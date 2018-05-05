IPL 2018, KXIP vs RR: When and where to watch live cricket match, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to bounce back to their winning ways when they take on bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR). Here's all you need to know about watching the match live.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|2
|
Chennai
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|3
|
Kolkata
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|4
|
Punjab
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|5
|
Mumbai
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|6
|
Bangalore
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|7
|
Delhi
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|8
|
Rajasthan
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to bounce back to their winning ways when they take on bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.
While Punjab are placed fourth with five wins and three defeats and 10 points, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan languishes at the bottom of the league points-table with just three wins from eight games.
Kings XI Punjab take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in the IPL. Sportzpics
With just six points in their kitty, Rajasthan are in a must-win situation with the league just about past the midway point.
Although both teams have suffered two straight defeats each, Punjab have a better chance to book a play-off berth.
In their last encounter against Mumbai Indians, Punjab suffered a six-wicket defeat and will be looking to bounce back after that.
In their previous match, Rajasthan fell short against Delhi Daredevils by just four runs in a rain-affected tie.
When and where will the KXIP vs RR, IPL 2018 match be played?
Kings XI Punjab will host Rajasthan Royals on 6 May at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Where can I watch the KXIP vs RR clash live?
The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.
What time will live coverage of the match start?
The match will start at 8 pm.
Where can you follow the matches online?
The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
May 05, 2018
