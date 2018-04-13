R Vinay Kumar's run-leak may have been a concern for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but skipper Dinesh Karthik is confident that he has enough ammunition in his armoury in terms of fast-bowling talent as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, in Kolkata on Saturday..

R Vinay Kumar has been the weakest link among KKR pacers leaking 65 runs from 3.5 overs at an economy of 16.95 in two matches. His lack of pace has hurt KKR even more in the absence of an injured Mitchell Starc.

"Look to be fair to him (Vinay), I think he bowled some real pressure overs in both the games. But having said that, I know he is a strong character and he will come back strong," he said.

While Karthik defended an out-of-form Vinay, he did drop hints that he is looking at other options, such as Under-19 World Cup-winning fast bowlers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

"(Andre) Russell bowling some good pace and that's a very good sign for us. (Tom) Curran bowled well considering it was his first game. Mitchell Johnson is there and there are (Kamlesh) Nagarkoti and (Shivam) Mavi. So we have pace in the kitty," the KKR skipper said.

There are indications that one among Mavi or Nagarkoti might get a look-in but Karthik wasn't ready to divulge his choice.

Nagarkoti and Mavi were seen going all out at the nets under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Heath Streak.

"At this point, I can't say whether we are going for Nagarkoti or Mavi. We will think about it tonight and decide on the combination" Karthik said.

The skipper also informed that Mitchell Johnson is fit and available for the next game.