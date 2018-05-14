First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 47 May 13, 2018
MUM Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 46 May 13, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis says destiny of playoff is still in their hands

Kolkata Knight Riders may not have been consistent so far in this year's IPL but chief coach Jacques Kallis believes it's a matter of playing two good games which can seal a playoff berth for them.

PTI, May 14, 2018

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders may not have been consistent so far in this year's IPL but chief coach Jacques Kallis believes it's a matter of playing two good games which can seal a playoff berth for them.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side lost two back-to-back matches to Mumbai Indians but revived their campaign by posting this season's highest total of 245/6 in an away match against Kings XI Punjab.

Jacques Kallis coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders speaks to the team before the start of an IPL match. Sportzpics

Jacques Kallis coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders speaks to the team before the start of an IPL match. Sportzpics

The win means KKR's fate is hanging in balance with two more rounds left in the round-robin league.

"Destiny is still in our hands. If we play two good games of cricket, we are through to the playoffs and that's what we are interested in. It's about taking one game at a time and play well tomorrow," Kallis told reporters on the eve of their match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are on a roll with a hat-trick of wins and with same points (12).

"We are not really worried about what the rest of the teams are doing," Kallis said acknowledging that it's a matter of executing their skills on the ground.

"Both teams are coming to confidence, so it's going to boil down who executes better on the day. It's pretty even when it comes to how the teams are coming into this game."

KKR are ahead of RR on net run-rate but Kallis said: "Winning will be the priority."

Jos Buttler has been in imperious form with five half centuries in a row to boost Rajasthan Royals' campaign and Kallis said they have a plan in place for all opposition batsmen.

"He certainly has been consistent and in good form. So we obviously have to make sure we have some good plans against him and the rest of the batters as well. Hopefully they will work for us to win the game," he said.

Kallis also lauded the captaincy of Karthik, who has also been consistent with the bat.

"He likes leading from the front, he leads with a lot of energy. He obviously has got lot of experinece and understands the game pretty well. It's been a fairly smooth transition. Hopefully we can come up with good game plan tomorrow which leads us to victory," he concluded.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018

Tags : #IPL #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 KKR #Jacques Kallis #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight Riders #Mumbai Indians

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Punjab
 11 6 5 0 12
4
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all