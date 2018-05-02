First Cricket
IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana down with lower back spasm, doubtful for match against CSK

One of their most consistent middle-order batsmen, Rana walked off the field while on 17 during their six-wicket win at Royal Challengers Bangalore on 29 April.

PTI, May 02, 2018

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders middle-order batsman Nitish Rana was down with a lower back spasm as the team think-tank on Wednesday refused to give a clear picture on his availability for their match against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.

Nitish Rana of the Kolkata Knight Riders takes a run during match fifteen of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on the 18th April 2018. Photo by: Vipin Pawar / IPL/ SPORTZPICS

File image of Nitish Rana of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Courtesy: IPL/ SPORTZPICS

"He has lower back spasms. The medical team will take a call tomorrow morning," a team official said on Wednesday as Rana did not attend their full-fledged training session ahead of their match against CSK.

Rana, who has 188 runs from eight matches at 31.33, has two man-of-the-match awards to his name and his part-time off-spin has also come in handy for the team to give crucial breakthroughs.

Talented batsman Shubman Gill, who batted at No 7, may get a promotion if Rana fails to make the cut, while the team may also consider Ishank Jaggi as his replacement.

Meanwhile, an MS Dhoni-less team CSK had an optional training session at the Eden under the watchful eyes of coach Stephen Fleming.

Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh skipped the optional training, while Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi and Faf du Plessis joined the team midway into the practice session.

CSK lead the table with 12 points from eight matches, while KKR lie on fourth with eight points from eight points.

Updated Date: May 02, 2018

