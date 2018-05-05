Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to bounce back to their winning ways when they take on bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

While Punjab are placed fourth with five wins and three defeats and 10 points, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan languishes at the bottom of the league points-table with just three wins from eight games.

With just six points in their kitty, Rajasthan are in a must-win situation with the league just about past the midway point.

Although both teams have suffered two straight defeats each, Punjab have a better chance to book a play-off berth.

In their last encounter against Mumbai Indians, Punjab suffered a six-wicket defeat and will be looking to bounce back after that.

In their previous match, Rajasthan fell short against Delhi Daredevils by just four runs in a rain-affected tie.

When and where will the KXIP vs RR, IPL 2018 match be played?

Kings XI Punjab will host Rajasthan Royals on 6 May at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Where can I watch the KXIP vs RR clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 8 pm.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS