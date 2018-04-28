First Cricket
IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders' Shivam Mavi and Delhi Daredevils' Avesh Khan reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Shivam Mavi was smashed for 29 runs in the DD innings' final over as the home team thrashed KKR by 55 runs to break its run of reverses.

PTI, April 28, 2018

New Delhi: Fast-medium bowlers Shivam Mavi and Avesh Khan, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils respectively, were on Saturday, reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Shivam Mavi of KKR celebrates after takes a wicket of Colin Munro of DD during match twenty six of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Delhi Daredevils and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi on the 27th April 2018. Photo by: Rahul Gulati/ SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Shivam Mavi celebrates after takes a wicket of Colin Munro. Sportzpics

They were issued reprimands for two separate incidents during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday night.

"Both Mr Mavi and Mr Khan admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanctions," the Indian Premier League said in a statement.

For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.

Mavi was smashed for 29 runs in the DD innings' final over as the home team thrashed KKR by 55 runs to break its run of reverses.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018

