tye first gives width and Raina throws his hands at it. He goes full next ball and Raina drills a drive past the bowler.

After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 27/1 ( Faf du Plessis 14 , Suresh Raina 10) Andrew Tye, the Purple Cap-holder, comes into the attack, and it is not a good first over. Concedes two wides and as many boundaries to Suresh Raina after starting with two dots. Ten from that over.

OUT! What a delivery, and what a catch! Excellent outswinger there from Ankit Rajpoot that takes Faf's edge and Chris Gayle dives to his left to take it inches off the ground. They go upstairs,and replays confirm a clean catch. Faf du Plessis c Gayle b Rajpoot 14(15)

OUT! Rajpoot's on fire here! Perfect length, hits the perfect spot and the ball straightens just enough to beat Sam Billing's outside edge and take his off-stump.

After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 27/3 ( Suresh Raina 10 , Harbhajan Singh 0) Ankit Rajpoot continues. Starts with a pithed-up bal that Faf drives for no run. Shortens his length next ball and beats Faf on the drive. Delivers a perfect outswinger that gets Faf's outside edge, and has Chris Gayle caught it? He says he is not sure, and they go upstairs. Soft signal is out, and replays confirm a clean catch. He gets Sam Billings next ball...what bowling this from young Rajpoot.Harbhaan walks in and keeps the hat-trick ball away. Rajpoot gets Harbhajan's edge but Finch dives infront of Gayle and the catch goes down. Phew! What an over. Double-wicket maiden.

FOUR! Room given to Harbhajan and he swings his bat, connects it well and fetches four for himself in the backward point region.

After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 33/3 ( Suresh Raina 11 , Harbhajan Singh 5) Mohit Sharma into the attack and it feels like something is going to happen on pretty much every ball. Pressure on Punjab and they are delivering goods despite it. Harbhajan sent up the order to go down town managed one boundary. His presence in the middle has made things even more interesting. Just 6 from the over.

SIX! Harbhajan moves across and goes above the covers for a flat six.

After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 40/3 ( Suresh Raina 11 , Harbhajan Singh 11) Rajpoot completes his four. Had almost got Harbhajan on the first ball of his last over. Harbhajan continues to swing arm but is not able to connect well. The way he is batting, it is clear why MS Dhoni has even put his pads on and is sitting in the dugout. Gets another six for his side, however. But living off the edge.

FOUR! Harbhajan heaves on the leg side, gets the inside edge and the ball runs behind the stumps for a boundary.

After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 45/3 ( Suresh Raina 12 , Harbhajan Singh 15) Axar Patel comes in and Harbhajan continues slamming his bat. However, he has not been able to connect many. It would be even more worse for the visitors if he takes CSK above 100 and knocks out KXIP.

Preview:Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face the herculean task of stopping a star-studded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to seal a playoff berth when the two sides face-off in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) league game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

Apart from Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) also share 12 points each and with a sole match remaining for them, any of the four could make to the final four.

With the race for the playoffs becoming an interesting scenario, Punjab will have to register a win with a huge margin as their net run-rate reads a poor -0.490.

The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side kicked-off the 2018 season on a decent note, winning five of their first six games but faultered in the business end of the league.

Barring opener KL Rahul, who has 652 runs from 13 innings, Punjab have failed to click as a unit.

Chris Gayle came out with some impressive knocks in the first half of the season but failed to maintain his form.

Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Marcus Stonis, Mayank Agarwal and Yuvraj Singh have failed to score so far.

In the bowling department, Andrew Tye has single-handedly led the pace attack with 24 wickets from 13 games and is currently the leading wicket taker in the league.

Teenaged Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman (14 wickets) has also been impressive while pacer Ankit Rajpoot (eight wickets), off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (six wickets) and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma (six wickets) need to raise the bar against Chennai.

On the other hand, having already qualified for the playoffs, Chennai will be eager to finish the league stage at the top spot.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side were handed a 34-run defeat by Delhi Daredevils in their last game on Friday.

For Chennai, Ambati Rayadu has been brilliant so far, delivering on most occasions. He has been among the runs and has received good support from his partner Shane Watson.

Playing 13 innings, Rayudu has 585 runs while the Australian all-rounder has gathered 438 runs.

Skipper Dhoni (430 runs), has once again silenced his critics while Suresh Raina, who failed with the bat against Delhi, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja will also need to come good with the bat on Sunday.

Deepak Chahar is back from injury which has also bolstered the yellow brigade's pace attack.

Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi have also emerged with breakthroughs whenever the side needed. However, Bravo needs to learn from his last game, where he was hammered for 26 runs in the final over.

It could be an another edge-of-the-seat match for fans as both the sides will be hungry for win in the last league game of the season.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Axar Patel, Akshdeep Nath, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Dagar.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N. Jagadeesan, David Willy.

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 14 games this season. KXIP are in seventh position with 12 points from 13 games. Check out the updated IPL points table here.