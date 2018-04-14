First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 8 Apr 13, 2018
BLR Vs PUN
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 7 Apr 12, 2018
HYD Vs MUM
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 1 wicket
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders eye comeback against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens

The Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the road by five wickets in a thrilling encounter in their last outing.

IANS, April 14, 2018

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to get back to the winning ways when they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

In their last outing, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the road by five wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate a wicket against Chennai Super Kings in a match of the IPL 2018 in Chennai. Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate a wicket against Chennai Super Kings in a match of the IPL 2018 in Chennai. Sportzpics

Despite posting 202/6 riding on West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell's unbeaten 36-ball 88, KKR found it hard to stop CSK from the start as Shane Watson set up the chase with a belligerent 19-ball 42. Later, England's Sam Billings guided MS Dhoni's team to victory with a 23-ball 56.

KKR's R Vinay Kumar had a forgettable outing as the Karnataka pacer started proceedings by conceding 16 runs in the first over and then failed to defend 17 runs in the last over.

KKR erred in the field as well with vice-captain Robin Uthappa dropping Billings when he was on nine and Tom Curran grassing Suresh Raina's catch.

"We went for too many runs in the powerplay, it became really tough to pull back. In the end, it's tough when the teams have got wickets in hand," KKR bowling coach Heath Streak told reporters on Thursday.

"We had a couple of costly dropped catches, we dropped (Sam) Billings on nine, and he played superbly, played some really good shots, also we didn't bowl our best to him. It was a tough performance, and we got to learn from those mistakes and make sure the next game here we come back," Streak added.

The former Zimbabwe skipper also hinted that Australian seamer Mitchell Johnson could return after being rested in the last game due to a niggle. There are chances that Vinay Kumar could be dropped for his poor outings in the first couple of games.

In such a case, Under-19 World Cup winning stars Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi could get a look in.

Little-known Rinku Singh could also face the axe after failing to repay the trust shown on him in the first two games. Highly rated U-19 World Cup winning batsman Shubman Gill, in that scenario, might make his IPL debut.

Russell's explosive form with the bat and mystery spinner Sunil Narine's economical bowling are the gains from the CSK game for the Men in Purple.

But in SRH, they will have an opponent that have made it two wins in as many matches with a thrilling one-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday.

The win took them to the top of the standings as they have a better run rate than CSK, who too have four points.

Having restricted MI to 147/8, SRH made heavy weather of a achievable target but in the end rode Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 25-ball 32 to get past the line.

It was a nail-biting end as Billy Stanlake scored the winning run off the last ball.

Needing 11 off the final over, bowled by Ben Cutting, Hooda started with a huge six over the long-off which was followed by a wide ball.

SRH seemed to be in control as they needed four off the final five balls, but they could manage just four off the next four deliveries.

It was down to Stanlake then and the Aussie pacer held his nerves to loft a slower delivery over mid-wicket to seal the game for the hosts.

SRH's strength lies in their bowling which has a lot of variety. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against MI, is a prime example.

Besides Rashid, the likes of Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan and Sandeep Sharma provide a lot of options. Bhuvneshwar did not play against MI due to back pain and it remains to be seen whether India's premier fast bowler starts against KKR or not.

If Bhuvi is not playing, it will be a boost for the home team.

SRH also have a few former KKR players in their ranks like Manish Pandey, local boy Wriddhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib to help them get extra information about their rivals.

KKR and SRH have met 12 times in total with the former leading the head-to-head tally 8-4.

Teams:

SRH: Kane Williamson (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (C and WK), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018

Tags : #Andre Russell #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Billy Stanlake #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #Eden Gardens #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 KKR #IPL SRH #Kolkata Knight Riders #Mitchell Johnson #Rashid Khan #Sam Billings #Shakib Al Hasan #SportsTracker #Sunil Narine #Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 2 2 0 0 4
2
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
3
Kolkata
 2 1 1 0 2
4
Punjab
 2 1 1 0 2
5
Bangalore
 2 1 1 0 2
6
Rajasthan
 2 1 1 0 2
7
Mumbai
 2 0 2 0 0
8
Delhi
 2 0 2 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all