There is a strange trend starting to appear in the 2018 Indian Premier League. After the defeat against Mumbai Indians, high-flying Chennai Super Kings changed their batting order and Faf du Plessis was promoted to open the innings with Shane Watson.

In-form Ambati Rayudu, who is in contention for the Orange Cap, was moved down to number four. At the time of writing, the success ratio of this move was 50:50. Was there a need to make these moves given that Sam Billings made way for Faf, a like-for-like, batsman-for-batsman change that didn’t impact the playing combination?

Or, take the case of Royal Challengers Bangalore. They have made numerous changes to their line-up, so much so that not one game goes by when Virat Kohli doesn’t field a different batting order in successive matches. There is an inherent lack of consistency herein, which at times has had a direct impact on their poor string of results.

What is the common thread here? Perhaps MS Dhoni knows better and, in making these changes, is playing towards an aim that isn’t yet known. Maybe Kohli is making so many changes because he doesn’t know what the best playing eleven — or indeed, the winning combination — is. Even so, the common point herein is the power to make these brazen changes, whether needed or not.

On Friday night, something similar happened in Kings XI Punjab’s first game at their second home in Indore. Two teams came together — one looking to regain momentum after a rare yet sizeable break in this hectic competition, the other looking to simply survive.

In 2010, Mumbai Indians paid $750,000 (plus an undisclosed tie-breaker bid) to secure Kieron Pollard’s signature. He has been retained by the franchise every season thereafter. Yet, in their moment of dire need when Mumbai Indians have to win every single game to stay alive in the tournament, Rohit Sharma found it easy to drop Pollard. Based on the situation and his current form, this can be classified under a ‘warranted call’.

Alternately, Kings XI Punjab picked up Yuvraj Singh for his base price Rs 2 crore (roughly translating to $300,000) this season. Previously, this same player had gone for $16 crore in 2015, but for some reason his IPL performances have never touched the heady heights of an auction process. Even at his current lowly price, the paltry return of 64 runs from seven matches beggars belief.

Sure, thanks to Mumbai retaining him repeatedly, Pollard is currently earning more than his 2010 bid. Does that make money or performance an over-riding factor in selection? This season, Rohit has shown how it doesn’t. Can the same be said about Punjab’s selection on Friday?

Or, is it something else, say a particular player’s reputation? Is the name ‘Yuvraj Singh’ too big to be dropped for the rest of this season based on his first-half performances? The answer is yes, for nothing else explains why the left-hander not only made a return to the Punjab playing eleven in Indore on Friday but was also promoted to number three immediately.

On the 13th delivery he faced, Yuvraj deposited Krunal Pandya over mid-wicket for a six. There was a feeling of ease about this shot — the ball was tossed up, it was within the batsman’s arc, and his eyes lit up as he connected. This was vintage Yuvraj, and in that moment, he had rolled back the years. Sadly, it was also but a fleeting moment of the player he used to be, and isn’t anymore consistently.

The previous 12 balls of his short stay were another chapter of struggle. Sent up in the order to take his time and get going, Yuvraj’s snail-pace sucked out momentum derived out of a 40-ball 54-run opening partnership between KL Rahul and Yuvraj Singh. Sample this — Gayle and Yuvraj added 34 runs for the second wicket, off 30 balls, and that 100-plus strike-rate for this second-wicket partnership was all down to the Universe Boss.

In giving this second lease of life to Yuvraj, Kings XI Punjab — and skipper R Ashwin by consequence — tried to fix what is not broken, and paid the ultimate price. Mayank Agarwal has been a success batting at number three for them. Sure, 116 runs from eight matches is only a slightly better return than Yuvraj’s, for Agarwal has not been converting his starts.

At least, he has been getting starts consistently. More importantly, he has been scoring at a strike-rate of 138.10 (compared to Yuvraj’s strike-rate of 91.43). Ask any bowler, and he will tell you that runs are at a premium in T20 cricket. And so, if a batsman cannot get enough runs or a bowler cannot stop enough of them, the next thing they concentrate on is strike-rate. Putting the brakes on the rate of scoring in a T20 game is of paramount importance, and promoting Yuvraj up the order only made the task easier for Mumbai Indians.

“We didn’t get enough runs on the board. If not for Marcus Stoinis, we wouldn’t have got 174. We could have won if a few things had gone our way,” said Ashwin after the loss.

At the risk of sounding repetitive, the Punjab skipper had promised a fair share of surprises this season, and in the first half of the tournament he had promptly delivered. This move – to back and indeed promote Yuvraj – was a surprise too far, and a costly one, albeit there is still time to rectify it.