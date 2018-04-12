First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 6 Apr 11, 2018
RAJ Vs DEL
Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (D/L method)
IPL | Match 5 Apr 10, 2018
CHE Vs KOL
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Heath Streak hints at Mitchell Johnson's inclusion against Sunrisers Hyderabad

According to Streak, veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has recovered from a niggle and may be included in their second match at home on 14 April.

PTI, April 12, 2018

Kolkata: Heath Streak, Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach, on 12 April indicated bringing in changes in their playing eleven in their upcoming IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad after they failed to defend 203 against Chennai Super Kings.

According to Streak, veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has recovered from a niggle and may be included in their second match at home on 14 April.

File image of KKR. Sportzpics

File image of KKR. Sportzpics

"Mitchell Johnson missed out and was rested with a slight niggle. Hopefully he will be back for the next game that will add a bit of strength," Streak told reporters on the sidelines of their practice session that was curtailed by evening showers.

"It was a tough performance (against CSK), we got to learn from those mistakes. We have to make sure we come back strongly here," he added.

KKR's new skipper Dinesh Karthik gave Vinay Kumar the tough task to defend 17 runs against CSK in Chennai and that ended in a disaster.

Streak said his team has options available but it remains to be seen whether KKR drops Vinay Kumar in the next match. They have Under-19 World Cup winning pace duo of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi warming the dug-out.

"His (Vinay Kumar's) plan was okay but if you don't execute at this level people are going to hit you. Especially at his pace, he's got to be on the money. If you're bowling at 125-130, the margin of errors are little, your accuracy and execution has to be spot on," said the former Zimbabwe captain.

"We have got some options available to us and we will have to look at it. But that doesn't necessarily mean we will change. It might be more changing the combination of how we use guys or we might go for a team change," he said without revealing their plans.

Streak also said the dropping of Sam Billings on nine by Robin Uthappa at mid-off proved to be costly as the Englishman set up the chase with his 23 ball 56 runs.

"The biggest thing for us was execution of our plans. In the middle, our spinners bowled really well but we went in for too many runs in the Powerplay which was hard to pull back," said the bowling coach.

"We had a couple of costly drop catches. We also did not bowl to our best. We just need to put our collective bowling performance in our next game," he said.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #Heath Streak #IPL 2018 #Kamlesh Nagarkoti #KKR Vs SRH #Kolkata Knight Riders #Mitchell Johnson #Robin Uthappa #Shivam Mavi #SRH Vs KKR #Vinay Kumar

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 2 2 0 0 4
2
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
3
Punjab
 1 1 0 0 2
4
Kolkata
 2 1 1 0 2
5
Rajasthan
 2 1 1 0 2
6
Mumbai
 2 0 2 0 0
7
Bangalore
 1 0 1 0 0
8
Delhi
 2 0 2 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all