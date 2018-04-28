IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders' Shivam Mavi and Delhi Daredevils' Avesh Khan reprimanded for breaching code of conduct
Shivam Mavi was smashed for 29 runs in the DD innings' final over as the home team thrashed KKR by 55 runs to break its run of reverses.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Chennai
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|2
|
Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|3
|
Punjab
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|4
|
Kolkata
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|5
|
Rajasthan
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6
|
Bangalore
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|7
|
Delhi
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|8
|
Mumbai
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
Choose your
DEPENDABLE PLAYER
for today’s match
MS Dhoni
opt1
Dwayne Bravo
opt2
Jasprit Bumrah
opt3
Rohit Sharma
opt4
New Delhi: Fast-medium bowlers Shivam Mavi and Avesh Khan, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils respectively, were on Saturday, reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.
Shivam Mavi celebrates after takes a wicket of Colin Munro. Sportzpics
They were issued reprimands for two separate incidents during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday night.
"Both Mr Mavi and Mr Khan admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanctions," the Indian Premier League said in a statement.
For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.
Mavi was smashed for 29 runs in the DD innings' final over as the home team thrashed KKR by 55 runs to break its run of reverses.
Updated Date:
Apr 28, 2018
Also See
IPL 2018: Shreyas Iyer's whirlwind knock on captaincy debut powers Delhi Daredevils to 55-run win over KKR
IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders won't have Gautam Gambhir in their minds during clash with Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2018 Report Card: Delhi Daredevils' new captain Shreyas Iyer shines; Andre Russell only performer of note for KKR