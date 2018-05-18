IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders are ready for the must-win game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, says Jacques Kallis
Kolkata Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis on Friday said his team would put its best foot forward to make it to the play-offs of the ongoing IPL when it takes on formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial match in Hyderabad on Saturday.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|2
|
Chennai
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|3
|
Kolkata
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|4
|
Mumbai
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|5
|
Bangalore
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|6
|
Rajasthan
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|7
|
Punjab
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|8
|
Delhi
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
File image of Kolkata Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis. Sportzpics
"Yes, it's a must-win game and the team needs to put up a competitive performance to make it to the playoffs," Kallis said in the pre-match press conference.
Placed third on the points table with 14 points, KKR will have to beat SRH to confirm its spot in the play-offs. If they lose, KKR will have to hope for other results to go its way.
"They (Sunrisers Hyderabad) have played some good cricket. They are obviously coming off a loss but they have already qualified. We will have to play some good cricket to beat them," he said.
SRH has already qualified for the play-offs is at the top of the table with 18 points.
Updated Date:
May 18, 2018
