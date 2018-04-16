First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 12 Apr 15, 2018
PUN Vs CHE
Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 runs
IPL | Match 11 Apr 15, 2018
BLR Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders won't have Gautam Gambhir in their minds during clash with Delhi Daredevils

The focus may be on Gautam Gambhir in the upcoming clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils at the Eden Gardens but the hosts' batting coach Simon Katich today insisted his team is not paying attention to off the field chatter.

PTI, April 16, 2018

Kolkata: The focus may be on Gautam Gambhir in the upcoming clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils at the Eden Gardens but the hosts' batting coach Simon Katich on Sunday insisted his team is not paying attention to off the field chatter.

Having ended a seven-year fruitful association with Gambhir, KKR find Gambhir captaining Delhi Daredevils in tomorrow's mouth-watering IPL fixture.

"If you start playing the man rather than the ball, you know you are in trouble in this game. Things can change very quickly in this format. We need to be sure that mind stays positive," Katich said referring to Gambhir's presence in the opposition camp.

Delhi Daredevils' Gautam Gambhir is KKR's leading run scorer. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@DelhiDaredevils

Delhi Daredevils' Gautam Gambhir is KKR's leading run scorer. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@DelhiDaredevils

"Yes there will be emotions involved from I guess Gautam's point of view because he had a fantastic time here as captain and was very successful.

Gambhir is KKR's leading run scorer with 3345 runs from 122 matches between 2011-2017.

"Gautam knows our team inside out. Conversely, so do we. It promises to be a fantastic game. You can look at the game before and in this format, it can count for confidence but it all changes once the first ball is bowled," Katich said.

There will be intense pressure on KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik especially after they suffered a second loss on the trot going down to a superior Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets last night.

Their lopsided batting and bowling combination drew a lot of criticsm but Katich backed Karthik.

"He has been really good so far. Things hasn't quite gone to plan. But in terms of how he settled in, he is getting around the group. From a performance point of view, he would have liked to get the team home a couple of times. The effort is there. His keeping has been excellent," Katich said.

KKR showed urgency in bringing in the Under-19 World Cup winning duo of Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill but the duo was left unutilised.

While top order batsman Gill batted at No 7, Mavi was denied to bowl during the Powerplay and was introduced only in the 15th over when SRH were on course chasing 139.

"Had they not been backed by the team, they would have been sitting on the bench given the amount of experience we have. As a young player, there will be times when you don't always get to bat at the position you are used to but that's all part of the journey of adapting as a batsman," he said of Gill.

"It is the same for the bowlers. They don't get to bowl at the time of the innings they want, because the team comes first. The captain has to decide who's going to bowl, who he thinks is the right option at that time and we do have a number of very experienced players in the team.

"We are not expecting them to go out there and play an innings like an Andre Russell, it is about giving them an opportunity. Hope the senior guys take a little bit of pressure off them in terms of the way they set the innings up particularly in Shubman's case," he said.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2018

Tags : #Delhi Daredevils #Gautam Gambhir #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 DD #IPL 2018 KKR #Kolkata Knight Riders #Simon Katich

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
2
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
3
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Rajasthan
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Kolkata
 3 1 2 0 2
6
Bangalore
 3 1 2 0 2
7
Delhi
 3 1 2 0 2
8
Mumbai
 3 0 3 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all