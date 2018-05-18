First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 51 May 17, 2018
BLR Vs HYD
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs
IPL | Match 50 May 16, 2018
MUM Vs PUN
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 runs
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 20, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders are ready for the must-win game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, says Jacques Kallis

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis on Friday said his team would put its best foot forward to make it to the play-offs of the ongoing IPL when it takes on formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial match in Hyderabad on Saturday.

PTI, May 18, 2018

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis on Friday said his team would put its best foot forward to make it to the play-offs of the ongoing IPL when it takes on formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial match in Hyderabad on Saturday.

File image of Kolkata Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis. Sportzpics

File image of Kolkata Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis. Sportzpics

"Yes, it's a must-win game and the team needs to put up a competitive performance to make it to the playoffs," Kallis said in the pre-match press conference.

Placed third on the points table with 14 points, KKR will have to beat SRH to confirm its spot in the play-offs. If they lose, KKR will have to hope for other results to go its way.

"They (Sunrisers Hyderabad) have played some good cricket. They are obviously coming off a loss but they have already qualified. We will have to play some good cricket to beat them," he said.

SRH has already qualified for the play-offs is at the top of the table with 18 points.

Updated Date: May 18, 2018

Tags : #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 KKR #IPL 2018 SRH #Jacques Kallis #KKR #Kolkata Knight Riders #Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Mumbai
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Bangalore
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
7
Punjab
 13 6 7 0 12
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all