IPL | Match 49 May 15, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 48 May 14, 2018
PUN Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
IPL 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul helps Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals, inch closer to playoffs

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred with an impressive four-wicket spell as he set up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a comfortable six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Kolkata on Tuesday.

PTI, May 16, 2018

Kolkata: Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred with an impressive four-wicket spell as he set up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a comfortable six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Kolkata on Tuesday.

Kuldeep (4/20) flummoxed Rajasthan Royals batsmen with his wrist spin as the visitors were bowled out for 142 from 19 overs after being sent into bat.

KKR chased down the small target with two overs to spare with Chris Lynn top-scoring with a 42-ball 45 while skipper Dinesh Karthik remaining not out on 41 off 31 deliveries. Karthik took his side home with a six as KKR reached 145 for 4 in 18 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav topped the bowling charts with figures of 4/20 from four overs. Sportzpics

Sunil Narine played a typical but brief explosive innings of 21 off just seven balls at the top of the innings to lay the foundation of the successful run chase.

Except for Narine, all the KKR batsmen chose to bat in business like fashion, shunning extravagance and looking for loose deliveries for boundaries.

With the win, KKR kept themselves in the hunt for a play-offs spot with 14 points from 13 matches as they remained at the third spot.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, stuck on 12 points from 13 matches and they will now find it difficult to make it to the play-offs though theoretically still in contention.

Opener Narine gave KKR a flying start, taking K Gowtham to cleaners with 21 runs from the first over with two fours and two sixes.

Ben Stokes claimed two wickets — that of Narine and Robin Uthappa (4) — off successive overs en route to his superb 3/15 as KKR looked in a spot of bother with 69/3, requiring 74 from 70 balls.

But Lynn remained steady and cut down his strokes to anchor the innings. He and Karthik batted sensibly to put together 48 runs before the Australian became Stokes' third victim, but by then the equation had come down to a simple 26 off 28 balls.

Kuldeep's magical spell bamboozled the Rajasthan batsmen as KKR brilliantly turned it around with a superb bowling show to bundle out the visitors for 142.

Sent in, RR were looking ominous at 59 for no loss after four overs, already their highest inside the powerplay, before the home side triggered a batting collapse on the visitors in the middle overs by taking six wickets for 31 runs.

With none of their middle-order batsmen showing any fight, it would have been worse for RR, but No 8 batsman Jaydev Unadkat struck 26 off 18 balls (three fours and a six) before Prasidh Krishna dismissed him to end the innings in the 19th over.

The Indian chinaman spinner had a nightmarish outing in their last game at the Eden Gardens, leaking 43 runs in three overs against Mumbai Indians, but it was a different evening this time as he turned it around with the season's best show of 4/20.

Shouldering extra responsibility in the absence of an injured Piyush Chawla (side strain), Kuldeep's magic arm completely exposed RR's frailty in tackling spin, as his four-for included the prized wicket of Jos Buttler (39 from 22 balls; five fours and two sixes).

Coming in the eighth over, Kuldeep ran through his four overs and took a wicket in each of them to help KKR bounce back from a poor start.

Kuldeep started off by cleaning up RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who continued his woeful form to get dismissed for 11, and in the next over he denied Buttler a record sixth straight fifty.

Buttler too attempted a reverse sweep like Rahane but caught at short third man by Javon Searles.

It was Andre Russell (2/13 from three overs) who used his short-pitch ball strategy to full effect to dismiss Rahul Tripathi for 27 (15 balls; four fours and a six).

Thereafter, KKR seized the momentum riding on Yadav and Narine's tidy show (1/29).

Earlier, Mavi almost dismissed Tripathi first ball with an unplayable delivery in a superb first over that yielded just two runs.

But what unfolded from the second over was a series of boundaries and sixes from Buttler and Tripathi in a run sequence that read 6-4-4-4-4-6-4-4-6-4 as RR cruised to 50 off just 20 balls.

Promoted to open the innings, Tripathi turned it around against Krishna after the probing Mavi over, smashing the seamer for a six, followed by a hat-trick of boundaries.

Mavi came to bowl in the third over, and it was time for the in-form Buttler to explode with a series of boundaries and sixes as the youngster bled 28 runs.

Updated Date: May 16, 2018

Tags : #Ben Stokes #Chris Lynn #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2018 #Jos Buttler #KKR #Kolkata Knight Riders #Kuldeep Yadav #Rajasthan Royals #RR #t20

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Punjab
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

