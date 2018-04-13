In an edge-of-the-seat thriller on Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pipped Mumbai Indians, clinching win off the last ball of their run chase with one wicket in hand. SRH go top of the points table with two wins in two matches. But what should have been an effortless run-chase for the hosts following a promising 62-run opening stand turned into a procession of batsmen following each other to the pavillion in the middle overs, before just about scraping through off the last ball.

Here are ratings for all 22 players involved in Thursday's match:

Mayank Markande: 10/10

The rookie 20-year-old leg-spinner continued from where he left off against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener, but again ended up on the losing side. His four wickets — Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Shakib-al-Hasan — jolted Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rashid Khan: 10/10

The spectacular Afghan leggie again showcased his talent, choking the run flow and conceding just 13 runs from his four overs. The performance won him the Man-of-the-Match award in a tight encounter.

Shikhar Dhawan: 10/10

One can barely expect a better start to a run-chase than a fiery 45 at a strike-rate of 160. Dhawan's fabulous knock gave SRH a flying start before Markande wrecked havoc.

Deepak Hooda: 9/10

Just when it seemed Sunrisers had lost the plot to a 20-year-old's guile, Deepak Hooda walked out all guns blazing and lifted them up from the abyss with a timely 25-ball 32. His six off the first ball of the last over from Ben Cutting evened out the contest.

Sandeep Sharma: 8/10

Replacing someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be incredibly difficult, but Sandeep Sharma effortlessly sent down four overs to cover spectacularly for the injured seamer, including a cracking opening over to Rohit Sharma.

Mustafizur Rahman: 8/10

Kedar Jadhav's six off him in the final over of another nail-biter at the Wankhede Stadium in the first match of the season on Saturday had left him dazed, but the 'Fizz' was back to his wily best on a surface that used to be his home ground. Two wickets in the penultimate over of the chase very nearly toppled over Sunrisers.

Siddharth Kaul: 8/10

The hit-the-deck Indian seamer was impressive in the tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals and continued to justify his selection over Basil Thampi with another cracking show. He knocked over Ishan Kishan and Evin Lewis in his first over to put Sunrisers firmly in the driver's seat.

Evin Lewis: 7/10

The swashbuckling West Indian opener did what he does best, as he got Mumbai Indians off to a flying start with some spectacular shots all around the wicket. His 17-ball 29 promised much more but he was undone by Kaul's nippy pace. Mumbai need the southpaw to convert more of these starts into Gayle-sized scores.

Kieron Pollard: 7/10

Much like Lewis, Pollard too promised to entertain the Hyderabad crowd with his firepower, but unfortunately, fell way short of that. However, his valuable runs helped the Mumbai Indians just when their graph was going down, which gives him a good rating in this report card.

Billy Stanlake: 6/10

Perhaps the biggest factor that gets Stanlake in the upper half of the report card is his steely temperament at the fag end of a tight game. With Sunrisers needing one to win off the last ball, the young Australian held his nerve and calmly tonked over the infield. With the ball, he had snared two important wickets of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard. However, he will need to keep his economy in check.

Jasprit Bumrah: 5/10

Mumbai Indians' trump card with the ball sent down a rip-roaring 18th over, gifting away just three runs and dismissing Yusuf Pathan and Rashid Khan off consecutive balls. However, he was more expensive than usual.

Wriddhiman Saha: 4/10

The wicket-keeper opened for the second successive match this season, and although he was reprieved early, he could not quite make the most of the opportunity and stamp his place at the top of the order. With Williamson stuck behind him, it might not be long before Sunrisers ditch this move unless Saha manages to put forward a compelling case, if at all another opportunity presents itself.

Suryakumar Yadav: 4/10

The Mumbai middle-order batsman seems to have oodles of talent, but somehow hasn't just upped the ante when the team needs him to. With wickets falling like nine pins around him, Yadav held his own for a 31-ball 28, but the strike-rate is a worrying factor.

Shakib-al-Hasan: 4/10

The Bangladesh all-rounder was hit for a couple of lusty blows by Krunal Pandya, but managed to crawl his way back in by dismissing the all-rounder the very next ball. Batting at No.5, Shakib also couldn't quite get going with the bat and fell to Markande's googly.

Krunal Pandya: 3/10

The highly rated uncapped all-rounder teased to cut loose like he had done at the Wankhede against Chennai, only for Shakib-al-Hasan to halt his charge and further dent Mumbai. Krunal sent down two tight overs with the ball, but bizarrely wasn't called upon again despite Ben Cutting and Pradeep Sangwan going for runs.

Manish Pandey: 2/10

The flashy Indian middle-order batsman hasn't quite grabbed his chances in the two games for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His ill-timed hoick nearly cost Sunrisers the game. At No.4, Pandey needs to shoulder more responsibility.

Yusuf Pathan: 2/10

Despite still harbouring hopes of an Indian return, Yusuf has done little in terms of working towards his goal. A well-judged catch aside, Yusuf's contribution to Sunrisers win was minimal.

Ben Cutting: 1/10

Defending 11 of the final over isn't an easy task. However, a poor last over where he used his slower balls inappropriately against the No.11 batsman saw Mumbai's chances go down the drain.

Kane Williamson: 1/10

Perhaps the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper needs to re-think his strategy of batting at No.3. The New Zealander couldn't quite kick off his innings and edged Mustafizur to the keeper early.

Rohit Sharma: 1/10

Both captains earned poor points on Thursday, and both seem to have trouble identifying the right position to bat in. With the ball moving around so much, Rohit isn't the ideal batsman to counter the new ball bowlers. He might want to re-consider opening the batting after another edgy innings.

Ishan Kishan: 1/10

The flashy wicket-keeper batsman has a reputation of going wild right when the team needs him to bat long. On Thursday, he was edged twice, then was dropped, but made a run-a-ball 9 before his natural instinct forced him to swipe at a poor delivery to be caught in the deep.

Pradeep Sangwan: 1/10:

Once an Under-19 cricket star, Pradeep Sangwan was picked in the playing XI to replace the injured Hardik Pandya. The seamer sent down two expensive overs, including one off which three boundaries were scored.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor