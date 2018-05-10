A 102-run loss in a T20 game is like an innings defeat in a Test match. And for the Kolkata Knight Riders, this has to be the worst occasion to put up a dismal show like this. Following the back-to-back losses to Mumbai Indians at this business end of the league stage, Kolkata Knight Riders’ place in the play-offs is under serious doubt. With three more matches to go, the Purple Brigade have now slipped to the fifth position on the point’s table based on net run rate, which took a massive hit after Wednesday’s rout.

And Dinesh Karthik’s boys have only themselves to blame.

Despite the batting-friendly conditions at the Eden Gardens, a chase of 211 is always a stiff task in the T20 format. To have any hope of overhauling such a mammoth target or even getting close to it, Kolkata needed a solid beginning. However, the top order just self-destructed, courtesy of poor shot-selection and school-boyish running between the wickets.

Following the early wickets of Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn, the hosts were immediately on the back foot in the run chase. After the end of the powerplay they were 47 for two.

At that juncture, Kolkata could not afford to slow down and that approach had Robin Uthappa holing out to deep mid-wicket in the very first over after the powerplay.

And when their trump card, Andre Russell slapped Hardik Pandya straight to cover in the eighth over, it was almost game, set and match for Mumbai Indians. Soon, the run out of skipper Karthik confirmed that KKR were well on course of losing the game with a big margin. Not a single batsman showed any maturity and application to take the game deep and decrease the margin of defeat.

I am afraid, at the end of the league stage, this huge defeat might come back and haunt KKR as it seems net run rate will play a crucial role to decide the fourth qualifying team for the play-off round. Under the present circumstances, apart from Mumbai and Kolkata, Rajasthan Royals are still in contention for that one spot.

From the Knight Riders’ point of view, the road ahead is looking very rough. With an abysmal -0.359 net run rate, they hardly have any choice but to win all their remaining three matches to stay alive in the race for a place in the last-four stage. Their opponents will be Kings XI Punjab (in Indore on 12 May), Rajasthan Royals (in Kolkata on 15 May) and table-topper Sunrisers Hyderabad (in Hyderabad on 19 May). Two victories may do the job as well, but in that case, Kolkata need results of the other matches to go in their favour.

Keeping Rajasthan’s current form in mind, I feel, either Kolkata or Mumbai will make it to the play-offs and the defending champions still have two home games left — against Rajasthan (13 May) and Kings XI Punjab (16 May). And if Rohit Sharma’s team can get the results in their favour, their last game will be an away fixture against the struggling Delhi Daredevils on 20 May, which is the final day of the group stage. By that time, Kolkata will complete their league games and even if they play out of their skins in the remaining three matches, before the Kotla fixture Mumbai will be well aware of the required equations to go past the Knights either on points or in net run rate. So, they can play accordingly.

In hindsight, for the Kolkata franchise, things are looking quite bleak. With no momentum in the campaign, it will be really hard for KKR to make a comeback from this hole, which they have dug themselves into.

However, I believe, from here Karthik and Co should take one game at a time and certainly need to raise their game. In the post-match chat with the broadcaster, the KKR skipper spoke on similar lines.

“Chin up for the boys and keep moving forward. We need to raise our skill levels and that is the most important thing. These kinds of losses can put you down and that is where I, as a leader, need to stand up. Be honest about it. We need to believe and I have to make them believe we can make it to the play-offs,” he explained.

Let’s hope the Knights will come out with a desperate approach in this period of desperation.