First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 49 May 15, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 48 May 14, 2018
PUN Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Kuldeep Yadav believes presence of Shane Warne at Eden Gardens motivated his career-best performance

Kuldeep said he was determined to turn things around in front of the Australian spin legend, who is the mentor of Rajasthan Royals team.

PTI, May 16, 2018

Kolkata: Young chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav said the presence of his idol, legendary Shane Warne in the Rajasthan Royals dug-out has motivated him to produce his career-best performance in the Indian Premier League.

Till last night, Kuldeep was having a somewhat quiet time in the ongoing IPL with just nine wickets from 12 outings at an economy rate of around 8.5.

But by his own admission, Kuldeep said he was determined to turn things around in front of the Australian spin legend, who is the mentor of Rajasthan Royals team.

Kuldeep Yadav topped the bowling charts with figures of 4/20 from four overs. Sportzpics

Kuldeep Yadav topped the bowling charts with figures of 4/20 from four overs. Sportzpics

"I'm always a big fan of him (Warne). He has been my idol. I always get a different kind of motivation when I play in front of him. I wanted to put up a good show in front of him," Kuldeep said at the post-match news conference.

Kuldeep grabbed 4-20 and earned Kolkata Knight Riders an important six-wicket victory over Rajasthan

Kuldeep cleaned up the top order with a wicket in each of his four overs to bowl out Rajasthan for 142 in 19 overs.

It was redemption time for Kuldeep last night as he first got Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane out bowled with a loopy googly, and then dismissed dangerman Jos Buttler.

In his next two overs, Kuldeep got Stuart Binny stumped with another googly before accounting for the wicket of Ben Stokes.

India's frontline spinner in limited overs formats, Kuldeep said Warne also gave him tips for the upcoming series in England.

"I discussed with him after the match. I have already started my planning for the upcoming England series. But it was a brief conversation. Maybe after the IPL, I will again get a chance to talk to him," Kuldeep said.

Kuldeep made a wonderful Test debut, against Australia in Dharamsala in March 2017, when he returned with figures of 4-68 in the Australian first innings but since then he has played just one more Test.

He has been named in the next month's one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

Insisting that he is a wicket-taking bowler, Kuldeep said his defensive mindset against Mumbai Indians in their previous game in Kolkata may have cost him dear.

"Maybe my mindset became a bit defensive and thought of restricting the flow of runs. But I'm not the kind of a bowler who stops the flow of runs. If I attack at the batsmen, most of the times I get wickets. My strength is to keep looking for wickets," he said.

Kuldeep said Buttler's wicket was special for him as it proved to be the turning point of the game.

"If he had played for 10 more overs, the score would have been 170-180. Everything went according to my plan. For me it was the best wicket," he said.

KKR will head to Hyderabad on Thursday to take on leaders Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last round-robin league match on 19 May.

"We have to win the next match straightaway. That's important for us, then only we stand a chance to qualify," he signed off.

Updated Date: May 16, 2018

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Ben Stokes #Cricket #IPL 2018 #Jos Buttler #Kolkata Knight Riders #Kuldeep Yadav #Rajasthan Royals #Shane Warne #Stuart Binny #Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Punjab
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all